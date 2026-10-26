How to Fix Adobe Creative Cloud Won’t Install or Sign In on Windows and Mac

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You’re paying Adobe every month, you’ve got a project due, and Creative Cloud either refuses to install or keeps asking for your password no matter how many times you type it. Annoying doesn’t begin to cover it. If Adobe Creative Cloud won’t install or won’t let you sign in, the problem usually comes down to one of four things. Your computer is missing a requirement, the app needs a proper restart, your firewall or antivirus is blocking Adobe’s servers, or leftover files from an earlier install are getting in the way.

The quick answer: If you’re stuck at sign-in, fully quit the Creative Cloud desktop app and reopen it. If the app won’t install, check your OS version and free space, then uninstall it with Adobe’s official uninstaller and reinstall a fresh copy. If neither works, use Adobe’s Creative Cloud Cleaner Tool. This guide walks through those fixes in order, easiest first, with exact steps for Windows and macOS.

Table of Contents

What Is the Creative Cloud Desktop App?

The Creative Cloud desktop app is the small “hub” program Adobe uses to install, update, and license apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, and Acrobat. Think of it as the bouncer at the door. It checks that you’re signed in with an active subscription before it lets any other Adobe app open.

Installs and updates apps: One place to manage Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and the rest.

One place to manage Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and the rest. Handles sign-in: It’s where you sign in with your Adobe account, which is how your apps know you have a plan.

It’s where you sign in with your Adobe account, which is how your apps know you have a plan. Runs in the background: Even when its window is closed, it’s usually still running.

This is why a broken desktop app locks you out of everything, even when your subscription is perfectly fine.

Prerequisites

Before you start troubleshooting, make sure your computer meets Adobe’s basic requirements. These figures come from Adobe’s Creative Cloud desktop app system requirements and Creative Cloud apps requirements, as retrieved October 5, 2026. Requirements change with each release, so double-check those pages if you’re reading this later.

Windows: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1903 or later for the Creative Cloud desktop app itself

64-bit Windows 10 version 1903 or later for the Creative Cloud desktop app itself macOS: Adobe’s desktop-app requirements page has listed macOS Monterey (12) or later, and Adobe says that on an older supported OS it installs the desktop-app version that matches it. Adobe’s Creative Cloud desktop app download help page offers separate installer links for older macOS versions, and the main download targets current releases, so check Adobe’s requirements page for your exact macOS version before you install

Adobe’s desktop-app requirements page has listed macOS Monterey (12) or later, and Adobe says that on an older supported OS it installs the desktop-app version that matches it. Adobe’s Creative Cloud desktop app download help page offers separate installer links for older macOS versions, and the main download targets current releases, so check Adobe’s requirements page for your exact macOS version before you install Each Adobe app has its own requirements: Many 2026 apps (for example, Photoshop or Premiere Pro) need newer systems, such as Windows 11 24H2/23H2, Windows 10 22H2/21H2, or macOS 26 Tahoe, 15 Sequoia, or 14 Sonoma. Treat these as examples, and check the specific app’s OS, RAM, GPU, and storage requirements before you install it. Many current apps don’t support older macOS releases, so an older Mac may only be able to install older versions or none at all.

Many 2026 apps (for example, Photoshop or Premiere Pro) need newer systems, such as Windows 11 24H2/23H2, Windows 10 22H2/21H2, or macOS 26 Tahoe, 15 Sequoia, or 14 Sonoma. Treat these as examples, and check the specific app’s OS, RAM, GPU, and storage requirements before you install it. Many current apps don’t support older macOS releases, so an older Mac may only be able to install older versions or none at all. At least 4 GB of free disk space , plus room for each app you install

, plus room for each app you install 2 GB RAM (Windows) or 4 GB RAM (Mac) minimum

(Windows) or (Mac) minimum On a Mac, an install volume for your Adobe apps that is not formatted as case-sensitive (Adobe apps don’t support case-sensitive volumes; more on that below)

formatted as case-sensitive (Adobe apps don’t support case-sensitive volumes; more on that below) A working internet connection

An Adobe account with an active subscription for the apps you want to use (plans page)

Not sure which version of Windows you have? Press Win + R , type the following, and press Enter:

winver

A small window shows your version (for example, “Version 24H2”). On a Mac, click the Apple menu > About This Mac.

