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You settle in to watch an episode you saved, and it’s nowhere to be found. Annoying, especially when you thought YouTube TV was taking care of the recording for you. If your YouTube TV recordings are missing, start with the episode’s title and broadcast date. Those two details help you tell a hidden Library item from an upcoming airing, a late recording, or one that has expired.

You’ll need a YouTube TV subscription and access to your signed-in YouTube TV Library in a desktop browser. The Library‘s categories and control labels can vary by account, platform, or interface, so follow the program and airing dates even if your screen looks a little different.

Table of Contents

Quick Diagnosis: Find the Right Episode First

Before changing anything, pin down what you’re looking for. “That cooking show from last week” is easy to confuse with a rerun (ask anyone who has opened the wrong episode twice).

Write down the program: Note the show, movie, team, or event name. For a series, add the episode title or season and episode number if you know it.

Check the broadcast date: Note when the episode or event aired, plus the channel if you know it. Keep the date handy for the checks below.

Confirm your Google account: At YouTube TV, check the signed-in account. Each member of a YouTube TV family group signs in with their own Google account and has a separate personal Library, so a recording saved by someone else may appear only in their account.

Open Library: If a Recently Recorded category appears in your interface, look beyond it. Check other visible categories, then open the program page to look for the specific episode or airing. YouTube TV may arrange these categories differently depending on your account or interface.

Check for a future airing: If your Library shows a Scheduled area or another upcoming-recordings section (availability may vary by interface), compare its date with the broadcast you expected. A scheduled airing has not yet become a completed DVR recording.

If you find the right program but still can’t find that airing, use the matching problem below. YouTube TV’s recording help page explains how adding and removing programs affects recordings.

Common Issues and Solutions

Problem: A Family Member Has the Recording, but You Don’t

Symptoms:

Someone in your household can open the recording.

The show is absent from your Library, even after you check other categories.

Why it happens: YouTube TV gives each family group member a separate personal library. Seeing a recording in one account does not mean it was saved in every account.

Fix:

Check which Google account is signed in to YouTube TV in your browser.

Switch to the account that added the program.

Open Library in that account and find the program page.

in that account and find the program page. Look for the episode or event using its title and broadcast date.

Verify: The expected episode appears in the Library of the account that saved it. If you want future airings in your own Library, find the program while signed in to your account and use its Add control, if available.

Problem: The Recording Is Missing From Recently Recorded

Symptoms:

You can’t find the episode in a Recently Recorded category, if one appears in your interface.

category, if one appears in your interface. The program may still appear elsewhere in your Library.

Why it happens: A Recently Recorded section, where available, is one place to look, but it isn’t the whole Library. The program page may lead you to the airing you want.

Fix:

Open Library .

. Check All , if that category appears, and browse the other visible program categories.

, if that category appears, and browse the other visible program categories. Open the show, team, or event page.

Match the listed episodes or airings against the title and date you wrote down.

Verify: You can identify the exact airing and its available playback option. If you find only the program page, keep going: a saved program does not, by itself, prove that the particular episode was recorded.

Problem: The Program Is Scheduled, but There’s No Recording Yet

Symptoms:

The program appears in a Scheduled or upcoming area, if your interface shows one.

or upcoming area, if your interface shows one. You can’t find a completed recording for the date you expected.

Why it happens: The listed airing may still be in the future. You may also be looking at a future rerun rather than the earlier episode you wanted.

Fix:

Open the program page in Library .

. Check the date and time of the scheduled airing, if your interface shows them.

Compare them with the broadcast date of the missing episode.

Look for the completed recording after the scheduled airing has taken place.

Verify: The airing date you found matches the episode you want. If the dates differ, a future listing doesn’t explain where the earlier DVR recording went.

Problem: You Added the Show After the Episode Aired

Symptoms:

The show is in your Library now, but an earlier episode isn’t recorded.

You remember adding the show after hearing about that episode.

Why it happens: Adding a program tells YouTube TV to record current and upcoming airings. It doesn’t create a DVR recording of a broadcast that had already ended. That timing matters more than how long the show has been in the Library. See YouTube TV’s recording instructions.

Fix:

Open the program page and check whether it has been added to your Library.

If it hasn’t, select Add so future airings can be recorded.

so future airings can be recorded. Check for a future airing or rerun of the episode you missed.

If another playback option is offered, check its label before playing it. An on-demand version is a separate option, not evidence that the earlier DVR recording exists.

