Sharing links to a specific part of a YouTube video used to be a complicated multi-step process. The newest YouTube feature makes sharing specific timestamps in a video much more straightforward.

YouTube now has a timestamp toggle on the share sheet. Users can now share videos that start playing at the exact point they hit the share button. The timestamp toggle has a “Start at HH:MM:SS” label, where HH, MM, and SS represent hour, minute, and second, respectively.

The timestamp toggle is similar to YouTube’s Clip feature, which also lets users share specific parts of a video. The Clip option allows users to snip and share five to 60-second clips from supported YouTube videos. Unlike Clips, the timestamp toggle lets users choose only a video’s starting point.

Also, the timestamp toggle is available for all YouTube videos on the web or mobile app. Conversely, the Clip option is only available on content the creator or channel admin allows to be clipped.

You’ll find the timestamp toggle on the YouTube app for iOS and Android. On web browsers, the outset timestamp is a checkbox in the bottom-left corner of the share sheet.

If you don’t see the timestamp toggle, update YouTube to the latest version in your device’s app store. Try the recommended fixes in our YouTube mobile app troubleshooting tutorial if nothing changes.