If space is tight, now’s a good time to clear some out. An external SSD is also a cheap way to offload old project files and free up room for big apps like Premiere Pro.

Why Creative Cloud Won’t Install vs. Won’t Sign In

These two problems feel the same (“Adobe is broken!”), but they usually have different causes:

Symptom Likely cause Start with Keeps asking you to sign in (sign-in loop) A background process needs a refresh, or a network hiccup Step 1 Sign-in fails over and over even after restarting Firewall, antivirus, or work/school network blocking Adobe Steps 2–3 Installer fails, freezes, or won’t finish Unsupported OS, low disk space, or damaged leftover files Prerequisites, then Step 4 App crashes or says “missing or damaged” Corrupted Creative Cloud files Steps 4–5 Desktop app works, but one app won’t install That app needs a newer OS or more space Prerequisites

Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Break the Sign-In Loop by Fully Quitting the App

Per Adobe’s sign-in troubleshooting page, the first fix is to quit the app completely and reopen it. Clicking the X on the window isn’t enough. That only hides it while it keeps running in the background.

On Windows

Open the Creative Cloud desktop app window.

Click the menu icon (three lines) in the top-left corner, then choose File > Quit Creative Cloud .

(three lines) in the top-left corner, then choose > . Alternatively, find the Creative Cloud icon in the system tray (the little icons near the clock, so click the ^ arrow if you don’t see it), right-click it, and choose Quit .

arrow if you don’t see it), right-click it, and choose . Wait about 10 seconds, then reopen Creative Cloud from the Start menu.

On macOS

Click the Creative Cloud icon in the menu bar at the top of your screen.

in the menu bar at the top of your screen. Choose Quit Creative Cloud . If the app window is in front, you can also press Command + Q .

. If the app window is in front, you can also press . Wait a few seconds, then reopen it from Applications or Launchpad.

Expected result: The app opens to a fresh sign-in screen. Enter your Adobe email and password, and you should land on the main Apps panel.

If it still loops, restart your whole computer (and you know how well restarting works!) and try once more before moving on.

Step 2: Confirm Your Internet Connection Works

Creative Cloud has to reach Adobe’s servers to install anything or verify your sign-in. Open a browser and load a couple of websites. If pages are slow or timing out, reboot your router: unplug it, count to 30, and plug it back in.

Spotty Wi-Fi can make big installs fail halfway through. If you can, plug your computer directly into the router with a Cat6 Ethernet cable while installing. If your whole home has weak spots, a mesh Wi-Fi system is worth considering.

Expected result: Websites load normally, and a retry of the install or sign-in gets further than before.

Step 3: Check Whether Your Firewall or Antivirus Is Blocking Adobe

Firewalls, antivirus programs, proxies, and managed work or school networks can all get in the way of sign-in and installs. Security software is supposed to be suspicious, but sometimes it’s a little too suspicious.

On Windows

Click Start , type Windows Security , and open it.

, type , and open it. Click Firewall & network protection > Allow an app through firewall .

> . Click Change settings (you’ll need admin rights).

(you’ll need admin rights). Scroll down the list and look for Adobe Creative Cloud or other Adobe entries. Make sure the Private box is checked. Leave Public unchecked on a home or trusted network; only allow it if you genuinely need Creative Cloud on public Wi-Fi, because it widens the exception.

or other Adobe entries. Make sure the box is checked. Leave unchecked on a home or trusted network; only allow it if you genuinely need Creative Cloud on public Wi-Fi, because it widens the exception. Click OK.

On macOS

Keep the macOS firewall turned on. Sign-in problems more often come from outbound blocks, proxies, VPNs, or managed networks, so treat this as a targeted check rather than a general fix:

Click the Apple menu > System Settings .

