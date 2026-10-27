Google is removing Gemini Pro from AI Plus subscriptions

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Google is ending Pro-model selection on its entry-level AI plan, Google AI Plus. According to an email Google sent to AI Plus subscribers, which one subscriber shared on Reddit and 9to5Google and Android Authority reported, starting November 13, 2026 choosing Pro models in the Gemini app and in AI Mode in Google Search will be limited to “Google AI Pro subscribers and above.”

Google’s own support page on Gemini model availability (Google support) does not list a single date for AI Plus. It says changes start in October 2026, began taking effect for users without an AI plan on October 9, and that AI Plus subscribers should get an email explaining when the changes apply to them.

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Google’s current plan information lists Gemini 3.6 Flash and limited Gemini Omni Flash for AI Plus, while AI Pro includes Gemini 4 Argon plus expanded limits for Gemini 3.1 Pro. Reporting on the subscriber email says Flash and Flash-Lite remain available after manual Pro selection is removed. We found no sign that Google is lowering the AI Plus price to compensate.

So if you got that email, or your Gemini model menu stops offering Pro after November 13, this planned change is the likely reason. Google says AI Plus dates are set per account, so access can vary during the rollout. Your options are pretty simple: stay on AI Plus and live with Flash, upgrade to Google AI Pro or AI Ultra to get Pro-model selection back, or cancel and try another AI service. Below we cover what changed, who it hits, and how to pick.

What Happened

Here’s the short version of what’s been reported:

Pro-model selection is leaving AI Plus: The subscriber email reported by 9to5Google says that from November 13, 2026, selecting Pro models will be limited to “Google AI Pro subscribers and above,” in both the Gemini app and AI Mode in Google Search. Google’s plan information lists Gemini 3.6 Flash and limited Gemini Omni Flash for AI Plus, and Gemini 4 Argon plus expanded limits for 3.1 Pro on AI Pro.

The subscriber email reported by 9to5Google says that from November 13, 2026, selecting Pro models will be limited to “Google AI Pro subscribers and above,” in both the Gemini app and AI Mode in Google Search. Google’s plan information lists Gemini 3.6 Flash and limited Gemini Omni Flash for AI Plus, and Gemini 4 Argon plus expanded limits for 3.1 Pro on AI Pro. Flash stays: Google’s plan pages list Flash model access (Gemini 3.6 Flash and limited Gemini Omni Flash) for AI Plus, and reporting on the subscriber email says Flash and Flash-Lite remain available. Google positions these models for speed and everyday use.

Google’s plan pages list Flash model access (Gemini 3.6 Flash and limited Gemini Omni Flash) for AI Plus, and reporting on the subscriber email says Flash and Flash-Lite remain available. Google positions these models for speed and everyday use. Existing Pro chats aren’t deleted: According to the reported email, chats that used a Pro model stay available, but you’ll continue them with a different model.

According to the reported email, chats that used a Pro model stay available, but you’ll continue them with a different model. The free tier changed first: Google’s support page says the model changes began taking effect for users without an AI plan on October 9. Google’s support page says free accounts now default to Auto, which sends most prompts to Flash-Lite and may route prompts that need deeper reasoning to Flash or Pro. With smart model selection turned off, free chats use Flash-Lite for every response.

Google’s support page says the model changes began taking effect for users without an AI plan on October 9. Google’s support page says free accounts now default to Auto, which sends most prompts to Flash-Lite and may route prompts that need deeper reasoning to Flash or Pro. With smart model selection turned off, free chats use Flash-Lite for every response. No price cut: When we checked on October 27, 2026, Google’s Gemini subscriptions page listed Google AI Plus at $4.99/month in the U.S. with 400 GB of storage, while the Google One plans page listed a “Google AI Plus (2 TB)” option at $9.99/month. Pricing and bundled storage can vary by region and account, so check your own Google One billing page for what you pay. We found no Google statement about lowering the price to offset the lost Pro access.

How firm is the November 13 date? Google’s support page (Google support) confirms the broader October 2026 model changes and says AI Plus subscribers will be told their date by email, but the page itself doesn’t name November 13. That date comes from the email text subscribers shared, and at least one AI Plus user reported still seeing Pro options in mid-October without having received the email.

So treat November 13 as the date in Google’s email to subscribers, and check your own inbox and model menu. There’s also a Google Gemini Help Community thread titled “Losing access to Pro models” where users discuss the change firsthand.

