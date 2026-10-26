How to Download Shows and Movies on HBO Max to Watch Offline

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You’re 30,000 feet up, the in-flight Wi-Fi costs more than your sandwich, and the kids just asked for “the show” for the fourth time. That’s exactly when you’ll be glad you planned ahead. The good news is that you can download HBO Max shows and movies to your phone or tablet and watch them with no internet connection at all.

This guide covers the US version of HBO Max. The service was called just “Max” for a while before returning to the HBO Max name in 2025, so older guides and app screenshots may still say Max.

Table of Contents

Here’s the short answer. You need the HBO Max mobile app on an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Android phone or tablet, or Amazon Fire tablet. You also need a Standard or Premium plan. Find a title, tap the Download icon, and you’re set. Downloads don’t work on computers, smart TVs, game consoles, or streaming boxes, and the Basic with Ads plan doesn’t include them (HBO Max Help Center).

Plan names can differ outside the US — some regions use Platinum instead of Premium, for example — so if you’re not in the US, check your local HBO Max Help Center for the exact names and limits that apply to you. Below, you’ll get the full walkthrough for iOS and Android, plus real fixes for when downloads misbehave.

What Is HBO Max Offline Viewing?

HBO Max offline viewing lets you save select movies and episodes to your phone or tablet so they play later without Wi-Fi or cellular data. Think of it like packing snacks for a road trip. You grab what you need while you’re still at the store (on Wi-Fi), and then you’re covered when there’s nothing around for miles.

Download icon on title pages: Eligible movies and episodes show a Download icon beside their description.

Eligible movies and episodes show a Download icon beside their description. Pick your language first: Setting your audio and subtitle options in the player before you download is a reasonable precaution, though HBO Max’s help center doesn’t spell out exactly how these settings carry over to the downloaded file.

Setting your audio and subtitle options in the player before you download is a reasonable precaution, though HBO Max’s help center doesn’t spell out exactly how these settings carry over to the downloaded file. Progress and cancel controls: The icon changes while a download runs, and you can tap it to cancel.

The icon changes while a download runs, and you can tap it to cancel. Per-plan limits: Standard and Premium each cap how many downloads you can have across all your devices.

Standard and Premium each cap how many downloads you can have across all your devices. Device management: You can review which phones and tablets are using your download allowance.

Keep in mind that downloads aren’t permanent. According to the HBO Max download help page, unwatched downloads expire 30 days after downloading, or sooner if the show or movie leaves HBO Max. Once you start watching a download, you have 48 hours to finish it before it expires.

You can renew an expired download, but only with an internet connection and only where the title is still available. If you’re downloading for a trip that’s still weeks away, plan around these limits rather than downloading everything the moment you think of it.

This feature is a lifesaver for travelers, commuters who want to save mobile data, and parents with a long car ride ahead.

Before You Begin

Run through this checklist first. It saves a lot of “why isn’t this working?” moments later.

A Standard or Premium HBO Max plan (Basic with Ads doesn’t support downloads)

HBO Max plan (Basic with Ads doesn’t support downloads) A supported device: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, most Android phones and tablets, or an Amazon Fire tablet

The HBO Max app installed and kept up to date

An internet connection to start the download (Wi-Fi is your best bet)

Enough free storage space on your device for the titles you want (downloads are saved to your phone or tablet’s own storage)

Requirement Details Device iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Android phone/tablet, or Amazon Fire tablet OS version Keep your device and the HBO Max app updated. HBO Max doesn’t publish a single minimum version we could confirm, so update through the App Store, Google Play, or Amazon Appstore Plan Standard or Premium in the US (some regions use different names, such as Platinum, for the equivalent tier) Connection Wi-Fi recommended for downloading. No connection needed for watching Storage HBO Max’s own example: “an hour-long download with Good video quality can take 1-2 GB of storage.” Actual sizes vary by title and quality setting

Choose your download quality first. In the HBO Max app, go to App Settings > Download Settings > Video Quality and pick Good, Better, or Best. Good is the default and uses the least space, which matters if you’re saving several movies or a whole season.

Not sure which plan you have? Check your subscription in the HBO Max account area. If you’re on Basic with Ads, you’ll need to upgrade to Standard or Premium before any Download icons appear. See HBO Max’s plan features page for what each tier includes. This article reflects the US plan names and lineup; if you’re subscribed through another country’s storefront, your plan names, pricing, and download eligibility may differ, so confirm against your region’s HBO Max Help Center before relying on this guide.

How to Download HBO Max Shows and Movies: Step-by-Step

The steps are nearly identical on iOS and Android. The main differences are where you get the app and a few system settings. Follow the subsection for your device.

On iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch (iOS/iPadOS)

Step 1: Install or Update the HBO Max App

Open the App Store, search for HBO Max, and tap Get (or Update if it’s already installed).

Expected result: The HBO Max icon appears on your Home Screen. The App Store shows Open instead of Update.

Step 2: Sign In

Open the app and sign in with your HBO Max email and password. Choose your profile if prompted.

Expected result: You land on the HBO Max home screen with rows of shows and movies.