Verify: The program is saved for future airings, and any upcoming rerun you’re counting on has the right episode title and date.

Problem: The Recording Starts Partway Through

Symptoms:

The episode plays, but its beginning is missing.

You added the program while it was already on.

Why it happens: YouTube TV may capture only the remainder of a broadcast when you add it after it starts. Check YouTube TV’s recording help page for details on how adding a program mid-broadcast can affect what gets saved.

Fix:

Open the program page and confirm which episode you recorded.

Check whether a rerun of that episode is scheduled.

Leave the program added to your Library. If a rerun of that episode airs on a channel in your lineup, YouTube TV says it replaces the partial recording with the full episode.

After the rerun airs, open the episode again and check whether it now starts at the beginning.

Verify: The episode starts at the beginning after a full airing has been recorded. If it remains incomplete, use the bad-recording report option described below.

Problem: Recordings Stopped Appearing After You Removed a Program

Symptoms:

New episodes or games stopped showing up.

You selected Remove on the show, team, or event page.

Why it happens: Remove stops recording current and upcoming airings. It does not immediately erase earlier recordings; those remain available until they expire, according to YouTube TV’s recording help.

Fix:

Find the show, team, or event again.

Select Add to save future airings.

to save future airings. Open Library and check any earlier recordings separately.

and check any earlier recordings separately. Compare the missing episode’s date with the recording retention period if it aired months ago.

Verify: The program is added again. Check for an upcoming airing; adding it now will not create a recording of a broadcast that has already ended.

Problem: An Older Recording Disappeared

Symptoms:

You watched the recording before, but it’s gone now.

The original broadcast was many months ago.

Why it happens: YouTube TV recordings are normally available for nine months from the original air date. Unlimited cloud DVR storage means you don’t have to clear space for new recordings; it does not mean each recording lasts forever. YouTube TV describes its DVR offering on its plans page. Once a recording passes its retention period, it cannot be recovered by checking dates or playback options—the expired DVR item is no longer available.

Fix:

Identify the exact episode or event and its original air date.

Count forward nine months from that date.

If the recording has not yet expired, check the program page for another airing or another available playback version.

If you find another version, read its label. It may be on-demand rather than your DVR recording.

Verify: The original air date tells you whether the recording has passed its retention period. If it has expired, the troubleshooting steps in this article cannot restore it. If it has not expired and no DVR version appears, gather the details listed under Getting Help.

Problem: A Sports Event or Restricted Program Wasn’t Recorded

Symptoms:

A team or league is saved, but a particular event is missing.

The program page offers limited viewing options or indicates a restriction.

Why it happens: Some programs have viewing restrictions. Sports can also require you to add the specific program you want. For example, YouTube TV says that recording a full NFL RedZone block requires adding NFL RedZone itself; adding a team, league, or game does not record that full block.

Fix:

Search for the exact event or program, then open its page.

Check whether it was available and saved in your Library for the airing you expected.

If you want a future NFL RedZone block, add NFL RedZone itself.

itself. Read any availability or restriction notice shown for the event. Keep its wording for support if you think it is incorrect.

Verify: The specific program you want is added for a future airing, where available. Don’t assume every sporting event will offer a recordable DVR version.

Problem: The Program Appears, but the DVR Version Doesn’t

Symptoms:

You can play the episode, yet it isn’t the recording you expected.

You see more than one playback choice.

Why it happens: For some programs, more than one playback version may be available, such as an on-demand option alongside a DVR recording. Where this version selector appears, an available episode and an available DVR recording are two different things. This behavior may not appear for every program or account.

Fix:

Open the exact episode on its program page.

If a version selector or similar option appears, open it.

Look for an option labeled DVR and compare its airing details with your missing broadcast.

and compare its airing details with your missing broadcast. If only an on-demand option appears, return to the account, Add timing, expiration, and restriction checks above.

Verify: You can select a DVR version for the correct airing, if one is available. If you can only select on-demand, you have found a way to watch the program, but you have not found the missing recording.

Problem: The Recording Exists but Has the Wrong Content

Symptoms:

The recording plays the wrong program.

It ends early, begins at the wrong point, or has another recording error.

Why it happens: The saved airing itself may be faulty. Once you’ve confirmed the account, episode, and DVR version, this is a recording to report rather than a Library item to hunt for.

Fix:

Open the affected recording in the YouTube TV player.

Find the player’s option to report a bad recording. The control’s location or wording may vary.

