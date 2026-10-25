Google Photos Storage Full? How to Free Up Space Without Deleting Memories

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Few notifications are as stomach-dropping as “Google Photos storage full.” It sounds like Google is about to toss your kid’s first steps into a digital shredder. Take a breath. It isn’t. When your storage is full, new photos stop backing up, and Google says you also can’t send or receive email in Gmail or create, edit or upload files in Google Drive. The photos already saved stay put, though.

The fix follows a simple order. First, check what’s actually eating your space, because Gmail and Drive count too. Then let Google’s own cleanup tool suggest the easy stuff, like blurry shots and giant videos. Empty the Trash so the space really comes back, and weigh whether Storage saver makes sense for you. Back up anything precious before you delete it for good. Pay for more storage only if you still need it after all that. You can do every step from a web browser at photos.google.com .

Table of Contents

What Is Google Photos Storage (and Why Is It Full)?

Google Photos is the free photo and video backup service built into every Google Account. The catch is that its storage also covers other Google services. Your Google Account comes with one shared storage pool, currently 15 GB free, and Google Photos, Gmail, and Google Drive all draw from it (Google Photos Help).

Shared storage: One quota covers Photos, Gmail, and Drive.

One quota covers Photos, Gmail, and Drive. Built-in cleanup tool: Google groups likely-safe-to-delete items, such as large videos, blurry photos, screenshots, and similar shots.

Google groups likely-safe-to-delete items, such as large videos, blurry photos, screenshots, and similar shots. Trash: Deleted items wait in Trash before they’re gone for good.

Deleted items wait in Trash before they’re gone for good. Backup quality settings: Storage saver trades a little quality for a lot of space.

Storage saver trades a little quality for a lot of space. Paid upgrades: Google One adds more room if you need it.

Why did it suddenly fill up? Usually it’s a mix of things. Phone videos are huge, and every screenshot gets backed up. That 10-year-old inbox full of attachments counts too. Think of your 15 GB like a shared fridge. Your photos might not be the ones hogging the shelves.

Before You Begin

Make sure you have:

Your Google Account email and password

A computer with a modern web browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Safari)

A steady internet connection

Optional: an external hard drive or external SSD with enough free space to hold a backup of your library

Requirement Details Device Any Windows PC, Mac, or Chromebook Browser Any current browser Account The Google Account showing the “storage full” warning Cost Free (Google One upgrade is optional)

If you use more than one Google Account, double-check which one is full before you start. Deleting from the wrong account is a very sad way to spend an afternoon.

How to Fix Google Photos Storage Full: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Check Where Your Storage Is Actually Going

Don’t delete anything yet! First, find out who the real storage hog is.

Open your browser and go to photos.google.com . Sign in if asked.

. Sign in if asked. Click Storage in the left-hand sidebar. You can also go straight to one.google.com/storage .

in the left-hand sidebar. You can also go straight to . Look at the breakdown bar. It shows how much space Google Photos, Gmail, and Google Drive each use.

Expected result: You’ll see your total used space (for example, 14.8 GB of 15 GB). Below that, it’s split by service.

If Gmail or Drive is the big slice, clean those up first. Clearing out old email attachments frees up room without touching a single photo.

Step 2: Let Google’s Review Tool Suggest Safe Cleanups

Google has a built-in tool that does the hunting for you, so you don’t have to scroll through 8,000 photos.

On the Storage page in Google Photos, scroll to the recommended cleanup categories. These include large videos , blurry photos , screenshots , and similar photos . The exact labels can vary a bit by account.

page in Google Photos, scroll to the recommended cleanup categories. These include , , , and . The exact labels can vary a bit by account. Click a category, such as large videos. This is often the biggest quick win.

Look at each item. Click to select only the ones you genuinely don’t want.

Click Move to trash.

Expected result: The selected items leave your library and go to Trash. They’re not gone for good yet, which is exactly the point. If backup and sync is on, removing a backed-up item can also remove it from your other synced phones and tablets, so be sure before you delete.

