Joy-Con Keeps Disconnecting? How to Fix Joy-Con and Joy-Con 2 Pairing Problems on Switch and Switch 2

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You’re one jump away from beating the boss, and your character stops moving. The little lights on your controller have gone dark. If your Joy-Con keeps disconnecting, you’re not alone, and many of the fixes take only a minute to try. Good things to rule out are a dropped wireless link, stale pairing info, out-of-date software, and (on Switch 2) the wrong cable in the dock.

This guide is a calm, in-order fix ladder based on Nintendo’s own support pages, which we check and update periodically. Start at the top and stop once things work. Every step is labeled Switch (original Switch with Joy-Con) or Switch 2 (Switch 2 with Joy-Con 2). The menus differ a little between the two, so the labels matter. One thing to know up front: Joy-Con 2 only works with Nintendo Switch 2. If you’re trying to pair a Joy-Con 2 with an original Switch, it won’t work.

Table of Contents

Quick Diagnosis: Which Console and What Are the Lights Doing?

Before you change anything, check two things:

Which console do you have? Switch 2 owners use Joy-Con 2. Original Switch owners use the original Joy-Con.

Switch 2 owners use Joy-Con 2. Original Switch owners use the original Joy-Con. What are the player LEDs doing? These are the small lights on the controller. According to Nintendo’s Switch 2 pairing FAQ, the patterns mean: Unlit: Not connected Flashing in sequence: Trying to connect Solid: Connected Other flashing patterns: Nintendo’s pairing guide doesn’t define every flashing variation. Charging the controller is a quick, harmless thing to rule out, but it isn’t a confirmed diagnosis.

These are the small lights on the controller. According to Nintendo’s Switch 2 pairing FAQ, the patterns mean:

Nintendo describes these lights by pattern, not by color, so watch what they’re doing rather than what color they are.

Then try these basics in order:

SYNC reset: Press the controller’s SYNC button once, then press any other button.

Press the controller’s SYNC button once, then press any other button. Charge it: A low battery is one possible reason for unexpected flashing, so charging is a quick thing to rule out.

A low battery is one possible reason for unexpected flashing, so charging is a quick thing to rule out. Restart the console: A quick restart is a simple, low-risk step to try before changing any settings.

A quick restart is a simple, low-risk step to try before changing any settings. Update: Install the latest system update, then update the controllers.

Common Issues and Solutions

Problem: Joy-Con or Joy-Con 2 Suddenly Goes Dark Mid-Game

Symptoms:

The player LEDs turn off

The controller stops responding, even though it was working a minute ago

Why it happens: This usually means the wireless connection between the controller and the console was cut, though other faults can look the same.

Fix (Switch and Switch 2):

Press the SYNC button on the controller once. Just a quick tap, don’t hold it.

button on the controller once. Just a quick tap, don’t hold it. Press any other button, such as A, B, X, Y, or a direction.

Verify: The player LEDs should light up solid again, and the controller should respond in-game.

So what does the SYNC button actually do? A single short press disconnects the controller. Pressing another button afterward makes it reconnect. Think of it like hanging up a bad phone call and dialing back.

Tip: Look for the small button labeled SYNC on the controller. A quick press is all you need.

Problem: Joy-Con 2 Isn’t Recognized When Attached to the Switch 2

Symptoms:

You slide the Joy-Con 2 onto the console and nothing happens

The console doesn’t register the controller as attached

Why it happens: Nintendo points to outdated system software, an attachment problem, or stale pairing data.

Fix (Switch 2), from Nintendo’s Joy-Con 2 not-recognized article:

Install the latest system update. If you’re already up to date, restart the console.

Detach both Joy-Con 2 controllers.

Press SYNC once on each controller, then press any other button.

once on each controller, then press any other button. Reattach both controllers.

Still not working? Detach and reattach a few more times.

If you have a spare Joy-Con 2, try that one.

Verify: If the spare works, the original controller needs an inspection. If no Joy-Con 2 works, the console and the controllers may both need an inspection by Nintendo.

Problem: Switch 2 Controllers Disconnect Only When Docked

Symptoms:

Everything works fine in handheld mode

Controllers drop out over and over once the Switch 2 is in the dock and playing on the TV

Why it happens: Most disconnect guides miss this one. Nintendo’s Switch 2 pairing support page links docked controller problems to the dock’s HDMI cable, and Nintendo’s dock troubleshooting guidance also calls out the power supply. Two things to look at: an HDMI cable that isn’t Ultra High Speed, and an AC adapter that can’t supply enough power.

Nintendo requires an Ultra High Speed HDMI cable for the Switch 2 dock, and the HDMI cable that shipped with the original Nintendo Switch does not meet that standard. Don’t use the old Switch cable with the Switch 2 dock, even if it looks like it fits — use the Ultra High Speed HDMI cable included with Switch 2, or a certified Ultra High Speed HDMI replacement.