The community thread also suggests Google made the change to manage computing costs. That’s plausible, since Pro models are heavier to run than Flash, but Google’s support documentation doesn’t state a reason for the change. The computing-cost explanation comes only from a community discussion, not a Google statement, so treat it as a guess, not a confirmed reason.

Who This Affects

This lands differently depending on which Gemini plan you’re on. Think of it like a coffee shop that used to put the good beans in its medium cup and now saves them for the large.

Google AI Plus subscribers: You’re the most affected. If you picked AI Plus to choose Gemini Pro manually (for longer writing, coding help, or research questions), manual selection of Pro models is going away, while existing Pro conversations remain accessible under a different model. The date in the subscriber emails reported so far is November 13, 2026.

You’re the most affected. If you picked AI Plus to choose Gemini Pro manually (for longer writing, coding help, or research questions), manual selection of Pro models is going away, while existing Pro conversations remain accessible under a different model. The date in the subscriber emails reported so far is November 13, 2026. Gemini free tier users: Since October 9, free accounts default to Auto, which mostly uses Flash-Lite, according to Google’s support page. Answers can vary for many reasons, but this routing change is one documented difference.

Since October 9, free accounts default to Auto, which mostly uses Flash-Lite, according to Google’s support page. Answers can vary for many reasons, but this routing change is one documented difference. Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers: The reported email keeps Pro-model selection for “Google AI Pro subscribers and above,” and Google’s plan information lists Gemini 4 Argon plus expanded limits for 3.1 Pro on AI Pro. These sources only address Pro-model selection, so they don’t settle whether anything else changes for these tiers.

The reported email keeps Pro-model selection for “Google AI Pro subscribers and above,” and Google’s plan information lists Gemini 4 Argon plus expanded limits for 3.1 Pro on AI Pro. These sources only address Pro-model selection, so they don’t settle whether anything else changes for these tiers. People shopping for an AI plan: This is a good reminder that what a plan includes can change after you sign up.

The Details

Here’s how the tiers line up, based on Google’s plans and support pages plus the reported subscriber email. Prices are the U.S. monthly prices Google’s Gemini subscriptions page and Google One plans page showed when we checked on October 27, 2026; the two pages list different AI Plus storage options. Check Google’s plans page for current pricing in your region.

Plan Monthly price Model access after the change Gemini Free $0 Auto by default (mostly Flash-Lite, may route to Flash or Pro); Flash-Lite only with smart model selection off. Began taking effect October 9, 2026 Google AI Plus $4.99 (400 GB) on Google’s Gemini page; $9.99 for the “AI Plus (2 TB)” option on Google One, U.S. Gemini 3.6 Flash and limited Gemini Omni Flash (Flash and Flash-Lite per reported email); manual Pro-model selection ends on the date in each subscriber’s email (November 13, 2026, in emails reported so far) Google AI Pro $19.99, U.S. Pro-model selection, including Gemini 4 Argon and expanded limits for 3.1 Pro Google AI Ultra From $99.99 ($199.99 for higher limits), U.S. Pro-model selection (“AI Pro subscribers and above”)

So what’s the real difference between Flash and Pro? Here’s a plain-English way to look at it:

Flash and Flash-Lite are positioned by Google for speed and everyday use. In our view, they may be sufficient for tasks such as drafting emails, summarizing articles, and quick everyday questions.

are positioned by Google for speed and everyday use. In our view, they may be sufficient for tasks such as drafting emails, summarizing articles, and quick everyday questions. Pro models are Google’s more capable tier, aimed at harder reasoning. In our view, that matters most for multi-step problems, tricky code, and detailed research.

If you mostly ask Gemini “What’s a good substitute for buttermilk?”, you may never notice. If you were feeding it a 40-page report and asking for analysis, you’ll likely notice once the change reaches your account.

How It Stacks Up

The obvious question: if Google’s entry-level AI plan no longer lets you pick its top-shelf model, how do the rivals compare? Two paid alternatives this article compares are ChatGPT Plus from OpenAI and Claude Pro from Anthropic.

While frontier releases such as Google’s Gemini 4 Argon and OpenAI’s GPT-6.1 Sol compete at the top of the market, headline model announcements don’t measure what an entry-level subscription plan actually unlocks day to day. We also didn’t identify a controlled, side-by-side test of post-change AI Plus (Flash-only) against ChatGPT Plus or Claude Pro, so we aren’t printing a scoreboard or ranking the providers here.