Warning: Don’t select everything in a category at once. “Blurry” is Google’s guess, and sometimes the blurry one is the only photo of Grandma laughing. Google’s categories are automated suggestions, not guarantees.

Step 3: Empty the Trash So the Space Comes Back

This step trips up almost everyone. Moving something to Trash may not free up all of its space right away. Google says deleted items go to Trash and are permanently deleted after 30 days (Google Photos Help), and while some deletions save space sooner, emptying the Trash is the way to get back all the space you can.

In Google Photos, click Trash (some regions call it Bin ) in the left sidebar. You can also go to photos.google.com/trash .

) in the left sidebar. You can also go to . Scroll through one last time. If you spot something you want back, select it and click Restore .

. When you’re sure, click Empty trash or select items and choose to delete them permanently.

or select items and choose to delete them permanently. Confirm when prompted.

Expected result: The Trash is empty. Head back to the Storage page to see your usage drop. The number doesn’t always refresh instantly, especially after a large cleanup, so check back later if it still looks unchanged.

Warning: Emptying Trash is permanent. If anything in there is irreplaceable and you haven’t backed it up, skip ahead to Step 5 first, then come back here. Also keep in mind that because this deletes the backed-up item from your account, it can remove the matching copy from any other phone or tablet where backup and sync is turned on for that same Google Account.

Step 4: Decide Whether Storage Saver Is Right for You

Google Photos lets you choose a backup quality. Here’s the honest trade-off:

Setting What It Does Counts Against Storage? Original quality Keeps photos and videos exactly as you took them Yes, at full size Storage saver (formerly “High quality”) Compresses photos and videos to save space; how noticeable it is depends on the photo or video Yes, but at a smaller size. Items backed up before June 1, 2021 don’t count at all

To check or change your setting:

In Google Photos, click the Settings gear (or go to photos.google.com/settings ). The exact menu path and labels can vary a bit depending on your account, platform, and the current version of the Google Photos interface.

gear (or go to ). The exact menu path and labels can vary a bit depending on your account, platform, and the current version of the Google Photos interface. Find the backup quality or upload size section.

Choose Storage saver or Original quality.

Expected result: New backups use your chosen quality from now on.

My take: Storage saver is great for everyday phone snaps of dinner, the dog, and parking spots. Stick with Original quality if you print big photos or care about every pixel. Storage saver still counts toward your quota for anything uploaded after June 1, 2021, so it’s a slowdown, not a free pass.

Step 5: Back Up Before Deleting Anything You Love

Before you permanently remove anything that matters, keep a copy somewhere else. Then a cleanup mistake costs you nothing.

Option A: Export everything with Google Takeout

Go to takeout.google.com .

. Click Deselect all , then scroll down and check Google Photos .

, then scroll down and check . Click Next step .

. Choose your delivery method (such as a download link by email), file type, and file size, then click Create export.

Expected result: Google prepares your archive and lets you know when it’s ready to download. Big libraries can take a while.

Keep in mind that a Takeout export is a one-time snapshot: it won’t include photos you add later or reflect changes you make afterward, so repeat it from time to time. Save the downloaded files to an external hard drive, external SSD, or even a large USB flash drive for smaller collections. Keep the drive somewhere safe (not in the same bag as your laptop!).

Option B: Download just a few photos

On photos.google.com , hover over a photo and click the checkmark to select it. Select as many as you like.

, hover over a photo and click the checkmark to select it. Select as many as you like. Click the three-dot menu at the top right and choose Download.

Expected result: Your browser saves the photos (multiple photos arrive as a ZIP file) to your Downloads folder.

Step 6: Upgrade to Google One (Only If You Still Need It)

Done all of the above and still squeezed? Then buying more storage is a reasonable call. Google One plans increase your shared storage, and you can share a plan with up to five other people. For families, that’s often cheaper than everyone buying their own.

Approximate US prices seen on the official plans page as of publication (Google One plans). Treat these as a snapshot, not a guarantee — tier names and prices change over time and by region, so confirm the current numbers at the source link before buying:

Plan Storage Price (US) Free 15 GB $0 Basic 100 GB $1.99/month Google AI Plus 2 TB $9.99/month Google AI Pro 5 TB $19.99/month

Prices, plan names, and available tiers vary by country and change over time. Check your own account’s Google One page for the real price where you live.

