OpenAI releases GPT-6.1 Terra model upgrade with improved speed and lower cost

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On October 26, 2026, OpenAI began rolling out GPT-6.1 Terra to ChatGPT Work and Codex for Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers. OpenAI’s documentation shows it appearing on the web, with desktop and mobile access as well, so it isn’t limited to browser use. Developers can also use it through the OpenAI API as gpt-6.1-terra .

It replaces the older GPT-5.6 Terra, and OpenAI pitches it as faster, cheaper to run, and better at understanding images, using a computer for you, and writing like a human. The details are in the official announcement and the ChatGPT release notes.

Table of Contents

Here’s the short answer to the question most people are asking. If you mostly use regular ChatGPT Chat, nothing changes for you today. Terra doesn’t appear in standard Chat at all.

It only shows up in the Work and Codex experiences, and only on paid plans. If you do use Work or Codex, you don’t need to install anything yourself. The model will appear in your model list once the rollout reaches your account.

What Happened

OpenAI calls GPT-6.1 Terra an upgrade to GPT-5.6 Terra, and it focuses on three things:

Visual reasoning: Terra can read images, screenshots, and technical drawings. OpenAI’s example is turning an architectural drawing into a description of a 3D model. For you, that means you can ask about a floor plan or a product spec sheet as well as about text.

Terra can read images, screenshots, and technical drawings. OpenAI’s example is turning an architectural drawing into a description of a 3D model. For you, that means you can ask about a floor plan or a product spec sheet as well as about text. Computer use: Terra can click through desktop apps and websites to finish multistep jobs inside ChatGPT Work. Think filling out a form, or moving data from one program to another. It’s like handing the mouse to a very patient intern (who still needs supervision).

Terra can click through desktop apps and websites to finish multistep jobs inside ChatGPT Work. Think filling out a form, or moving data from one program to another. It’s like handing the mouse to a very patient intern (who still needs supervision). More natural writing: OpenAI says drafts read more clearly and sound less robotic. That’s good news if your AI-written emails currently sound like they were translated from a toaster manual.

A note on dates: OpenAI’s announcement page carries an earlier April 9, 2026 date along with an “updated October 26, 2026” label. Which date the page originally went up isn’t clear. The ChatGPT release notes point to October 26, 2026 as the rollout date, and 9to5Mac’s coverage is dated the same day.

Who this affects

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Work and Codex help page lays out where Terra is available:

Where: Only in ChatGPT Work and Codex . It is not in regular ChatGPT Chat conversations.

Only in and . It is not in regular ChatGPT Chat conversations. Plans: Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu. The free tier isn’t on the list, so free users won’t see Terra.

Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu. The free tier isn’t on the list, so free users won’t see Terra. Rollout: It arrives gradually. Availability depends on your plan, region, and workspace settings. On Business and Enterprise plans, workspace settings may also affect whether you see it, though the cited release notes don’t spell out the specific admin controls for Terra.

It arrives gradually. Availability depends on your plan, region, and workspace settings. On Business and Enterprise plans, workspace settings may also affect whether you see it, though the cited release notes don’t spell out the specific admin controls for Terra. Developers: It’s in the API as gpt-6.1-terra , through the v1/responses and v1/chat/completions endpoints, according to the API changelog.

It’s in the API as , through the and endpoints, according to the API changelog. One exception: Terra isn’t available with UAE inference residency. That restriction is about where OpenAI’s servers handle the request, not where you’re sitting.

The details

According to OpenAI’s release notes, some Plus and Pro users may find GPT-6.1 Terra at “Medium” effort set as a new default in Power presets. Your model picker may look different depending on your account, so don’t panic if yours doesn’t match someone else’s screenshot. Where it’s supported, Terra also offers a Standard vs. Fast mode toggle, which trades depth for speed.

For developers, OpenAI’s listed API pricing for gpt-6.1-terra is:

Usage type Price (per million tokens) Input $1.00 Cached input $0.05 Output $5.00

Source: OpenAI announcement and API changelog, as of October 26, 2026.

A token is a small chunk of text, roughly a piece of a word. Picture it as the meter running in a taxi: the more you send in and get back, the more you pay. We found no OpenAI announcement of a ChatGPT subscription price change tied to this release, though the cited release notes focus on availability rather than pricing.

How It Stacks Up

An important caveat before the numbers: every figure below comes from OpenAI. These are the company’s own reported results. Independent testers haven’t verified them yet, so treat them like a car’s advertised fuel economy. They’re useful, but they aren’t gospel.

Claim GPT-6.1 Terra Compared to Source API price 50% lower GPT-5.6 Terra and GPT-6.1 Sol OpenAI Speed on certain computer-use tasks Faster, per OpenAI (no exact multiplier or task set specified) GPT-6 Astra and GPT-6.1 Sol OpenAI Error rate on internal “trick” prompts 4.3% at highest effort setting 53.6% vs. 16.7% at low effort (different effort levels, not a direct comparison) OpenAI

Here’s what those numbers mean in plain English:

Cheaper: For API users, running the same job should cost about half as much. OpenAI’s release notes say the plan’s overall usage limit for Work or Codex is unchanged; OpenAI hasn’t raised the allowance itself.

What OpenAI does say is that Terra costs less to run per task, so that same unchanged allowance may stretch to cover more work than it did with GPT-5.6 Terra, meaning you might hit the limit less often. Your monthly bill doesn’t shrink.