Step 3: Find the Movie or Episode You Want

Tap Search or browse to a movie or show. For a series, open the show and scroll to the specific episode.

Expected result: You see the title’s description screen.

Step 4 (Optional): Choose Audio and Subtitles

Many people like to set this before downloading. If you want a different audio language or subtitles, it’s a good idea to choose them in the player first — though HBO Max’s official help center doesn’t explicitly confirm how this choice carries over to the downloaded file.

Tap Play on the title.

on the title. Tap the Audio and Subtitles icon in the video player.

icon in the video player. Pick your audio language and subtitle track.

Exit the player and return to the title’s description screen.

Expected result: Your language choices are set for playback, and you’re back on the description screen.

Step 5: Tap the Download Icon

Tap the Download icon beside the movie or episode description.

Expected result: The download starts right away. If you don’t see a Download icon at all, either that title can’t be downloaded or your plan doesn’t include downloads (more on that in troubleshooting).

Step 6: Watch the Progress (or Cancel)

The Download icon changes to show progress while the title saves. Want to stop it? Tap the icon again and select Cancel.

Expected result: The progress indicator fills until the download finishes. If you canceled, it goes back to the regular Download icon.

Step 7: Test It Offline Before You Leave

Don’t wait until the plane door closes to find out something went wrong. Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen to open Control Center. Tap Airplane Mode on, and make sure Wi-Fi is off. Then open HBO Max and play your downloaded title.

Expected result: Your download plays without any connection. Turn Airplane Mode back off when you’re done testing.

On Android Phones, Android Tablets, and Fire Tablets

Step 1: Install or Update the HBO Max App

On Android, open the Google Play Store. On a Fire tablet, open the Amazon Appstore. Search for HBO Max and tap Install (or Update).

Expected result: The HBO Max app appears in your app drawer or on your Home screen.

Step 2: Sign In

Open HBO Max, sign in with your account, and pick your profile.

Expected result: You see the HBO Max home screen.

Step 3: Find the Movie or Episode You Want

Use Search or browse to the movie or episode.

Expected result: The title’s description screen opens.

Step 4 (Optional): Choose Audio and Subtitles

Tap Play .

. Tap the Audio and Subtitles icon in the player.

icon in the player. Choose your language and subtitle options.

Back out to the title’s description screen.

Expected result: Your preferred audio and subtitles are selected for playback. Setting them before downloading is a reasonable precaution, though HBO Max doesn’t officially document whether this guarantees the downloaded file uses the same settings.

Step 5: Tap the Download Icon

Tap the Download icon beside the title or episode description.

Expected result: The download begins. No icon means the title or your plan isn’t eligible.

Step 6: Watch the Progress (or Cancel)

The icon switches to a progress indicator. To stop the download, tap it again and choose Cancel.

Expected result: The download completes, or it stops and the original Download icon comes back.

Step 7: Test It Offline

Swipe down from the top of the screen to open Quick Settings. Turn on Airplane mode and make sure Wi-Fi is off. Open HBO Max and play the download.

Expected result: The title plays offline.

Download Limits and Device Management

HBO Max limits how many titles you can keep downloaded, and those limits are shared across every phone and tablet signed into your account. According to the US HBO Max Help Center download page:

Plan Total downloads (all devices) Movies at once Basic with Ads Not available Not available Standard Up to 30 Up to 30 Premium Up to 100 Up to 30

HBO Max also notes that certain series may be limited to 25 downloaded episodes from the same series. These numbers can change, so double-check the help center before a big trip. (These figures and plan names reflect the US version of HBO Max; other regions, including those using the Platinum tier name, may list different limits.)

Here’s the catch most families run into. If your partner downloaded a bunch of episodes on their phone, those count against your total too. That’s where Manage your devices comes in. HBO Max’s download help page links to its Manage your devices instructions, which list the phones and tablets signed in to your account. That list is separate from your downloads themselves: use it to spot which devices might be holding downloads, then delete unneeded downloads from the Downloads area of the app on each of those devices.

Tips and Troubleshooting

Problem: No Download Icon Appears

Make sure you’re using a phone or tablet. Computers, smart TVs, game consoles, streaming players, and set-top boxes can’t download at all.

Check that your plan is Standard or Premium . Basic with Ads doesn’t include downloads.

or . Basic with Ads doesn’t include downloads. If both check out, that specific title just isn’t downloadable. For example, pay-per-view replays can’t be downloaded (HBO Max Help Center).

Problem: “Download Limit Reached” Message

Open Manage your devices (see HBO Max’s device management instructions).

(see HBO Max’s device management instructions). Check how many downloads each phone or tablet signed in to your account is holding (HBO Max’s help page suggests checking the number of downloads on all mobile devices).

On a device you no longer need them on, open Downloads, choose the series name, tap Edit, and tap the X beside episodes to delete them, or tap the Download complete (check mark) icon beside a movie and choose Delete Download. Then try again.

Problem: Can’t Download Another Movie (But You’re Under the Total Limit)

Remember the separate movie cap. Both plans allow only 30 downloaded movies at once.

Delete a movie you’ve already watched to free up a slot.

Download your new movie.