Go to one.google.com/about/plans .

. Pick a plan and follow the sign-up prompts (Google One Help).

Expected result: Your storage quota increases, and paused backups pick back up.

Configuration Worth Knowing

Backup quality: Controls whether new uploads use Storage saver or Original quality. Find it in Google Photos Settings .

Controls whether new uploads use Storage saver or Original quality. Find it in Google Photos . Trash retention: Items sit in Trash for up to 30 days before Google removes them automatically. Empty it yourself to get space back right away.

Items sit in Trash for up to 30 days before Google removes them automatically. Empty it yourself to get space back right away. Shared storage plan: If you’re on Google One, you can add family members from your Google One settings so everyone draws from one pool.

Tips and Troubleshooting

Problem: I deleted photos, but my storage didn’t go down

Open Trash in Google Photos.

in Google Photos. Delete the items permanently or click Empty trash .

. Recheck the Storage page after a little while.

Problem: I used “Free up space on this device” on my iPhone, but my Google storage is still full

Know that this feature only removes the copies saved on your phone. It doesn’t delete anything from your Google Account (Google Photos Help).

Use the Storage review tool on photos.google.com to clean up the cloud itself.

to clean up the cloud itself. On iPhone, also empty the Photos app’s Recently Deleted album to free up phone space.

Problem: Storage still shows full after one cleanup

Google’s cleanup target can include items still waiting to back up, so one batch may not be enough.

Empty Trash, then recheck the breakdown.

Repeat across categories and across services (Photos, Gmail, Drive).

Problem: The breakdown doesn’t look like “just photos”

Look at the per-service numbers in Step 1.

If Gmail or Drive is the big one, clean that up instead of deleting memories.

Some pro tips:

Start With Videos: One long video can weigh as much as hundreds of photos. Big wins come fast.

One long video can weigh as much as hundreds of photos. Big wins come fast. Hunt Duplicates: The similar photos category catches those 14 near-identical burst shots.

The category catches those 14 near-identical burst shots. Skip Sketchy Bulk-Delete Extensions: Stick with Google’s own tools. Third-party browser add-ons that want access to your photos aren’t worth the privacy risk.

Quick Answers

Will Google delete my photos if my storage is full? Not right away. Backups stop, but your saved photos stay. Google’s stated policy is that if your account stays over its limit, or is inactive, for two years, your content may be deleted (Google Photos Help). So deal with it, but don’t panic.

What’s the fastest way to free space without losing memories? Check whether Gmail or Drive is the culprit. Then clear large videos and screenshots you don’t need, and empty the Trash.

Does deleting photos from my phone delete them from Google Photos? It depends on which deletion you mean, and the direction matters. Using “Free up space on this device” only clears the local copies stored on that one phone; it never touches your Google Account. Deleting a photo inside Google Photos itself is the opposite case and is more far-reaching: it removes the backed-up item from your account and sends it to Trash, and if backup and sync is turned on for other phones, tablets, or the Photos app on other devices signed into that same account, it can remove the matching copy from those devices too — not just “in the cloud.” If you want a deletion that stays local to one device, use “Free up space on this device,” not the main library delete.

Wrapping Up

“Storage full” sounds scary, but it’s really just a nudge to tidy up. Check the breakdown, let Google’s tool find the easy deletions, empty the Trash, and back up anything precious first. With some care, you can often get a lot of room back without losing photos you love. Honestly, Google One’s 100 GB Basic plan is cheap insurance if you’re always bumping the ceiling — just confirm the current price on Google’s plans page, since it can shift by region and over time. Just clean up first, so you’re not paying to store 400 blurry screenshots.

Step Action Applies To 1 Check storage breakdown Photos, Gmail, Drive 2 Use the review tool Google Photos 3 Empty Trash Google Photos 4 Choose backup quality Future uploads 5 Back up with Takeout or download Your whole library 6 Upgrade to Google One Optional, last resort

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