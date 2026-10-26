How to Screen Mirror to Roku from Android and Windows 11 (and Fix It When It Fails)

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Few things are more annoying than gathering everyone around the TV to see your vacation photos and then watching your phone search forever for a Roku that never shows up. The good news is that you can screen mirror to Roku from many Android phones and Windows 11 PCs without buying anything extra — Roku’s screen mirroring article says an Android device running Android 10.0 or later likely supports mirroring, though actual support varies by manufacturer. Roku also notes that Google-branded phones such as Pixel and Nexus models running Android 6.0 or later are an exception.

On Android, you tap a mirroring tile in Quick Settings. On Windows 11, you press Windows key + K . Then you pick your Roku and approve the request on the TV.

Table of Contents

This guide covers both methods step by step. You’ll also learn how to check the Roku settings that block connections, and you’ll get a numbered checklist for the most common problems: the Roku won’t appear, the cast tile is missing, the screen goes black, or the picture lags.

What Is Screen Mirroring on Roku?

Screen mirroring copies everything on your phone or PC screen onto your TV through your Roku. That includes menus, notifications, web pages, and photos, all shown exactly as they appear on your device, just bigger. Under the hood it uses a wireless display standard called Miracast. That’s why it works with many Android and Windows devices, while Apple devices use AirPlay instead on compatible Roku models (Roku support).

Here’s how it compares to the other ways of getting stuff onto your Roku:

Screen mirroring (Miracast): Shows your whole screen. Your phone or PC has to stay on and stay unlocked the whole time.

Shows your whole screen. Your phone or PC has to stay on and stay unlocked the whole time. Casting: Sends one video or app’s playback to the Roku, usually with the app’s own Cast button. Once the video starts, you can use your phone for other things or lock it (Roku support).

Sends one video or app’s playback to the Roku, usually with the app’s own Cast button. Once the video starts, you can use your phone for other things or lock it (Roku support). AirPlay: Apple’s version for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It’s a completely different system, so check out our AirPlay with Roku guide if you’re on Apple devices.

Mirroring is the best fit when you want to show something that has no Roku channel of its own, like a web page, a slideshow, or a quick laptop presentation without hunting down an HDMI cable.

Before You Begin

Make sure you have:

A Roku streaming player or Roku TV that supports screen mirroring (Roku says Express models 3960, 3930 and 3900 and Express+ models 3931 and 3910 support it, but Express 3700 and Express+ 3710 do not)

An Android phone or tablet with Miracast-style screen mirroring, or a Windows 11 PC that supports Miracast

a Windows 11 PC that supports Miracast Ideally, both devices on the same network as your Roku (Roku’s troubleshooting steps suggest reconnecting to the same network if mirroring fails)

as your Roku (Roku’s troubleshooting steps suggest reconnecting to the same network if mirroring fails) Your Roku remote (if it’s not working, see our Roku remote troubleshooting guide first)

The devices fairly close together, ideally in the same room

Requirement Details Roku device Most current Roku players and Roku TVs. Roku lists Express 3960, 3930 and 3900 and Express+ 3931 and 3910 as supported, and Express 3700 and Express+ 3710 as not supported Android A Miracast-capable device. Roku’s screen mirroring article gives Android 10.0 or later as the general guideline (Google-branded Pixel and Nexus devices running Android 6.0 or later are an exception), and menu labels and actual support vary by manufacturer. Check the current Roku support page for specifics Windows A Windows 11 PC with Miracast support Network Being on the same network as the Roku helps; Roku’s troubleshooting steps suggest reconnecting to it if mirroring fails Cost Free. It’s built into Roku OS and Windows 11; most Android phones include a similar built-in mirroring option, though its name and availability depend on the manufacturer

Note: Some Google-branded Pixel and Nexus phones are a known exception and may not mirror to Roku at all. If that’s you, skip ahead to the Roku mobile app section.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Screen Mirror to Roku

Step 1: Confirm Your Roku Model Supports Mirroring

Grab your Roku remote and press Home. Then go to Settings > System > About. Write down the model name and number shown on the screen.

Next, compare it against the supported device list on Roku’s screen mirroring support page. For Express players, Roku says models 3960, 3930 and 3900 (Express) and 3931 and 3910 (Express+) support mirroring, while models 3700 and 3710 do not.

Expected result: You know your exact model and whether it’s on the supported list. If it isn’t, no setting will make mirroring work. The Roku mobile app (covered below) is your best bet instead.

Step 2: Check the Roku’s Screen Mirroring Mode and Device List

This is the step most guides skip, and it’s often the real reason mirroring “doesn’t work.” Your Roku decides how to handle incoming mirroring requests, and it may have quietly blocked your phone or PC in the past.

Press Home on your Roku remote.

on your Roku remote. Go to Settings > System > Screen mirroring . (On most current Roku devices it’s here. If you don’t see it, look through the System menu for a screen mirroring entry.)