> . Click Network in the sidebar, then Firewall .

in the sidebar, then . If the firewall is on, click Options .

. Look for any Adobe Creative Cloud entries in the list. If one is set to block connections, change it to Allow incoming connections . Don’t turn off Block all incoming connections unless Adobe Support or your IT team specifically asks you to, and if you change it to test, turn it back on right after.

. Don’t turn off unless Adobe Support or your IT team specifically asks you to, and if you change it to test, turn it back on right after. Click OK .

. If you use a proxy or VPN, check System Settings > Network > your connection > Details > Proxies, and try signing in with the VPN paused.

Third-party antivirus (Norton, McAfee, Bitdefender, etc.): Open the program and look for a “blocked apps,” “quarantine,” or “firewall” section. Allow any Adobe Creative Cloud entries you find there. Allowlisting is the safer fix. Only if that doesn’t help, and only on a personal computer, you can pause protection briefly as a test: don’t browse or download anything while it’s off, try the sign-in once, and turn protection back on immediately. On a work or school device, leave this to IT.

Work or school computer? You probably can’t change these settings yourself. Ask your IT person to confirm Adobe’s servers aren’t blocked on that network.

Expected result: After allowing Adobe through, quit and reopen Creative Cloud (Step 1). Sign-in or the install should now go through.

Step 4: Uninstall and Reinstall the Creative Cloud Desktop App

If the app won’t open, crashes, or the installer keeps failing, it’s time for a clean reinstall. Adobe recommends using its official Creative Cloud uninstaller rather than just deleting files.

Before you start, Adobe asks you to uninstall your Creative Cloud apps (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and so on), and its uninstaller may stop and report that apps are still installed if you skip this. Remove them first from the Apps panel by clicking the … (more) menu next to each app > Uninstall. Your subscription stays intact, and you can reinstall them later.

Also, make sure any files you store in Creative Cloud have finished syncing before you uninstall.

On Windows

Adobe’s Uninstall Creative Cloud desktop app page offers a dedicated uninstaller for Windows: download the version for your system, extract the ZIP, and run it. When it opens, it may offer Repair first, which is worth trying before you uninstall. If Adobe Creative Cloud also appears in your Installed apps list, you can start the removal from there instead:

Press Win + R , paste the following, and press Enter:

ms-settings:appsfeatures

In Installed apps , look for Adobe Creative Cloud .

, look for . Click the … (three dots) next to it > Uninstall , then confirm.

(three dots) next to it > , then confirm. Follow the Adobe uninstaller prompts until it says the removal is complete.

On macOS

The most reliable route is Adobe’s dedicated Mac uninstaller from the same Uninstall Creative Cloud desktop app page: download the version for your Mac, extract the ZIP, and double-click Creative Cloud Uninstaller. If your Mac still has an uninstaller inside the app folder, that works too:

Open Finder > Applications .

> . Open the Adobe Creative Cloud folder.

folder. If you see an Uninstall Adobe Creative Cloud item, double-click it and enter your Mac password when asked.

item, double-click it and enter your Mac password when asked. Click Uninstall (or try Repair first if offered) and wait for the confirmation.

If the uninstaller reports that apps are still installed, remove those apps first and try again.

Reinstall a fresh copy (both platforms)

Restart your computer.

Go to https://creativecloud.adobe.com/apps/download/creative-cloud and click Download .

and click . Open the downloaded file (an .exe on Windows, a .dmg on Mac) and follow the prompts.

on Windows, a on Mac) and follow the prompts. Sign in when the app opens.

Expected result: The installer finishes, the app opens to the sign-in screen, and after signing in you see the Apps panel.

Step 5: Run the Creative Cloud Cleaner Tool

Uninstalled and reinstalled, and it still won’t cooperate? Leftover files and settings can survive a normal uninstall like crumbs stuck in a toaster. Adobe’s Creative Cloud Cleaner Tool is built to scrape those out.