The more useful comparison is simpler. Benchmarks rank top models, but what you get depends on which model your plan actually unlocks. After November 13, AI Plus won’t let you pick Google’s Pro models. So the real question for an AI Plus subscriber isn’t “Is Gemini better than Claude?” It’s “Is Flash enough for what I do?”

The Reaction

Reaction is still forming. The change first surfaced when an AI Plus subscriber shared Google’s email on Reddit, and a few other subscribers said they got the same message, according to 9to5Google. Users are also discussing it in the Google Help Community thread about losing Pro access.

What to Do Next

Before you change anything, check what your account actually has today, and look for Google’s email about the change. Your own account is the best way to see what your plan currently includes.

Go to Google’s plans page while signed in to your Google account. Depending on your account, country and subscription state, it should show your current plan and the tiers Google offers you.

Open gemini.google.com and look at the model selection menu. It can indicate which model options your account offers right now, though temporary limits or rollout state may affect what appears; compare that with your plan and subscriber email, since exact labels and rollout state can vary by account.

Then pick the path that fits how you use Gemini:

Stay on AI Plus: Makes sense if you mostly use Gemini for quick stuff like summaries, emails, and simple questions, the kind of everyday work Google positions Flash for.

Makes sense if you mostly use Gemini for quick stuff like summaries, emails, and simple questions, the kind of everyday work Google positions Flash for. Upgrade to Google AI Pro or AI Ultra: This is the in-house path to get Gemini Pro back. It’s the easiest switch if you’re already deep in Google’s ecosystem. Google’s pages listed AI Pro at $19.99/month and AI Ultra from $99.99/month in the U.S. when we checked; confirm the price shown for your account first.

This is the in-house path to get Gemini Pro back. It’s the easiest switch if you’re already deep in Google’s ecosystem. Google’s pages listed AI Pro at $19.99/month and AI Ultra from $99.99/month in the U.S. when we checked; confirm the price shown for your account first. Cancel and try something else: If you feel the plan no longer delivers what you paid for, you can cancel through the subscription channel shown on your account (such as Google One subscription settings), after checking your renewal date, refund terms, and whether access continues through the end of your current billing period. ChatGPT Plus and Claude Pro are two common alternatives, among others. Since manual access to a stronger reasoning model is what AI Plus is losing, first check whether each plan lets you pick that model yourself or routes prompts automatically. Then compare usage limits, price and cancellation terms against the tasks you actually use AI for.

Wondering about a refund or credit? We found no Google statement on either. You can contact Google support and ask about billing adjustments, but don’t count on one.

Our Take

This is a quiet downgrade, and it’s a lousy one for anyone who signed up for AI Plus because of Gemini Pro. Paying the same monthly price without manual access to Gemini Pro feels a lot like the shrinking candy bar at the same price. It’s not the end of the world, but it’s hard to call it good news.

Who should care: AI Plus subscribers who use Gemini for heavier work like coding, long documents, research, and complex writing. If manual Pro selection was your main reason to pay, that ends on the date in your email, and you should make a decision rather than keep paying on autopilot.

Who can shrug it off: Casual users and anyone on AI Pro or AI Ultra. If Flash handles your everyday questions, AI Plus may still be fine for you.

What we’d do: Check your model menu first. If Pro is gone after November 13 and you miss it, compare AI Pro with ChatGPT Plus and Claude Pro on price, included models, usage limits and cancellation terms before upgrading. Choose based on the tasks you actually do, not leaderboard headlines. And since Google hasn’t publicly explained why it’s making the change, recheck your plan page after November 13 in case details shift again.

Wrapping Up

If you’re on Google AI Plus, Google says each subscriber’s date comes by email. The subscriber emails reported so far give November 13, 2026 as the date Pro-model selection ends, though Google says your own email sets your date, and the free tier already moved to Flash-Lite-first routing on October 9. Check what your account includes now, then decide whether Flash is enough or whether it’s time to upgrade or switch. Our honest opinion: AI Plus is becoming a “light assistant” plan, so price it that way in your head.

Your situation Best move Applies to Quick questions and summaries only Stay put Google AI Plus, Free Need Gemini Pro for heavy tasks Upgrade after checking current pricing Google AI Pro / AI Ultra Feel the plan no longer delivers Cancel via your account’s subscription settings, then compare alternatives such as ChatGPT Plus or Claude Pro Google AI Plus You need Pro on the free tier Free accounts now default to Auto (mostly Flash-Lite); a paid tier with Pro access is one option Gemini Free

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