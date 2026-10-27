Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more .

Did Snapchat just hit you with an “Upgrade Storage” notice? Or are you about to switch phones and wondering whether years of saved Snaps will come along for the ride? Here’s the short version: Snapchat’s support page says you get up to 5GB of free Memories storage and that “Snapchat will not automatically delete your Memories because you do not upgrade.” But starting January 2027, older Memories beyond your free 5GB get archived, and opening them then requires a paid plan or a download.

These details come from Snapchat’s own help page and can change, so treat the numbers below as a snapshot rather than a permanent guarantee. Either way, Snapchat doesn’t list a separate fee for downloading your own Memories.

Table of Contents

This walkthrough shows how to tell whether you’re near or over the limit and how to batch-export Snaps to your iPhone or Android camera roll. You’ll also see how to request a full Memories download through Snapchat’s My Data tool on a computer. Most people have plenty of room, but it’s nice to have your own copy no matter what.

What Is Snapchat Memories (and Its Storage Limit)?

Snapchat Memories is the built-in storage area inside the Snapchat app where your saved Snaps, photos, and videos live. Think of it like a shoebox of photos that Snapchat keeps in its closet for you. That’s handy, but it’s still Snapchat’s closet.

Here’s what Snapchat’s own Memories storage help page said when we checked it (retrieved October 26, 2026), plus Snap’s September 2025 announcement of the change. Because storage allowances and paid-tier details can change without notice, confirm the current numbers on that page or in the app before making a decision based on them.

Free storage: “You have up to 5GB of complimentary Snapchat Memories storage.” Snap’s announcement adds that for the vast majority of users, who have less than 5GB of Memories, nothing changes.

“You have up to 5GB of complimentary Snapchat Memories storage.” Snap’s announcement adds that for the vast majority of users, who have less than 5GB of Memories, nothing changes. Checking usage: The help page says to open Settings (the gear icon in My Account), scroll to the My App section, select Memories , and check the Cloud Storage section. If you have more than 5GB saved, you’ll also see a notice in the Memories section of the app.

The help page says to open (the gear icon in My Account), scroll to the section, select , and check the section. If you have more than 5GB saved, you’ll also see a notice in the Memories section of the app. Paid tiers: At the time of our check, the page listed a 100GB Memories-only plan (US price $1.99/month or $20/year), about 250GB with Snapchat+ (Lens+ includes the same storage), and 5TB with Snapchat+ Platinum . Prices vary by market and can change, so check the in-app screen for your current options.

At the time of our check, the page listed a Memories-only plan (US price $1.99/month or $20/year), about with (Lens+ includes the same storage), and with . Prices vary by market and can change, so check the in-app screen for your current options. Going over: Snapchat says it “will not automatically delete your Memories because you do not upgrade,” and its announcement promised 12 months of temporary storage for Memories over the 5GB limit. Starting January 2027, Memories more than one year old that fall outside your oldest 5GB are archived. Archived Memories stay on Snapchat as thumbnails, but opening, editing, or sharing them requires an upgrade, or you can download them.

One thing that trips people up is that Memories holds what you save to it. It isn’t an automatic backup of everything in your phone’s camera roll.

For a complete backup of every photo and video on your phone, you’ll still want a separate service like iCloud Photos or Google Photos.

Before You Begin

Make sure you have:

A Snapchat account (a free one is fine, since no step here needs a paid plan)

The Snapchat app installed and signed in on your iPhone or Android phone

A computer with a web browser for the My Data export (strongly recommended for big downloads)

Access to the email address on your Snapchat account

Enough free space for your download, on your phone, computer, or an external SSD

Requirement Details Device iPhone or Android phone with Snapchat, plus a computer with a browser OS version Not specified by Snapchat; just keep your Snapchat app updated to the latest version Account Your own Snapchat login (never share it with a third-party “downloader” app) Cost No fee listed by Snapchat for exporting or downloading your Memories

Heads up: Skip any third-party “Snapchat downloader” app or website that asks for your Snapchat username and password. You can save your Memories with Snapchat’s own tools, so there’s no reason to hand your login to anyone else.

Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Check Your Memories Storage in Settings

Snapchat’s help page gives an exact place to check how much Memories storage you’re using.

Open Snapchat and make sure you’re signed in to the right account.

and make sure you’re signed in to the right account. Tap your profile icon to open My Account , then tap the gear icon to open Settings .

, then tap the icon to open . Scroll to the My App section and select Memories .

section and select . Check the Cloud Storage section for your usage.

section for your usage. Optionally, swipe up from the Camera screen to open Memories. If you have more than 5GB saved, Snapchat also shows a storage notice there.

Expected result: The Cloud Storage section shows how much Memories storage you’re using. Use that, not the presence or absence of a banner, to decide whether you’re near the 5GB limit.

Tip: The storage notice in Memories is aimed at accounts over 5GB. If you don’t see it, confirm your number in Settings > Memories > Cloud Storage rather than assuming you’re under the limit.

