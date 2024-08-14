Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Pixel 9 family of devices is finally official, and as Google previously hinted, they pack multiple Gemini-powered features. The new flagship phones have some of the most amazing artificial intelligence apps and innovations on any smartphone ever made.

Pixel Studio and Pixel Screenshots are two interesting AI-powered tools on the new Pixel phones. The Pixel Studio, which Google calls a “first-of-its-kind image generator,” uses the Imagen 3 text-to-image model and the Tensor G4 chipset to create images from text prompts.

Table of Contents

Pixel Screenshots, exclusive to the Pixel 9 phones, is a screenshot collation hub—but it does a lot more. The app uses the Gemini Nano AI model to analyze and extract information from screenshots for quick retrieval and referencing.

The Pixel 9 devices also come with Gemini Live, which lets users have natural, free-flowing, two-way conversations with Gemini. Gemini Live is much more advanced and conversational than Google Assistant. Users can interrupt Gemini Live mid-response and choose from a variety of natural voices.

Gemini Live will run in the foreground and background, so users can keep up with a conversation even when their Pixel 9 device is locked. Some use cases of Gemini Live include practicing for a job interview or brainstorming gift ideas.

Another AI-powered introduction is Pixel Weather. The app generates a custom “AI-weather report using the same Gemini Nano AI model as Pixel Screenshots. Google says Pixel Weather will provide more accurate weather forecasts [than the Google Weather app].

The camera app has an “Add Me” mode that uses artificial intelligence to merge two photos into one. The feature is designed to help users capture group photos without a tripod or stranger’s help.

On phone calls lasting 30 seconds or longer, Pixel 9 phones can generate an AI summary of your conversations. Google calls this feature “Call Notes,” and transcripts of recorded conversations will be available in the Phone app.

All Pixel 9 models pack higher memory capacity (compared to Pixel 8) to ensure these AI features and apps run smoothly. The Pixel 9 has 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold each have 16GB RAM.

The Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold ship with a year of free access to Gemini Advanced, Google’s $20/month premium AI plan.

Pre-orders for all Pixel 9 models start August 22, while in-store availability for the Pixel 9 ($799) and Pixel Pro XL ($1,099) is scheduled for August 22. The Pixel 9 Pro will be available in stores at a later date—September 4 in the U.S. and other markets in the following weeks.

Watch the #MadeByGoogle’24 event recap for more information on the AI features on the newest Pixel devices.