Meta Quest Link or Air Link Not Working? How to Fix PC VR Connection Problems on Quest 3 and 3S

Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more .

You strapped on your Quest 3 or Quest 3S to play a PC VR game. Instead of your game, you got a black screen, a computer that never shows up, or a stream that stutters like a bad video call. If Meta Quest Link isn’t working for you, you’re not alone, and most of the time the fix is simple.

Here’s the short answer. Most Link failures come from one of four places: the cable or USB port, your Wi-Fi (for Air Link), security software that blocks the connection, or outdated PC software and drivers. Work through them in that order. Cable first, then Wi-Fi, then software. Use Meta’s own built-in diagnostic tools at each step so you’re not guessing. This guide covers Windows PCs only, since Windows is the platform Meta documents for Link.

Table of Contents

First, What Is Meta Quest Link Called Right Now?

Meta has renamed this software more than once, which makes troubleshooting confusing. Here’s how the names currently break down:

Meta Quest Link (the PC app): The free Windows app you install on your computer. It used to be the Oculus PC app. It has to be open and running for any PC VR connection to work.

The free Windows app you install on your computer. It used to be the Oculus PC app. It has to be open and running for any PC VR connection to work. Meta Horizon Link (wired): Meta’s support docs now use this name for connecting the headset to your PC with a USB-C cable.

Meta’s support docs now use this name for connecting the headset to your PC with a USB-C cable. Air Link (wireless): The same connection, sent over your home Wi-Fi instead of a cable.

Both connection types run through the same PC app. Meta tweaks these names between updates, so the labels on your screen may differ a little from the ones described here. If a menu name doesn’t match exactly, look for the closest equivalent. Meta’s Air Link help article and the Meta Quest Help Center have the current wording (sources retrieved October 2026).

What You Need Before Troubleshooting

Many “it’s broken” moments turn out to be “it was never going to work this way.” Check these basics first:

A Windows PC that meets Meta’s current PC VR requirements. Meta publishes the supported graphics card and processor list in the Meta Quest Help Center. Check it there rather than trusting a random forum list, because the requirements change.

that meets Meta’s current PC VR requirements. Meta publishes the supported graphics card and processor list in the Meta Quest Help Center. Check it there rather than trusting a random forum list, because the requirements change. The Meta Quest Link app , downloaded from Meta’s official site and signed in with your Meta account.

, downloaded from Meta’s official site and signed in with your Meta account. An up-to-date headset. Meta’s release notes list the latest Meta Horizon OS updates, so install whatever update your headset offers before troubleshooting further.

Meta’s release notes list the latest Meta Horizon OS updates, so install whatever update your headset offers before troubleshooting further. For wired Link: a USB-C cable and a USB port on your PC that both support USB 3 data speeds.

a USB-C cable and a USB port on your PC that both support USB 3 data speeds. For Air Link: the headset and PC on the same Wi-Fi network. Meta’s setup guidance recommends using the 5GHz band on the headset when it’s available, and plugging the PC into the router with an Ethernet cable.

Quick Fixes to Try First

Before you dig into the specific problems below, run through these. They clear up a surprising number of issues.

Open the Meta Quest Link app on your PC: If the app isn’t running, your headset has nothing to connect to. Having it installed isn’t enough. Make sure it’s open.

If the app isn’t running, your headset has nothing to connect to. Having it installed isn’t enough. Make sure it’s open. Restart both devices: Fully restart the headset and the PC. (And you know how well restarting works on Windows PCs!)

Fully restart the headset and the PC. (And you know how well restarting works on Windows PCs!) Update everything: Install updates for the headset, the Meta Quest Link app, and Windows.

Install updates for the headset, the Meta Quest Link app, and Windows. Pick one connection type: If you’re trying a cable, turn Air Link off on the headset first. The two can conflict.

If you’re trying a cable, turn Air Link off on the headset first. The two can conflict. Confirm you’re signed in: Make sure the Meta Quest Link app is open and you’re signed in to your Meta account on your PC.