Problem: A Download Has Expired

Downloads aren’t permanent. HBO Max automatically expires an unwatched download about 30 days after you save it, and once you start playing a download, it generally expires within 48 hours after that — whichever limit you hit first. A title can also expire earlier if it’s pulled from the service entirely. An expired download stays in your Downloads list with an expired (clock) icon, and HBO Max says you can renew a download multiple times.

Open Downloads in the app.

in the app. Find the title with the expired (clock) icon.

Tap that icon, then choose Renew Download .

. Wait for the title to re-download.

Renewing requires an internet connection, you need to be signed in, and it only works in a country where HBO Max and that title are available. If you know you’re about to lose connectivity — boarding a flight, heading somewhere remote — check your Downloads tab and renew anything that’s expired or close to expiring before you lose your connection, not after.

Problem: Downloads or Renewals Fail While Traveling Abroad

HBO Max’s download help page states: “You can watch shows and movies that you’ve already downloaded in any country or region.” Downloading new titles and renewing expired ones is different: both only work where HBO Max is available and where that specific title is offered. If you’re traveling, finish downloading and renewing at home before you leave.

Problem: A Downloaded Title Won’t Play Offline

This is probably the most frustrating one, since it usually happens right when you have no internet to fix it.

Check whether it’s expired. If it’s been close to 30 days since you downloaded it, or more than 48 hours since you started watching it, expiration is the likely culprit — see the expired download fix above.

If it’s been close to 30 days since you downloaded it, or more than 48 hours since you started watching it, expiration is the likely culprit — see the expired download fix above. Renew it while you have a connection. If the title shows the expired (clock) icon, connect to the internet and renew it, since HBO Max says an internet connection is needed to renew a download. Do this before you travel.

If the title shows the expired (clock) icon, connect to the internet and renew it, since HBO Max says an internet connection is needed to renew a download. Do this before you travel. Try the Airplane Mode retry: Close the HBO Max app completely. Turn on Airplane mode, turn off Wi-Fi, then reopen the app and play the title again.

Android Only: Clear the HBO Max App Cache

Think of the app cache as a junk drawer of temporary files. Sometimes something in there goes bad and gums up playback.

Open the Settings app.

app. Search for HBO Max and select it.

and select it. Tap Storage & cache (on some Android versions it’s just Storage ).

(on some Android versions it’s just ). Tap Clear cache .

. Reopen HBO Max, sign in, and try downloading again.

Problem: Download Fails or Never Finishes

Free Up Storage: Delete unused apps, old videos, or photos you’ve already backed up, then restart the download. You can also lower App Settings > Download Settings > Video Quality to Good so each title takes less space.

Delete unused apps, old videos, or photos you’ve already backed up, then restart the download. You can also lower to so each title takes less space. Switch to Wi-Fi: Cellular connections can be unreliable for big downloads. Connect to Wi-Fi and try again.

Cellular connections can be unreliable for big downloads. Connect to Wi-Fi and try again. Update the App: Head to the App Store, Google Play, or Amazon Appstore and install any available HBO Max update.

Pro Tips

Download the Night Before: Hotel and airport Wi-Fi can be painfully slow. Do your downloads at home where your connection is solid.

Hotel and airport Wi-Fi can be painfully slow. Do your downloads at home where your connection is solid. Don’t Download Too Early: Since unwatched downloads expire after about 30 days and watched-but-unfinished ones expire within 48 hours of starting, download close to your trip rather than weeks in advance.

Since unwatched downloads expire after about 30 days and watched-but-unfinished ones expire within 48 hours of starting, download close to your trip rather than weeks in advance. Check Downloads After a Long Break: If you haven’t opened the app in a while, connect to the internet before your trip to confirm your downloads haven’t expired, and renew any that have.

If you haven’t opened the app in a while, connect to the internet before your trip to confirm your downloads haven’t expired, and renew any that have. Pack the Right Gear: A good pair of noise-canceling headphones makes a flight much more watchable. A portable power bank keeps your phone alive through a movie marathon. On road trips, a car headrest tablet mount keeps the kids’ screen at eye level (and out of their laps).

A good pair of makes a flight much more watchable. A keeps your phone alive through a movie marathon. On road trips, a keeps the kids’ screen at eye level (and out of their laps). Clean Up Shared Downloads: On a family account, agree on who keeps what downloaded. It avoids surprise “limit reached” errors.

Wrapping Up

Once you know the rules (mobile app only, Standard or Premium only, and downloads that expire after 30 days unwatched or 48 hours after you start them), downloading an HBO Max title comes down to finding it and tapping the Download icon. Set your language first, hit Download, and test in Airplane Mode before you leave home.

My honest take: the shared download limit across devices and the expiration clock are the real gotchas for families, so check Manage your devices and renew anything close to expiring before a big trip.

Step Action Applies To 1 Install/update HBO Max iOS, Android, Fire 2 Sign in on a Standard or Premium plan All 3 Set Audio and Subtitles in the player All (optional) 4 Tap the Download icon All 5 Tap the icon again to cancel if needed All 6 Test offline in Airplane Mode All 7 Renew before it expires (30 days unwatched / 48 hours after playback) All 8 Clear cache if playback fails Android

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