Faster: On some computer-use chores, you’d spend less time watching the AI click around. OpenAI hasn’t published the exact multiplier or the specific task set behind that claim. (If you plan to watch it work, a second monitor genuinely helps here.)

On some computer-use chores, you’d spend less time watching the AI click around. OpenAI hasn’t published the exact multiplier or the specific task set behind that claim. (If you plan to watch it work, a second monitor genuinely helps here.) Fewer wrong answers: OpenAI built a test of prompts designed to trip models up. On that test, the lowest reported error rate was measured at the highest effort setting, while the higher comparison figures used a lower effort setting, so the numbers aren’t a strict apples-to-apples comparison. It’s a meaningful claim, but keep in mind it’s an internal test that only covers the kinds of prompts OpenAI chose.

OpenAI also published results on named benchmarks, including Agents’ Last Exam (long multistep “agent” tasks), MMMU-Pro (understanding images alongside text), OSWorld (operating a computer), and Terminal-Bench and Terminal-Bench-Science (command-line and technical work). We could independently confirm MMMU-Pro as a named benchmark; the others are listed as reported by OpenAI. Read these as OpenAI’s own scorecards for the three areas it’s selling: seeing, doing, and coding.

Terra vs. Sol vs. Astra

OpenAI’s naming is confusing (it feels like reading a sci-fi novel’s table of contents), so here’s how the company positions each one, based on its models help page:

GPT-6.1 Terra: The fast, lower-cost option for visual tasks, computer use, and everyday writing.

The fast, lower-cost option for visual tasks, computer use, and everyday writing. GPT-6.1 Sol: Priced higher than Terra, according to OpenAI’s models help page, though that page doesn’t fully detail which tasks OpenAI recommends it for. It’s also available in Work and Codex.

Priced higher than Terra, according to OpenAI’s models help page, though that page doesn’t fully detail which tasks OpenAI recommends it for. It’s also available in Work and Codex. GPT-6 Astra: Referenced by OpenAI as a comparison point for its most demanding, longest-running tasks. OpenAI’s help page doesn’t fully confirm its exact role or its relationship to GPT-6 Pro.

What about Claude and Gemini?

OpenAI used Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5 as a comparison point in some results, such as Agents’ Last Exam and Terminal-Bench-Science. It claims Terra uses fewer tokens and costs less. That’s still a vendor comparing itself to a rival, though, and we couldn’t find an independent head-to-head test as of publication.

A third-party benchmark tracker we checked (TensorFeed) didn’t list a Terra score yet. We found no sourced Terra-vs-Gemini numbers at all. So the honest answer to “Is it better than Claude or Gemini?” is that nobody outside OpenAI has shown that yet.

The Reaction

Public reaction to the actual release is still forming. When we checked, we couldn’t find any Hacker News discussion or verifiable posts about the launch that we could cite. We’ll update this story once real-world feedback shows up.

Our Take

Casual ChatGPT users: You can skip this one. Terra doesn’t touch regular Chat. If you’re on the free plan, you can’t get it anyway. There’s no reason to upgrade your plan just for Terra.

Plus and Pro subscribers who already use Work or Codex: This is a quiet but real win, assuming OpenAI’s numbers hold up. Getting more done before you hit usage limits matters more day to day than a benchmark chart does. You don’t need to do anything. Terra will show up in your model list, and some of you may find it already set as a default.

Small businesses and developers running lots of automation: This group has the most reason to care. Think invoice processing, form filling, or document extraction. When you pay per task, cutting the API price in half adds up fast. OpenAI is clearly aiming Terra at that “boring but expensive” back-office work.

People who need the absolute best reasoning: OpenAI’s help materials still point toward Sol or Astra for the toughest jobs, though the exact criteria for choosing between them aren’t fully spelled out. Terra is the reliable commuter car, not the race car.

Our opinion: the “50% cheaper” figure is the most important number here. It’s also the easiest one to check yourself, since it’s simply OpenAI’s posted price. The speed and accuracy claims look promising, but they’re self-reported, so we’d wait for independent tests before rebuilding a business workflow around them.

What to Do Next

Here’s one practical step. If you’re on an eligible plan and use ChatGPT Work or Codex, open the model picker in Work or Codex and look for GPT-6.1 Terra. If you don’t see it yet, the rollout probably hasn’t reached your account. On Business or Enterprise plans, check with your workspace admin too. Don’t bother looking for it in regular Chat, because it won’t be there.

Wrapping Up

GPT-6.1 Terra is a solid upgrade aimed at people who use ChatGPT to get work done, beyond casual chat. If that’s you, your plan’s usage allowance stays the same, but Terra’s lower per-task cost may let that allowance go further, alongside hopefully faster, cleaner results.

If Work or Codex isn’t your thing, carry on as usual. We’ll be watching for independent tests to see whether Terra lives up to OpenAI’s own report card.

What Action Applies To Regular ChatGPT Chat Nothing to do. Terra isn’t offered here Free and paid users ChatGPT Work / Codex Look for GPT-6.1 Terra in the model picker as the rollout reaches you Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, Edu Business workspaces Ask your admin if Terra isn’t showing Business, Enterprise API developers Switch to gpt-6.1-terra to get the lower posted price OpenAI API users

Sources