Symptoms and Fixes at a Glance

Symptom Likely Cause Quick Fix PC doesn’t appear in the headset’s Link menu App closed, or devices on different networks Open the app, check the network, toggle Air Link off and on Air Link connects but stutters or drops Weak Wi-Fi, PC on Wi-Fi instead of Ethernet Wire the PC to the router, use 5GHz, move closer USB cable not detected Bad cable, slow port, or Air Link still on Turn off Air Link, swap the cable or port, run the USB test Nothing connects, even on good Wi-Fi Firewall, antivirus, or VPN Pause the VPN or security software briefly to test Connected, but games look blurry or choppy Old graphics drivers or settings set too high Update drivers, close background apps, lower graphics settings

Common Issues and Solutions

Problem: Your PC Doesn’t Show Up in the Headset’s Link Menu

Symptoms:

You open Quick Settings > Link on the headset and your computer isn’t listed

> on the headset and your computer isn’t listed Your PC used to appear but has disappeared

The headset searches forever and finds nothing

Why it happens: Usually the Meta Quest Link app isn’t running on the PC, or the headset and PC are on different networks. A router that splits its bands into separate network names can also keep the two from seeing each other if the headset and PC end up connected to different ones.

Fix:

On your PC, open the Meta Quest Link app and leave it running.

app and leave it running. Check which network your PC is on. Then put on the headset and check its Wi-Fi network. Both should be on the same home network.

On the headset, open Quick Settings > Link (the exact menu path can vary a little by headset software version).

> (the exact menu path can vary a little by headset software version). Turn the Air Link toggle off, wait a few seconds, then turn it back on. Your PC should appear in the list of computers.

toggle off, wait a few seconds, then turn it back on. Your PC should appear in the list of computers. If it still doesn’t appear, select your computer if it’s listed as previously paired, and look for a Troubleshoot option (the label can vary). Meta’s in-headset tool walks you through common Air Link connection problems.

Verify it worked: Your PC’s name appears in the headset’s Link menu. In the PC app, the headset shows up on the Devices page.

Problem: Air Link Stutters or Keeps Disconnecting

Symptoms:

The picture freezes, smears, or turns blocky

Audio crackles or falls out of sync

The session drops back to the headset’s home environment

Why it happens: Air Link streams video from your PC to the headset over Wi-Fi in real time, so it needs a strong signal. Walls and floors can block signals like nobody’s business. A PC that also uses Wi-Fi (instead of an Ethernet cable) doubles the strain on your network.

Fix:

Plug your PC into the router with an Ethernet cable. This is the biggest single improvement you can make. A Cat6 Ethernet cable is a solid choice if you’re buying a new one.

This is the biggest single improvement you can make. A Cat6 Ethernet cable is a solid choice if you’re buying a new one. Put the headset on the 5GHz band. This band carries more data than 2.4GHz. If your router shows each band as a separate network name, connect the headset to the 5GHz one.

This band carries more data than 2.4GHz. If your router shows each band as a separate network name, connect the headset to the 5GHz one. Get closer to the router. Play in the same room if you can, with a clear line of sight. A Wi-Fi 6E router or a mesh Wi-Fi system can help in larger homes, but it isn’t a requirement.

Play in the same room if you can, with a clear line of sight. A Wi-Fi 6E router or a mesh Wi-Fi system can help in larger homes, but it isn’t a requirement. Reduce competing traffic. Pause big downloads and 4K streaming on other devices while you play.

Pause big downloads and 4K streaming on other devices while you play. Run the built-in diagnostic. On the headset, open the Link settings for your computer and look for a Troubleshoot or similar option, then follow the prompts.

Verify it worked: Play for 10 to 15 minutes in a game you know well. Motion should look smooth and the session shouldn’t drop.

Tip: Battery drain is part of the Air Link story too. Meta’s developer blog on Link improvements describes longer Air Link sessions after recent updates. How long you actually get depends on your setup and the games you play.

