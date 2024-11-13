X is Rolling Out a Free Tier of Its Grok AI Chatbot

X (formerly Twitter) is testing a free tier of Grok, its humorous AI search assistant, for non-paying users. Grok is available to Premium and Premimum+ subscribers in the social media app. However, several users in New Zealand report receiving notifications to “Try Grok for free.”

Like other AI chatbots (ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, etc.), Grok’s free tier has usage limits. An X user shared that Grok’s free tier allows ten “Grok 2” and 20 “Grok 2 mini” questions every two hours.

That totals 120 and 240 daily questions for Grok 2 and Grok 2 mini, respectively. Additionally, non-paying Grok users are limited to three image analyses daily. It’s currently unclear if the image analysis limit applies to Grok 2, Grok 2 mini, or both.

As gathered from several non-official sources, Grok’s free tier has several eligibility requirements. First, only X accounts older than seven days can use the chatbot for free. Also, eligible users must have a valid phone number linked to their accounts. We expect X to provide more eligibility and usage information when it extends the free tier to more countries/regions.

Image credit: @nima_owji (X)

Grok is one of the few AI chatbots that are only available to paid subscribers. Opening Premium features to non-paying X users will likely increase Grok’s adoption and market share in the AI assistant ecosystem. Grok is accessible via x.com and the X app for iOS and Android. Maybe someday, the AI assistant will be available to people outside the platform without an X account.

In unrelated news, Grok will reportedly be getting a logo refresh. The current logo is a forward slash that originates from the X logo. The screenshot above shows a new logo on the X website’s navigation bar, which some users say resembles a pig’s snout.