Use it only when Step 4 didn’t work. Adobe suggests it for cases like the desktop app failing to launch even after an uninstall and reinstall, and positions it for experienced users. Depending on the cleanup option you pick, it removes installation and configuration data (on Windows, including registry entries) for the selected Adobe software, so it can affect more than harmless leftovers and you may need to reinstall apps afterward.

Prepare before you run it:

Quit Creative Cloud and every Adobe app, then check for leftover Adobe background processes (such as Adobe Desktop Service or Creative Cloud helper processes) in Task Manager on Windows or Activity Monitor on a Mac, and end them.

then check for leftover Adobe background processes (such as Adobe Desktop Service or Creative Cloud helper processes) in Task Manager on Windows or Activity Monitor on a Mac, and end them. Back up your work. Make sure Creative Cloud files have finished syncing, and copy any files or folders you keep inside Adobe app folders somewhere safe.

Make sure Creative Cloud files have finished syncing, and copy any files or folders you keep inside Adobe app folders somewhere safe. Save plug-ins and preferences you want to keep, such as third-party plug-ins, presets, and custom workspaces, because a cleanup can remove them.

you want to keep, such as third-party plug-ins, presets, and custom workspaces, because a cleanup can remove them. Consider collecting logs first with Adobe’s Log Collector tool if you may end up contacting Adobe Support, since cleanup removes the evidence of what went wrong.

Open Adobe’s Run Creative Cloud Cleaner Tool page (don’t download the tool from third-party sites).

Download the version for your OS. On Windows, run it with a right-click > Run as administrator . On Mac, open the .dmg and double-click the tool.

. On Mac, open the and double-click the tool. Choose your language and accept the terms.

When the tool lists what it can clean, pick the option that matches the Creative Cloud app or function you’re having trouble with, and read the scope before you confirm. The exact list varies by version. Use the broader cleanup options only with Adobe Support’s guidance, and only after you’ve backed up, since they affect more Adobe software and you may need to reinstall apps afterward.

Click Clean Up and wait for the “successfully cleaned” message.

and wait for the “successfully cleaned” message. Restart your computer, then reinstall Creative Cloud from the download page in Step 4.

Expected result: A clean install that signs in and lists your apps normally.

Step 6: Fix “Creative Cloud Is Missing or Damaged” Errors

This message means one of the files Creative Cloud needs to run is corrupted or gone. A crashed update, an interrupted install, or an overzealous antivirus scan can all cause it. Here’s the order to try:

Reinstall the app named in the error. If the message comes from Photoshop, for example, uninstall and reinstall Photoshop from the Apps panel.

If the message comes from Photoshop, for example, uninstall and reinstall Photoshop from the panel. If the desktop app itself is damaged, do Step 4 (official uninstaller + fresh download).

do Step 4 (official uninstaller + fresh download). On a Mac, if you see “can’t be opened because it is damaged,” delete that installer and re-download it straight from Adobe’s site. That’s a sensible first step, but macOS can show this message for other reasons too, such as quarantine, code-signing or permission problems, so if a fresh download shows the same warning, contact Adobe Support rather than overriding macOS security settings.

delete that installer and re-download it straight from Adobe’s site. That’s a sensible first step, but macOS can show this message for other reasons too, such as quarantine, code-signing or permission problems, so if a fresh download shows the same warning, contact Adobe Support rather than overriding macOS security settings. Still broken? Run the Cleaner Tool (Step 5), then reinstall.

Run the Cleaner Tool (Step 5), then reinstall. Check your antivirus quarantine for any Adobe files it removed, and restore them.

Configuration: Settings Worth Checking

Once you’re back in, a couple of settings help keep things running smoothly. Open Creative Cloud and click your profile picture (or the gear icon) > Preferences.

Launch at login: Keeps Creative Cloud running in the background so your apps can verify your license without delays. Leave it on if you use Adobe apps daily.