Problem: Your USB Cable Connection Isn’t Detected

Symptoms:

You plug in the cable and nothing happens on the headset or PC

The headset charges but never offers to start Link

The PC app doesn’t list the headset as connected

Why it happens: The usual suspects are a cable that only does charging (or slow data), a USB port that doesn’t support the needed speed, or Air Link still being turned on and getting in the way of the wired attempt.

Fix:

On the headset, open Quick Settings > Link and turn Air Link off.

> and turn off. Unplug the cable, then plug it into a different USB port on your PC. Ports on the back of a desktop (directly on the motherboard) tend to be more reliable than front-panel ports or USB hubs.

Restart both the headset and the PC.

Open the Meta Quest Link app and go to the Devices page.

app and go to the page. Select your headset and look for a USB connection test or similarly named diagnostic option. The exact label and location can vary between app versions, but it’s typically found with your headset’s device settings.

or similarly named diagnostic option. The exact label and location can vary between app versions, but it’s typically found with your headset’s device settings. Read the result. If the test says your cable or port isn’t fast enough, try another port. If no port passes, try a different USB-C cable that supports USB 3 data speeds.

Verify it worked: The USB test passes, and the headset offers to start a Link session (or starts one) when you plug it in.

Tip: Tired of confirming the connection every time? The headset has a USB Link Auto-Connect toggle under Settings > Developer that starts Link as soon as you plug in. This setting lives in the Developer section, which may require enabling developer mode depending on your headset and account setup. If you don’t see it, skip this. It’s a convenience, not a fix.

Problem: Firewall, Antivirus, or VPN Blocks the Connection

Symptoms:

Everything looks right, but the headset and PC still can’t find each other

Link broke right after you installed new security software or a VPN

Air Link works on one PC but not another on the same network

Why it happens: Security software and VPNs can stop the PC app and headset from discovering each other on your local network. A VPN is like a private tunnel for your PC’s traffic. Sometimes it pulls the PC “out” of your home network as far as the headset is concerned.

Fix:

Disconnect any VPN on your PC.

Test the connection again.

If that doesn’t help, temporarily pause your antivirus or third-party firewall and test again.

Once Link works, turn your protection back on right away. Then add an exception for the Meta Quest Link app instead of leaving security off.

For the built-in Windows firewall, open Windows Security > Firewall & network protection > Allow an app through firewall. Make sure the Meta Quest Link entries are allowed on Private networks.

Verify it worked: Link connects with your security software turned back on and the exception in place.

Problem: It Connects, but Games Run Poorly

Symptoms:

Low frame rate or choppy head tracking

A blurry or soft image

Stutters that show up on both cable and Air Link

Why it happens: If the problem happens on both connection types, it’s probably not the link itself. Common causes are outdated graphics drivers, background apps hogging your PC, or graphics settings set higher than your PC or connection can handle.

Fix:

Update your graphics drivers from your graphics card maker’s website or app.

Close background apps you don’t need, like browsers with dozens of tabs, game launchers, and recording software.

In the Meta Quest Link app, open Settings and find the graphics preferences.

app, open and find the graphics preferences. Lower the quality, resolution, or bitrate setting one step at a time and test after each change.

Once things run smoothly, you can raise settings again until you find the sweet spot.

Verify it worked: The same game runs smoothly at your new settings.

What Those Messages Mean

Meta’s exact error wording changes between updates, so use this table to match the type of message you see:

What You See What It Usually Means What to Do Headset says it can’t find your computer App closed, or devices on different networks Open the PC app and match networks PC app says the cable or USB connection isn’t supported Charge-only cable or slow USB port Run the USB test, then swap the port or cable Air Link warns about network quality Weak Wi-Fi or a congested band Use Ethernet on the PC and 5GHz on the headset Headset asks you to update the PC app or itself Version mismatch Update both, then restart Black screen after connecting App or driver hiccup Restart the PC app, update drivers, reboot

Windows-Specific Things to Check

Power Saving on USB Ports

Windows sometimes cuts power to USB ports to save energy, especially on laptops. If your cable connection drops randomly, plug your laptop into its charger and switch to a higher-performance power mode in Settings > System > Power & battery.