> > . (On most current Roku devices it’s here. If you don’t see it, look through the menu for a screen mirroring entry.) If your Roku shows a Screen mirroring mode setting, choose the option that asks you before each new connection. The exact menu and wording vary by device and Roku OS version.

setting, choose the option that asks you before each new connection. The exact menu and wording vary by device and Roku OS version. Open the list of allowed and blocked devices (often labeled Screen mirroring devices). If your phone or PC appears as blocked, select it and change it to allowed or remove it.

Expected result: Your Roku will ask (or allow) rather than block, and your device isn’t on the blocked list.

Warning: A mode that blocks all requests turns away every mirroring attempt without asking. That’s handy in a dorm or office, but it’s a frustrating thing to forget you turned on!

Step 3: Put Both Devices on the Same Wi-Fi Network

Mirroring generally works best when both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network. On your Roku, go to Settings > Network > About and note the network name. Then, if possible, connect your phone or PC to that same network (Roku’s troubleshooting steps suggest this when mirroring fails). Watch out for routers that broadcast separate 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz names, or a “Guest” network — being on a different one of those can prevent the Roku from showing up.

Expected result: Both devices show the same Wi-Fi network name.

Step 4: Start Mirroring From Your Device

Now pick your platform.

On Android

Unlock your phone and swipe down from the top of the screen to open the notification shade. Swipe down a second time to see all the Quick Settings tiles.

Look for the screen mirroring tile. On Samsung phones it’s called Smart View . On many other phones it’s Cast , Screen Cast , Screen mirroring , or something similar, often with a little TV or rectangle icon. Every manufacturer likes to name it differently (thanks, Android!).

. On many other phones it’s , , , or something similar, often with a little TV or rectangle icon. Every manufacturer likes to name it differently (thanks, Android!). Tap the tile. Your phone scans for nearby displays.

Tap your Roku’s name when it shows up in the list.

Expected result: Your phone says it’s connecting, and a prompt appears on your TV (see Step 5).

Tip: If you can’t find the tile, tap the pencil or Edit icon at the bottom of Quick Settings. The mirroring tile may be hiding in the list of unused tiles, ready to be dragged into place.

On Windows 11

Make sure your Roku and TV are on.

On your PC, press Windows key + K . This opens the Cast panel, which lists nearby wireless displays (Microsoft support).

. This opens the panel, which lists nearby wireless displays (Microsoft support). Wait a few seconds for your Roku to appear, then click its name. It only shows up if both the PC and the Roku support Miracast.

If the shortcut doesn’t work for you, click Start, type Cast, and choose Connect to a wireless display from the results. You’ll land in the same device list.

Expected result: Windows shows “Connecting” under the Roku’s name, and a prompt appears on your TV.

Note: Older guides tell you to open Action Center and click Connect. That’s the Windows 10 method. On Windows 11, Windows key + K is the way to go.

Step 5: Approve the Connection on Your TV

When your Roku is in prompt mode, the TV shows a screen mirroring request with your device’s name. Use your Roku remote to pick an option:

Allow lets your device connect just this once.

lets your device connect just this once. Always allow connects this device automatically from now on.

connects this device automatically from now on. Block or Always block turns it away. Roku says Always block adds the device to a list of blocked devices.

The exact button labels may differ a bit depending on your Roku OS version.

Expected result: After a few seconds, your phone or PC screen appears on the TV.

Step 6: Stop Mirroring When You’re Done

On Android: Pull down Quick Settings, tap the mirroring tile (or the casting notification), and choose Disconnect or Stop .

Pull down Quick Settings, tap the mirroring tile (or the casting notification), and choose or . On Windows 11: Press Windows key + K again and click Disconnect under your Roku.

You can also just press Home on your Roku remote to end the session from the TV side.

Expected result: The TV goes back to the Roku home screen, and your device returns to normal.

Configuration: Roku Settings Worth Knowing

These are the few settings that actually matter for mirroring:

Screen Mirroring Mode: Often found under Settings > System > Screen mirroring , though location and labels vary by model. A setting that asks every time is the sweet spot for most households.

Often found under > > , though location and labels vary by model. A setting that asks every time is the sweet spot for most households. Allowed/Blocked Devices List: This is the Roku’s memory of every phone and PC that has asked to connect. If one keeps failing, check here first.

This is the Roku’s memory of every phone and PC that has asked to connect. If one keeps failing, check here first. Device Name: This is the name that shows up in the Android and Windows device lists. If you have three Rokus in the house, giving each one a clear name (like “Living Room Roku”) saves you a lot of guessing. Check your Roku’s settings for a device name or location option; where it lives varies by model.

A Simpler Alternative: Use the Roku Mobile App

If you just want to show photos or videos from your phone, you don’t need full mirroring at all. The free Roku mobile app has a media sharing feature (Roku calls it Play on Roku; the exact label and location can vary by app version) that sends pictures, videos, and music straight to the TV (Roku support).

Install the Roku app from the Google Play Store and open it.

Connect your phone to the same Wi-Fi network as your Roku if it isn’t already. Then select your Roku in the app.

Open the media sharing or Play on Roku section and pick the photos or videos you want to show.