Describe what went wrong with that specific airing.

Keep the exact program and episode or event title, channel, broadcast date and time, and a short description of the problem handy if you contact support.

YouTube TV directs users to report a bad recording within the player. The details above help identify the airing; they are not necessarily required fields in the report form.

Verify: The report is submitted through the player, if that option is available. If you cannot find the control, use YouTube TV’s support page and provide the same identifying details.

Messages and Labels: What They Mean

YouTube TV’s wording can vary by program and interface layout. Use this table to interpret the labels or notices you encounter; it is not a list of guaranteed, word-for-word error messages.

What you see What it means for your search What to do Scheduled or an upcoming-airing label The listed broadcast is still to come. Check its date, then look for a completed recording after it airs. Add on a program page The program is available to add to your Library. Select it for current and future airings, then check whether the episode you missed has a rerun. Remove on a program page The program is already added to this account’s Library. Check its episodes and airing dates before changing anything. DVR in a version selector That playback choice is a recording, where this selector appears. Match its airing details to the broadcast you wanted. On-demand in a version selector You can watch another provided version. Check separately whether a DVR choice exists. A viewing restriction or availability notice The program may not be available to record or play as expected. Read the notice and keep its wording when contacting support.

On the YouTube TV Website

The browser is a good place to do this check because you can move between the account, Library, program page, and player without guessing where a recording should be.

Start with the signed-in Google account, then search the wider Library. If a Scheduled area appears in your interface, use it to check the next airing, not as proof that an earlier one was recorded. On a program page, use Add or Remove to check whether that account has saved the program. Finally, inspect any playback version choices for the exact episode, keeping in mind that version selectors may not appear for every program. The labels and category positions may differ from the screenshots, but the episode title and dates still give you a dependable trail.

Configuration Mistakes to Check

Saving the wrong program: Adding a team or league does not cover every related event. For a full NFL RedZone block, add NFL RedZone itself.

Adding a team or league does not cover every related event. For a full NFL RedZone block, add itself. Adding too late: If an episode ended before you selected Add , look for a rerun. If you added it during the broadcast, check whether the recording starts partway through.

If an episode ended before you selected , look for a rerun. If you added it during the broadcast, check whether the recording starts partway through. Removing and forgetting: Remove stops current and future recordings. Use Add again if you want new airings saved.

stops current and future recordings. Use again if you want new airings saved. Mistaking playback for a recording: An on-demand episode is useful, but its presence does not confirm that a DVR copy exists.

An on-demand episode is useful, but its presence does not confirm that a DVR copy exists. Checking only one Library category: Open the program page and match the episode and date before deciding it is missing.

Getting Help With a Missing or Bad Recording

If the dates and Library checks still don’t explain it, use YouTube TV’s official recording help to reach its reporting guidance. For a faulty recording, start with the report option in the player. For a recording you cannot find at all, or if the report option doesn’t appear in your player, open YouTube TV Help and select Contact us (you’ll be asked to sign in to the account that holds the Library). Keep expectations realistic for older episodes: YouTube TV keeps recordings for nine months, so don’t count on support restoring one that has already expired.

Have these details ready:

The Google account whose Library you checked

The exact show and episode title, or event name

The channel and original broadcast date and time

Whether you found the program under Library or a scheduled/upcoming area

or a scheduled/upcoming area Whether the available version says DVR or on-demand

or on-demand Any restriction notice, plus what the recording did wrong if it plays

There is no log file you need to find for this check. Those program and airing details are more useful than a vague “my recording disappeared” report.

Prevention Tips

Add programs before they air: Give YouTube TV the chance to record the full broadcast.

Give YouTube TV the chance to record the full broadcast. Check the account: In a household, make sure you add a must-watch show to the Google account whose Library you use.

In a household, make sure you add a must-watch show to the Google account whose Library you use. Check specific events: For sports, confirm that the event or program you want is the one you added.

For sports, confirm that the event or program you want is the one you added. Watch older saves in time: Keep the nine-month recording period in mind when you put off an episode.

Keep the nine-month recording period in mind when you put off an episode. Note the airing date: If something goes wrong, the date and channel make it much easier to identify the right recording.

Wrapping Up

The fastest way to solve a missing recording is to follow one episode: check its account, program page, broadcast date, and playback version. In my opinion, the DVR-versus-on-demand check is the easy one to miss. Being able to watch an episode feels like finding it, even when your recording is still absent.