Front Ports and Hubs

If your PC is short on fast ports, plug the headset directly into a motherboard port rather than a USB-C hub. A powered hub or a USB expansion card can help on desktops, but run the USB test to confirm it works.

Common Configuration Mistakes

Wrong: PC on Wi-Fi, headset on Wi-Fi. Right: PC wired to the router with Ethernet, headset on 5GHz Wi-Fi.

PC on Wi-Fi, headset on Wi-Fi. PC wired to the router with Ethernet, headset on 5GHz Wi-Fi. Wrong: Headset and PC on different networks. Right: Both devices on the same home network.

Headset and PC on different networks. Both devices on the same home network. Wrong: Air Link left on while you try a cable. Right: Air Link off before plugging in.

Air Link left on while you try a cable. Air Link off before plugging in. Wrong: Meta Quest Link app not signed in or not running. Right: Signed in and running before you connect.

Meta Quest Link app not signed in or not running. Signed in and running before you connect. Wrong: Graphics settings maxed out on a mid-range setup. Right: Start lower and raise them gradually.

Getting Help

If you’ve worked through this guide and Link still won’t cooperate, it’s time to bring in backup:

Look for the headset’s Troubleshoot option (under the Link settings for your computer) and note what it reports.

(under the Link settings for your computer) and note what it reports. Check Meta’s official docs: The Meta Quest Help Center and Meta’s Link troubleshooting article are the best sources for current steps.

The Meta Quest Help Center and Meta’s Link troubleshooting article are the best sources for current steps. Contact Meta Support through the Help Center. Have these details ready: your headset model (Quest 3 or 3S), your headset software version, your PC’s graphics card, whether you use cable or Air Link, and your USB test result.

Prevention Tips

Keep everything updated: Update the headset, the PC app, Windows, and your graphics drivers together so they stay in sync.

Update the headset, the PC app, Windows, and your graphics drivers together so they stay in sync. Label your good cable: Once a cable passes the USB test, mark it so it doesn’t get mixed up with charge-only cables.

Once a cable passes the USB test, mark it so it doesn’t get mixed up with charge-only cables. Leave the PC on Ethernet: It costs nothing extra and prevents most Air Link headaches.

It costs nothing extra and prevents most Air Link headaches. Turn off Air Link when you’re not using it: This avoids conflicts the next time you plug in a cable.

This avoids conflicts the next time you plug in a cable. Check after big updates: Run a quick test session after major headset or app updates, before game night.

Help & Answers Frequently Asked Questions Can I use Quest Link on a Mac? Meta documents Link and Air Link for Windows PCs. Mac isn’t a supported path, so this guide sticks to Windows. Is the wired connection better than Air Link? Usually, yes. A cable takes Wi-Fi out of the equation, which generally means a more stable, lower-latency connection. Air Link is more convenient, but it depends on strong Wi-Fi. What if Link just won’t work for me? You have options. Virtual Desktop is a paid third-party app for wireless PC VR, and many people find it more stable than Air Link. We have a separate guide on setting up Virtual Desktop on a Meta Quest. If you mainly play Steam games, SteamVR runs on top of Link once you’re connected, and our SteamVR setup guide for Quest headsets covers that part.

Wrapping Up

Meta Quest Link problems feel overwhelming, but they almost always come down to the cable, the Wi-Fi, or the software on your PC. Work through them in that order and use Meta’s USB test and Troubleshoot tool along the way. Honestly, if you have a good USB-C cable and a free port, wired Link is the least stressful way to play. Save Air Link for when your PC is wired to the router and your Wi-Fi is strong.

Step Action Applies To 1 Open the PC app, restart, and update everything Cable and Air Link 2 Turn off Air Link and run the USB connection test Cable 3 Wire the PC to the router and use 5GHz Air Link 4 Pause the VPN or security software, then add exceptions Cable and Air Link 5 Update graphics drivers and lower graphics settings Cable and Air Link

Last updated: October 24, 2026 | Applies to Meta Quest Link on Windows with Quest 3 and Quest 3S