Fix (Switch 2):

Check the HDMI cable running from the dock to your TV. Use the Ultra High Speed HDMI cable that came with your Switch 2, or a certified replacement. Do not use the HDMI cable that came with the original Switch.

that came with your Switch 2, or a certified replacement. Do not use the HDMI cable that came with the original Switch. Make sure the dock is powered by the Nintendo Switch 2 AC adapter (model NGN-01) , which Nintendo recommends for the dock, or another adapter that can supply at least 54 W . An old phone charger or the original Switch’s adapter isn’t enough for docked use.

, which Nintendo recommends for the dock, or another adapter that can supply at least . An old phone charger or the original Switch’s adapter isn’t enough for docked use. Isolate the dock: test the controllers in TV mode while docked, then take the console out of the dock and test again in handheld or tabletop mode. If the dropouts only happen while docked, the dock setup is the likely culprit; if they happen everywhere, go back to the pairing and battery fixes above.

Put the console back in the dock and test again. If you swapped the HDMI cable, reconnect the controller afterward via Controllers > Change Grip/Order, as Nintendo advises.

Verify: Play docked for a while. The player LEDs should stay solid without dropping out.

Tip: If you upgraded from an original Switch, it’s easy to leave the old dock cable plugged into the TV (guilty as charged, probably). Check that first, and swap in the Switch 2 cable if you find the old one still connected.

Problem: A Controller Won’t Pair at All, Even After SYNC

Symptoms:

Pressing SYNC does nothing useful

The lights flash in sequence but never go solid

Why it happens: Stale pairing data and radio interference from something nearby are two possibilities worth ruling out.

Fix (Switch 2):

Go to System Settings > Controllers & Accessories > Disconnect Controllers (the exact menu wording may shift slightly depending on your system software version).

> > (the exact menu wording may shift slightly depending on your system software version). Confirm to clear the stored pairing data.

Re-pair by attaching the controller to the console. Or, from the HOME Menu, you may be able to go to Controllers > Change Grip/Order and press SYNC on the controller — follow whatever on-screen prompt appears there.

Fix (Switch): The same idea applies. On the original Switch, Nintendo’s pairing-information guide gives the path as System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Disconnect Controllers.

Heads-up: Based on Nintendo’s own description of this menu option, Disconnect Controllers may clear pairing data for all your wireless controllers, not just the one giving you trouble. It’s safest to assume you’ll need to re-pair every controller afterward, including Pro Controllers.

Also check your surroundings:

Move the console: Other wireless devices and large metal objects nearby can sometimes interfere with the signal. Try moving the console to a different spot and see if that changes anything.

Verify: Once re-paired, the LEDs should go solid and stay that way.

Problem: The Controller’s Lights Keep Flashing

Symptoms: The LEDs blink instead of staying solid, and the controller drops out on and off.

Why it happens: Nintendo’s official pairing guide defines sequential flashing (trying to connect) and solid lights (connected), but doesn’t spell out every other flashing pattern. A low battery is one possible cause and the fastest thing to rule out, but it isn’t the only explanation, so if charging doesn’t help, re-pair the controller.

Fix (Switch and Switch 2): Attach the Joy-Con to the console while the console is charging (docked or plugged into its AC adapter), or use a Joy-Con charging accessory, then test again. Docking alone charges the console, not a detached Joy-Con.

Verify: Once it has some charge, the LEDs should stay solid while you play.

Problem: Controller Acts Weird After an Update or Long Storage

Symptoms: Random dropouts on a new controller or one that sat in a drawer for months.

Why it happens: Controllers have their own firmware (the controller’s built-in software), and Nintendo provides a separate Update Controllers option for it, so run that step in addition to the system update.

Fix (Switch 2):

Go to System Settings > System > System Update and install anything available.

> > and install anything available. Turn on the affected controller and make sure it’s connected.

Look for an Update Controllers option in the controllers section of System Settings (Nintendo’s support pages reference this under Controllers & Accessories ) and run it.

option in the controllers section of (Nintendo’s support pages reference this under ) and run it. Wait. If you have several controllers connected, the console updates them one at a time.

Fix (Switch): Same steps. On the original Switch, the controllers section of System Settings is called Controllers and Sensors; look for Update Controllers there.

Verify: Play a session and see whether the dropouts stop.

Quick Reference: What You’re Seeing and What It Means

For these pairing and disconnect issues, your main clues are the player LEDs and when the drop happens.