Step 2: Look at Your Plan Options (Optional)

If the storage notice is showing in Memories, tap it (it may read Upgrade Storage) to see which plans are available and what they cost in your country. You don’t have to buy anything. This is just window shopping so you can compare prices later.

Expected result: A screen listing paid storage plans (such as the Memories-only plan, Snapchat+, or Platinum) with your local pricing. Back out without subscribing if you only wanted to look.

Step 3: Batch-Export Memories to Your Camera Roll

Want to grab a bunch of Snaps right now? You can select several Memories at once and save them to your phone’s photo library. Snapchat explains this in How do I download a Snap from Memories?

On iPhone (iOS)

Swipe up from the Camera to open Memories .

to open . Tap the select icon at the top of Memories to turn on multi-select mode.

icon at the top of Memories to turn on multi-select mode. Tap each Snap you want. A checkmark appears on every selected item.

Tap Export .

. Choose the option to save to your camera roll (your phone’s photo library).

Expected result: The selected Snaps download to your iPhone and show up in the Photos app.

On Android

Swipe up from the Camera to open Memories .

to open . Tap the select icon at the top of the screen.

icon at the top of the screen. Tap each Snap you want to save.

Tap Export .

. Choose the option to save to your camera roll or gallery.

Expected result: The Snaps save to your phone. You’ll find them in your Gallery or Google Photos app.

Tip: Snapchat doesn’t publish a specific maximum number of Snaps you can export in one batch, and that detail can change with app updates. Still, picking hundreds of videos at once is like stuffing a grocery bag until it rips. Export in smaller batches (say, a month at a time) so a hiccup doesn’t make you start over, and check Snapchat’s current help article if you want to confirm any batch limit before a large export.

This method is great for a handful of favorites. If you’ve got years of Snaps, though, Step 4 is way less tapping.

Step 4: Open My Data on a Computer

To download all your Memories at once, use Snapchat’s My Data tool, which Snapchat’s support pages don’t list a fee for. You can reach it in the app through Settings > My Data.

Snapchat’s download your data help page covers this process. A computer is the better choice here because the exported file can be huge.

On your computer:

Open a web browser and go to:

https://accounts.snapchat.com

Sign in with your Snapchat username and password.

Click My Data.

Expected result: You’ll see the My Data page with options for what to include in your export.

Step 5: Request a Memories-Only Export

Now tell Snapchat exactly what you want.

On the My Data page, turn on the Export your Memories toggle.

toggle. Click Request Only Memories . This limits the export to your Memories instead of your whole account history (chats, settings, and so on).

. This limits the export to your Memories instead of your whole account history (chats, settings, and so on). Check the date range setting. Snapchat’s help page says you can choose a date range “or toggle this off if you want to receive all data.” A narrow range leaves older or newer Memories out of the export.

setting. Snapchat’s help page says you can choose a date range “or toggle this off if you want to receive all data.” A narrow range leaves older or newer Memories out of the export. Confirm the email address where Snapchat should notify you.

Click Submit.

Expected result: Snapchat confirms your request. Per its My Data help page, “We strive to deliver data within 7 days, but large downloads can take longer.”

Warning: A narrow date range is a common reason people end up with a “missing” chunk of Memories in their export. Double-check it before you hit Submit.

Step 6: Download Your Export from “See Exports”

When your export is ready, you’ll get an email. You can also skip the inbox and check the site directly.

Go back to accounts.snapchat.com and open My Data .

and open . Click See exports .

. Find your finished export and click Download .

. Save the ZIP file somewhere you’ll remember, like your Downloads folder or an external hard drive.

Expected result: A ZIP file (a compressed bundle, like a vacuum-sealed bag for files) downloads to your computer.

Tip: Snapchat’s help page doesn’t say how long a finished export stays available under See exports, so download and back up the ZIP soon after it’s ready rather than counting on it staying there.

Step 7: Unzip the File and Open index.html

Here’s the step most guides skip. You can’t browse your Memories from inside the ZIP. You have to extract it first.

On Windows: Right-click the ZIP file and choose Extract All , then click Extract .

Right-click the ZIP file and choose , then click . On macOS: Double-click the ZIP file. Finder unzips it into a new folder.

Next:

Open the extracted folder.

Double-click index.html to open it in your web browser. It’s a local page saved on your computer, not a website.

to open it in your web browser. It’s a local page saved on your computer, not a website. Click Memories in the left-hand navigation.

in the left-hand navigation. Snapchat says this page lets you download “your individual Memories, or all of them at once.” Use the download-all option to save everything included in your export.

Which method is more complete? The phone export in Step 3 only saves the Memories you select. The My Data export covers every Memory in the date range you chose, but you still need the download option inside index.html to save the actual files.

Expected result: A page in your browser listing your Memories, ready to view and save.

