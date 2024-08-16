Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

What happens when the leading animated GIFs and instant messaging platforms come together? You get unlimited GIFs and stickers! WhatsApp has partnered with GIPHY to revolutionize how people discover and exchange GIFs and stickers in the messaging app.

The partnership will grant WhatsApp users access to GIPHY’s extensive library of stickers. Essentially, users can now discover, preview, and share GIPHY-hosted stickers without leaving WhatsApp.

Table of Contents

Accompanying the GIPHY integration is a sticker maker that converts photos/images into stickers and also edits, annotates, and merges existing stickers. WhatsApp introduced the custom sticker maker for iOS devices in January, but the tool is now available on Android.

When you aren’t at your creative best, use the new “AI Stickers” tool to bring your sticker ideas to life. AI Stickers is rolling out to iOS and Android users in the United States. According to WhatsApp, some Android users can test the feature in Indonesia, Bahasa, and Spain before the global rollout.

WhatsApp also revamped the sticker tray to allow for better sticker organization and discovery. Users will now find sticker packs (designed by WhatsApp) below their favorite/downloaded stickers. There’s more: WhatsApp’s making stickers organizable. Holding down a sticker in the favorites section reveals a “Move to top” option that pushes it to the top of the sticker tray.

These new WhatsApp features, except AI Stickers, are available globally. If you don’t have them yet, update WhatsApp (and your device) to the latest version and check again.