Keeps Creative Cloud running in the background so your apps can verify your license without delays. Leave it on if you use Adobe apps daily. Install location (under Apps): Choose where new Adobe apps, such as Photoshop, are installed. This doesn’t move the Creative Cloud desktop app itself, which always installs in its default location. Pick a drive with plenty of space, and on a Mac, make sure it isn’t formatted as APFS (Case-sensitive) , because Adobe apps don’t support case-sensitive volumes.

Choose where new Adobe apps, such as Photoshop, are installed. This doesn’t move the Creative Cloud desktop app itself, which always installs in its default location. Pick a drive with plenty of space, and on a Mac, make sure it isn’t formatted as , because Adobe apps don’t support case-sensitive volumes. Auto-update: Keeps apps patched. Turn it off temporarily if updates keep failing mid-project.

Keeps apps patched. Turn it off temporarily if updates keep failing mid-project. Signed-in account (Account tab): Confirm it’s the same email tied to your subscription. Using the wrong Adobe ID is a surprisingly common reason apps look “unlicensed.”

Tips and Troubleshooting

Problem: The desktop app works, but one specific app won’t install

Check that app’s requirements on Adobe’s system requirements page. Video apps like Premiere Pro tend to support fewer OS versions.

Free up disk space. Big apps need far more than the 4 GB minimum.

Confirm you’re signed in with the account that holds your plan.

Problem: Sign-in worked yesterday, now it loops again

Quit Creative Cloud fully (Step 1).

Check whether a VPN is running. Pause it and try again.

Recheck your antivirus. Updates sometimes reset its allow list.

Check the Mac drive format: Open Disk Utility , select your drive, and look at the format. If it says “Case-sensitive,” pick a different install drive.

Open , select your drive, and look at the format. If it says “Case-sensitive,” pick a different install drive. Run installers as admin on Windows: Right-click the installer > Run as administrator if it fails silently.

Right-click the installer > if it fails silently. Don’t hop between fixes too fast: Restart after each big step so you know which one actually worked.

When to Contact Adobe Support

Troubleshooting on your own makes sense up to a point. Contact Adobe directly (go to helpx.adobe.com and choose Contact us) when:

You’ve done every step here, including the Cleaner Tool, and nothing changed.

Creative Cloud says your plan is inactive or expired, but your bank shows you’re paying.

You see a specific error code that keeps coming back.

You can’t sign in on the web at creativecloud.adobe.com either. That points to an account problem, not your computer.

FAQ

Why does Creative Cloud keep asking me to sign in? Usually a background process needs a refresh. Fully quit and reopen the app (Step 1). If it keeps happening, a firewall or antivirus is likely interfering (Step 3).

Why won’t Creative Cloud install on my computer? Common causes include an unsupported OS version, too little free space (4 GB is only the desktop app’s own minimum; individual apps need much more), installing Adobe apps to a case-sensitive volume on a Mac, or leftover files from an old install.

Is my firewall or antivirus blocking Creative Cloud? Possibly. Test it by allowing Adobe in your firewall and antivirus settings, then trying again. On a work or school network, ask IT to check.

Will uninstalling Creative Cloud cancel my subscription? No. Your plan is tied to your Adobe account, not the app. Canceling is a separate process in your Adobe account settings.

What is the Creative Cloud Cleaner Tool? It’s Adobe’s deep-clean utility for removing leftover or corrupted files that block a new installation or update. Use it only after a normal uninstall and reinstall fails.

Wrapping Up

A full quit, a clean reinstall, or a Cleaner Tool cleanup often gets Creative Cloud back on its feet, with the Cleaner Tool reserved for the stubborn cases. Honestly, it’s a bit much that one small background app can lock you out of every program you pay for, but working through Adobe’s fixes in order gives you the best shot.

Step Action Applies To 1 Fully quit and reopen Creative Cloud Sign-in loops 2 Check your internet connection Install and sign-in 3 Allow Adobe through firewall/antivirus Repeated sign-in or install failures 4 Official uninstall + fresh reinstall Crashes, failed installs 5 Run the Cleaner Tool Problems that survive a reinstall 6 Reinstall the damaged app “Missing or damaged” errors

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