Because this feature works independently of screen mirroring, it’s also a solid workaround for Pixel owners whose phones don’t support Miracast-based mirroring to Roku. And because you’re not mirroring your whole screen, nobody sees your group chat notifications pop up mid-slideshow (we’ve all been there).

Tips and Troubleshooting

Problem: Your Roku Doesn’t Show Up in the Device List

Double-check that your Roku model supports mirroring (Step 1).

Make sure your Roku’s screen mirroring setting isn’t blocking all requests (Step 2).

Reconnect your phone or PC to the same network as your Roku, not a guest network (Step 3).

Try moving your phone or PC closer to the Roku. Walls and floors can weaken wireless signals.

Restart the Roku ( Settings > System > Power > System restart , or just unplug it for 30 seconds) and restart your phone or PC.

> > > , or just unplug it for 30 seconds) and restart your phone or PC. Try again. On Windows, give the Cast panel a little time to finish scanning before you give up.

Problem: There’s No Smart View or Cast Tile on Your Android Phone

Swipe through every page of Quick Settings. The tile may be on page two or three.

Tap Edit (the pencil icon) and look for a mirroring tile you can add.

(the pencil icon) and look for a mirroring tile you can add. Look for a mirroring option in Settings too. Search your phone’s settings for “cast” or “mirror.”

too. Search your phone’s settings for “cast” or “mirror.” If you have a Google Pixel or Nexus, screen mirroring to Roku may simply not be supported. Use the Roku mobile app or a streaming app’s built-in Cast button instead.

Problem: Windows 11 Won’t Connect

Use Windows key + K , not the old Windows 10 Action Center steps.

, not the old Windows 10 Action Center steps. If the shortcut does nothing, search Cast in the Start menu and choose Connect to a wireless display .

in the Start menu and choose . If Windows says your PC doesn’t support wireless display, your hardware may not support Miracast. In that case, a plain HDMI cable (or a USB-C to HDMI adapter for thinner laptops) is the reliable fallback.

Check the Roku’s blocked devices list in case you chose Block or Always block by accident during an earlier attempt.

or by accident during an earlier attempt. Restart both the PC and the Roku, then try again. (And you know how well restarting works on Windows PCs!)

Problem: The Prompt Appears, but Mirroring Fails or Keeps Disconnecting

Open your Roku’s screen mirroring settings (on many models, Settings > System > Screen mirroring ).

> > ). Check the device list and make sure your phone or PC isn’t marked as blocked. Change it to allowed if needed.

If another device is also connected or mirroring to the same Roku, try disconnecting it — having just one active connection can help resolve dropouts.

Start the connection again from your phone or PC and choose Allow on the TV.

Problem: The Screen Goes Black When You Play a Streaming App

Menus mirror fine, but the video goes black? Some streaming apps may restrict protected video during screen mirroring, so casting is often the better route.

Stop mirroring and tap the app’s own Cast button instead, if it has one. This hands the video directly to your Roku (Roku support).

button instead, if it has one. This hands the video directly to your Roku (Roku support). Even better, install that service’s Roku channel and watch it natively. It’ll look much better anyway.

Problem: Mirroring Is Laggy or Choppy

Try moving your phone or PC closer to the Roku, with fewer walls in between.

Pause big downloads, game updates, or other streams on your network while you mirror.

Close apps you aren’t using on your phone or PC.

Keep in mind that mirroring is great for photos and slides but never perfect for fast action. For smooth video, casting or a native Roku channel is usually the better choice.

If your whole network is sluggish, see our Roku buffering guide. A mesh Wi-Fi system or a newer Wi-Fi 6 router can also make a big difference in larger homes.

Pro Tips

Rotate for Photos: Turning your phone sideways usually fills more of the TV screen with landscape photos and videos.

Turning your phone sideways usually fills more of the TV screen with landscape photos and videos. Turn On Do Not Disturb: Silence notifications before mirroring so texts don’t pop up on the big screen in front of everyone.

Silence notifications before mirroring so texts don’t pop up on the big screen in front of everyone. Use “Always Allow” for Your Own Devices: It skips the prompt next time, which saves a trip to find the remote.

Wrapping Up

Once your Roku’s mirroring mode and device list are sorted out, getting your screen on the TV really is just a tile tap on Android or Windows key + K on Windows 11. Most “it doesn’t work” headaches come down to an unsupported model, a mismatched Wi-Fi network, or a device you accidentally blocked months ago.

Honestly, I’d use mirroring for quick, show-everyone moments and lean on casting or the Roku app for anything longer. Mirroring is convenient, but keeping your phone awake and unlocked for a two-hour movie is nobody’s idea of fun.

Step Action Applies To 1 Check model under Settings > System > About Roku 2 Set mirroring mode and review the device list Roku 3 Join the same Wi-Fi network if possible All 4 Tap Smart View/Cast or press Windows key + K Android / Windows 11 5 Approve the request with your remote Roku 6 Disconnect when done All

Resources

Sources checked October 25, 2026.