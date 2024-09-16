Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Google is making its conversational AI assistant free for all Android users. Gemini Live was previously available at a cost to Gemini Advanced subscribers and free for Pixel 9 users. What required a $20 monthly subscription is now open to all Android users at zero cost.

It’s interesting to see Gemini Live, which started as a paid service, become free. Competing companies are doing the opposite—making their AI services free at launch and paid in the future. Samsung, for instance, is adopting the free-now-pay-later model. Its “Galaxy AI” tools are free on supported devices until the end of 2025.

The Gemini app for Android has a waveform icon in the bottom-right corner. Tapping the icon launches the Gemini Live conversation screen.

With Gemini Live, users can have a full-blown and free-flowing conversation with Gemini about a topic, idea, event, or anything. Like a person-to-person conversation, users can interrupt Gemini to add more details or change topics without ending the conversation.

It’s unclear if Google’s making Gemini Live free is a permanent move or only for an unstated period. Gemini Live is still unavailable for iOS, as the operating system has no standalone Gemini app. iPhone and iPad users can only interact with Gemini via the Google app using text, voice recordings, and image uploads. Google, however, says it’ll expand Gemini Live to iOS and more languages in the coming weeks.

Free access to the conversational AI assistant is limited to English as that’s currently the only supported language. However, we believe non-English users will also have free access when Google rolls out support for other languages.

Download the latest Gemini app in the Google Play Store and go live with Gemini without payment or subscription. Check out the Gemini Help Center for tips on using Gemini, navigating live conversations, and adjusting Gemini settings.