What You See Likely Cause Quick Fix LEDs unlit Not connected Press SYNC once, then any button LEDs flashing in sequence Trying to connect Wait, or re-pair via Change Grip/Order LEDs flashing (other patterns) Possibly low battery Charge the controller and see if it helps Joy-Con 2 not detected when attached (Switch 2) Outdated software or stale pairing Update, restart, SYNC reset, reattach Disconnects only while docked (Switch 2) Wrong HDMI cable or underpowered adapter Use the Switch 2 Ultra High Speed HDMI cable (not the original Switch cable) and the NGN-01 adapter or one rated 54 W or more Won’t pair at all Stale pairing data or interference Disconnect Controllers, then re-pair

Switch vs. Switch 2: Where Things Differ

On Nintendo Switch 2

Uses Joy-Con 2 only. Original Joy-Con aren’t covered by these Joy-Con 2 steps.

only. Original Joy-Con aren’t covered by these Joy-Con 2 steps. Controller settings are generally found under System Settings > Controllers & Accessories , though exact wording can shift between system software versions.

> , though exact wording can shift between system software versions. Docked disconnects? Check the Ultra High Speed HDMI cable and the AC adapter first — the original Switch’s HDMI cable is not rated Ultra High Speed and shouldn’t be used with the Switch 2 dock.

On the Original Nintendo Switch

Uses original Joy-Con . Joy-Con 2 won’t work here.

. Joy-Con 2 won’t work here. The controller settings section is called Controllers and Sensors (per Nintendo’s original-Switch support guide).

(per Nintendo’s original-Switch support guide). SYNC reset, Change Grip/Order, Disconnect Controllers, and Update Controllers are all available, but each does something different: SYNC disconnects and reconnects one controller, Disconnect Controllers clears pairing for all wireless controllers, and Update Controllers installs controller firmware.

Settings to Check

System Update: System Settings > System > System Update . Do this before anything else.

> > . Do this before anything else. Update Controllers: Look for this under the controllers section of System Settings . Run it with the controller turned on and connected.

Look for this under the controllers section of . Run it with the controller turned on and connected. Disconnect Controllers: Same section. This option may unpair all your wireless controllers at once, so use it only when you’re ready to re-pair everything.

Same section. This option may unpair all your wireless controllers at once, so use it only when you’re ready to re-pair everything. Change Grip/Order: HOME Menu > Controllers > Change Grip/Order. This screen is generally used to manage and re-pair controllers; follow whatever SYNC prompt appears on screen.

When to Contact Nintendo

It’s time to stop troubleshooting and submit a repair request through Nintendo Support when:

You’ve worked through every step above and the controller still won’t connect or keeps dropping

A spare controller works fine but yours doesn’t. Send in the controller.

No controller works when attached or wireless. The console may need an inspection too.

Before you contact Nintendo, jot down which console you have, which controller is affected, what the LEDs do, and which fixes you already tried. That list is your best “debug info” and will speed things along. In the meantime, a Pro Controller makes a handy temporary backup. It pairs once and doesn’t involve any sliding on and off the console.

Is the problem drift (moving on its own) rather than disconnecting? That’s a different issue, and our Joy-Con drift guide covers it.

Prevention Tips

Keep everything updated: Run System Update and Update Controllers every so often.

Run System Update and Update Controllers every so often. Don’t let batteries run flat: A low battery is one possible cause of dropouts that can look like a pairing problem.

A low battery is one possible cause of dropouts that can look like a pairing problem. Keep the old cable out of the new dock (Switch 2): The original Switch’s HDMI cable isn’t Ultra High Speed, so don’t plug it into the Switch 2 dock — label your Switch 2 cable so it doesn’t get swapped by mistake.

The original Switch’s HDMI cable isn’t Ultra High Speed, so don’t plug it into the Switch 2 dock — label your Switch 2 cable so it doesn’t get swapped by mistake. Use enough power: Stick with the Switch 2 AC adapter (NGN-01) for the dock, or an adapter rated at least 54 W.

Stick with the Switch 2 AC adapter (NGN-01) for the dock, or an adapter rated at least 54 W. Give it room to breathe: Keep some distance between the console and other wireless electronics or large metal objects, which can occasionally interfere with the signal.

Wrapping Up

Many Joy-Con dropouts can be cleared with a quick SYNC reset, a charge, or an update you haven’t installed yet. Work down the ladder in order and stop as soon as things work. Honestly, the Switch 2 HDMI cable mixup is the sneakiest cause here, so if your problems only happen on the TV, check the cable before anything else — and remember the original Switch cable simply won’t cut it in the Switch 2 dock.

Step Action Applies To 1 Press SYNC once, then any button Switch and Switch 2 2 Charge the controller Switch and Switch 2 3 Update the system, then Update Controllers Switch and Switch 2 4 Detach, SYNC, reattach Switch and Switch 2 5 Use the Switch 2 Ultra High Speed HDMI cable and AC adapter Switch 2 (docked) 6 Disconnect Controllers, then re-pair Switch and Switch 2 7 Submit a repair request Switch and Switch 2

Regularly reviewed against Nintendo’s support documentation | Applies to Joy-Con on Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con 2 on Nintendo Switch 2