Spotify launches native in-car app on Android Automotive in Audi models

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Tired of connecting your phone every time you get in the car? On October 21, 2026, Spotify announced a built-in app for supported Audi vehicles running Android Automotive OS. Sign in with your phone once, and you can play Spotify from the car on later drives.

The first vehicles are the Audi A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron, plus the model-year-2026 A5, Q5, and A6, according to Audi’s announcement. Availability depends on your vehicle and market, so the model name alone doesn’t guarantee you’ll find the app.

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What Happened

Spotify’s new app is available through the Audi Application Store in supported vehicles. It runs on the car’s screen and system. To sign in the first time, open Spotify on the car’s display, then either scan the on-screen QR code with your phone or another personal device, or go to spotify.com/pair on that device and enter the code shown on the car’s screen. After that one-time sign-in, Spotify says you won’t need to keep your phone connected by cable or Bluetooth to play music later.

Image: Audi’s official press image of the in-car Spotify experience.

Which Audi vehicles get it?

Audi names the A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron, plus model-year-2026 A5, Q5, and A6 vehicles, as the first models. The electric A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron use Audi’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, while the combustion A5, Q5 and A6 use its Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture. Audi says the rollout covers 47 markets across Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The Q7 and Q9 will get the app separately, each at its own future market launch — not on one shared availability date. Audi hasn’t given a release date for Spotify’s app in other car brands. Check your vehicle and market before counting on it.

Both Spotify Free and Spotify Premium accounts work with the app, and Audi says the app itself is a free download from the Audi Application Store. That covers the download only; your Spotify plan and any Audi connectivity costs are separate. Spotify’s announcement carries an asterisked caveat, though: an Audi connect package may be required. Neither company says which models or markets need that package, what it costs, or whether playback works without it — so don’t assume no-phone streaming is guaranteed data-cost-free on your car’s own connection.

What does the car-native app offer?

Spotify says the app can pick up where you left off when you start the car. It supports voice control, Spotify DJ, and Jam. Spotify also lists real-time lyrics, music videos, video podcasts, and passenger-screen features where the vehicle supports them.

There’s a catch for visual features: Audi says music videos and real-time lyrics automatically adjust depending on whether the car is being driven or parked. Exactly what stays visible can vary by vehicle and display, and Spotify notes passenger-screen features only where the car supports them. If lyrics or video change when you set off, that’s expected driving behavior, not necessarily an app problem.

How It Stacks Up

The key difference is where Spotify runs. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are phone-projection systems: the phone runs Spotify and provides a supported interface on the compatible car display. Spotify’s new Audi app is different — it runs natively on the car’s own Android Automotive system after you sign in once, not projected from a phone. It’s another way to listen; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are still options.

Listening option Where Spotify runs Phone needed for later playback? Native Spotify Audi app On a supported Audi’s Android Automotive system, through the Audi Application Store (Spotify, Audi) Spotify says no connected phone is needed after the first sign-in. Spotify through Android Auto On the phone, projected to a compatible car display (comparison coverage) Yes, the phone runs the app. Spotify through Apple CarPlay On the iPhone, projected to a compatible car display (comparison coverage) Yes, the iPhone runs the app.

There’s another difference. The Verge reports that Spotify’s earlier Android Automotive app used Google’s display templates. Spotify draws the screen in this new Audi app. That doesn’t tell us if music plays faster, sounds better, or works more reliably. There’s no independent test to back up those claims.

On iOS

Use your iPhone to scan the car’s QR code (or visit spotify.com/pair from the phone) to sign in once. After that, a supported Audi can play Spotify from its built-in app without the iPhone connected for each drive — unlike Apple CarPlay, which needs the iPhone present and connected every time to project Spotify onto the car’s screen. If you prefer CarPlay’s phone-run experience, it’s still there as an option alongside the native app.

On Android

The sign-in works the same way with an Android phone: scan the car’s QR code or visit spotify.com/pair, then play Spotify in the Audi without connecting the phone again. That’s a real change from Android Auto, which still needs the phone present and projecting for every drive. Despite the name Android Automotive, this announcement is about software built into supported Audi vehicles, not a new Android phone app — an Android phone is only the sign-in device here, the same as an iPhone.

The Reaction

The announcements describe what Spotify and Audi intend the app to offer. They are not independent tests of reliability or driver satisfaction, so they do not establish that the app works better than phone projection.

Our Take

Verdict: If connecting your phone on every drive gets old, check your supported Audi’s Application Store for the Spotify app. Make sure it’s available for your vehicle and market, then sign in with a Free or Premium account. I’d stick with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay if they already work well for you; there’s no evidence here of better sound or reliability.

The draw is convenience. Your car can play Spotify after that first sign-in, while your phone stays out of the routine. Spotify says it plans to bring the experience to additional automotive partners over the coming year, but it hasn’t named those brands or given dates.