Configuration: The Settings That Actually Matter

You don’t need to fiddle with much, but these three My Data options make a big difference:

Export your Memories: This toggle decides whether your saved Snaps go into the export at all. It’s off until you turn it on, so don’t forget it!

This toggle decides whether your saved Snaps go into the export at all. It’s off until you turn it on, so don’t forget it! Request Only Memories: This skips the rest of your account data. You get a smaller, faster export that’s all photos and videos.

This skips the rest of your account data. You get a smaller, faster export that’s all photos and videos. Date range filter: This controls which time period gets included. Go wide for a full backup, or go narrow if you only want something like last summer’s trip. Just remember that wider ranges take longer to process.

Where to Keep Your Exported Memories

Once you’ve got the files, don’t leave them sitting in your Downloads folder forever (we’ve all been there). Good homes include:

Your phone’s cloud backup: iCloud Photos or Google Photos, so your Snaps sit right next to the rest of your pictures.

iCloud Photos or Google Photos, so your Snaps sit right next to the rest of your pictures. An external drive: A portable external SSD or a USB-C flash drive gives you an offline copy you fully control.

A or a gives you an offline copy you fully control. Two places at once: Cloud plus a drive is the safest bet. If one fails, you’ve still got the other.

Paying Snapchat vs. Keeping Your Own Copy

Option What You Get Cost Style Snapchat Free 5 GB in Memories $0 Memories-only plan 100 GB in Memories Recurring; price varies by country Snapchat+ / Lens+ 250 GB in Memories Recurring; price varies by country Snapchat+ Platinum 5 TB in Memories Recurring; price varies by country My Data export + your own storage All your Memories, saved by you No listed export fee; a drive is a one-time purchase

These capacities and prices reflect what Snapchat’s help page listed at the time of our last check, so confirm the current figures in-app or on Snapchat’s site before deciding. The key difference is that Snapchat plans are an ongoing subscription.

An export plus a drive you already own (or buy once) costs nothing month to month. Paying is mostly worth it if you really want old Snaps fully usable inside the app.

Tips and Troubleshooting

Problem: The export email never arrives

Remember that Snapchat says it strives to deliver data within 7 days, and large downloads can take longer.

Check that the email you confirmed on the request is the right one, and check your spam folder.

Go to accounts.snapchat.com > My Data > See exports and look there directly.

Problem: The ZIP won’t open or looks empty

Extract the ZIP first (see Step 7). Don’t try to browse it while it’s still compressed.

Open index.html in a browser.

in a browser. Click Memories in the left navigation.

Problem: Only some Memories showed up

Your date range probably cut some out.

Submit a new My Data request with a wider range.

Expect the bigger request to take longer.

Problem: A specific Snap isn’t in Memories at all

Only Snaps currently saved in Memories can be exported.

Snapchat doesn’t document any way to recover a Snap that was never saved or was deleted, so there’s no official fix here.

Problem: Snapchat wants payment to keep using Memories

Snapchat says it won’t automatically delete your Memories because you don’t upgrade. Starting January 2027, though, Memories more than a year old outside your oldest 5GB are archived, and opening archived items requires a paid plan or a download.

Run the export: Settings > My Data > Export your Memories > Request Only Memories .

> > > . Decide about a paid plan separately, after your copy is safe.

Problem: Camera roll photos don’t appear in Memories

This is normal. Memories only holds what you’ve saved to it; it doesn’t automatically back up your camera roll.

Use iCloud Photos or Google Photos for those.

Pro tips:

Download before January 2027: If you have more than 5GB of Memories, export now so older Snaps don’t end up archived behind a paywall before you have your own copy.

If you have more than 5GB of Memories, export now so older Snaps don’t end up archived behind a paywall before you have your own copy. Run it on Wi-Fi : Big exports and batch downloads can eat through mobile data fast.

: Big exports and batch downloads can eat through mobile data fast. Keep a home router nearby: A huge ZIP download is way happier over a strong connection. A mesh Wi-Fi system helps if your computer sits far from the router.

Wrapping Up

The Snapchat Memories free storage allowance sounds scary to run into, but you still have options when you reach it. Snapchat says it won’t automatically delete Memories just because you don’t upgrade, but over-limit Memories older than a year get archived starting January 2027. The My Data export lets you keep your own copy either way.

Honestly, everyone should run that export at least once. Snapchat doesn’t list a fee for it, it takes a few minutes of clicking, and then your memories belong to you instead of one app.

Step Action Applies To 1 Check Settings > Memories > Cloud Storage for your usage iOS, Android 2 Tap the storage notice to compare plan prices (optional) iOS, Android 3 Multi-select and export Snaps to your camera roll iOS, Android 4 Open My Data at accounts.snapchat.com Web 5 Turn on Export your Memories and Request Only Memories Web 6 Download the ZIP from See exports Web 7 Unzip and open index.html to browse Memories Web (Windows/macOS)

Resources