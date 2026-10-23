How to Fix Pinterest Not Working in Chrome

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Pinterest refusing to load when you’ve found the perfect idea is annoying enough. A sign-in loop, blank images, or a Save Extension button that does nothing can make it even harder to tell what’s wrong.

To fix Pinterest not working in Chrome, first identify which part fails: the website, your sign-in, the images, or the separate Save Extension. Then try the quick checks below on desktop Chrome for Windows or macOS. Work through one check at a time and retest the symptom before making another change.

Table of Contents

Quick Diagnosis: Five Checks to Try First

Check what fails: Open Pinterest in a regular Chrome window. Does the page load? Can you sign in? Do images appear? If all three work, skip to the Save Extension section.

Compare another browser or device: Try Pinterest in a regular Firefox or Microsoft Edge window, or on another device using the same connection. If it fails everywhere, check your connection and the Pinterest status page. A status page shows the service’s condition at that moment, so check it again if the problem continues.

Update and relaunch Chrome: Select More (the three dots) > Help > About Google Chrome. Let Chrome check for and apply any available updates, then select Relaunch if it appears.

Test extensions one at a time: Select More > Extensions > Manage extensions. Turn off one extension, reload Pinterest, and check the problem again. Repeat until you find a change that helps.

Check JavaScript: Open Settings > Privacy and security > Site settings > JavaScript (Chrome’s menu labels and path may vary slightly by build—look for equivalent settings if the exact path differs). Make sure Pinterest is allowed to use JavaScript. This setting lets websites run the code that powers interactive features.

If the website now works but the Pinterest Save Extension still doesn’t, head to its separate fix below.

Common Issues and Solutions

Problem: Pinterest Won’t Load or Keeps Spinning

Symptoms:

Pinterest shows a blank page.

The loading indicator never finishes.

Chrome shows “This site can’t be reached.”

Why it happens: The connection, Chrome, an extension, or Pinterest itself may be involved. A blank page alone won’t tell you which one.

Fix:

Open another website in Chrome. If that also fails, check your Wi-Fi connection.

Open Pinterest in another regular browser. If it works there, focus on Chrome.

Update and relaunch Chrome using More > Help > About Google Chrome .

> > . Turn off Chrome extensions one at a time through More > Extensions > Manage extensions . Reload Pinterest after each change.

> > . Reload Pinterest after each change. If you use a VPN or proxy, check whether it is having a connection problem. If you can safely switch to another trusted connection or VPN server, try Pinterest again.

Verify: Reload Pinterest and open a Pin. If the feed and Pin page both load, those page-loading tests passed. Retest the action that originally failed, too.

Connection tip: If other sites are also slow, testing with an Ethernet cable or USB-C Ethernet adapter can help you tell whether Wi-Fi is the troublemaker.

Problem: Pinterest Keeps Asking You to Sign In

Symptoms:

Signing in sends you back to the sign-in page.

Pinterest briefly shows your account, then asks you to sign in again.

Why it happens: Cookies help sites keep you signed in. A sign-in loop does not establish its cause; removing Pinterest’s stored site data is one troubleshooting test, not a guarantee of a fix.

Fix:

Make sure you know how to sign back in. Removing Pinterest site data signs you out of Pinterest.

Open Settings > Privacy and security > Third-party cookies > See all site data and permissions .

> > > . Search for Pinterest. Beside its entry, select Delete , then confirm Delete . Google documents these steps under Delete specific cookies.

, then confirm . Google documents these steps under Delete specific cookies. Reload Pinterest and sign in again.

Remove only Pinterest entries, rather than clearing all browsing data. Google’s Chrome error guide also recommends deleting cookies for redirect-loop errors.

Verify: Sign in, close the Pinterest tab, and open the site again. Check whether your account stays signed in. If the loop returns, this test did not resolve it; continue with the extension checks or seek account help below.

Problem: Pinterest Images Are Missing

Symptoms:

Text and menus load, but Pins show empty spaces.

Some images appear while others keep loading.

Why it happens: A slow connection or an extension can interfere with page elements. Pinterest’s browser button guidance also notes that ad-blocking, anti-tracking, and virus-scanning extensions may interfere with Pinterest features, though the specific extensions affected can vary.

Fix:

Reload Pinterest once to rule out a brief loading hiccup.

Check whether images load in another regular browser or on another device.

In Chrome, open More > Extensions > Manage extensions .

> > . Turn off one extension, reload Pinterest, and check the images. Repeat as needed.

When images return, turn extensions back on one at a time. Reload after each one to find the extension tied to the problem.

Verify: Open several Pins and confirm their images display. If one extension is responsible, check its settings for a Pinterest site exception instead of leaving every extension off.

Problem: Pinterest Works, but the Save Extension Doesn’t

Symptoms:

The Pinterest website works, but the browser button does nothing.

Saving from another website fails.

The button fails only in Incognito.

Why it happens: The Save Extension runs separately from the Pinterest website. According to Pinterest’s browser button troubleshooting guidance, its browser button may not work in Chrome Incognito mode; the guidance also recommends enabling JavaScript when troubleshooting the Save Extension. Check Pinterest’s browser button troubleshooting guide for the most current requirements.

Fix:

Open a regular Chrome window , then sign in to Pinterest there.

, then sign in to Pinterest there. Try saving a page again. If you were using Incognito, this may solve it.

Check Settings > Privacy and security > Site settings > JavaScript (labels may vary by Chrome build) and make sure JavaScript is allowed for the sites involved.

> > > (labels may vary by Chrome build) and make sure JavaScript is allowed for the sites involved. Open More > Extensions > Manage extensions and confirm that Pinterest Save Extension is installed and switched on.

> > and confirm that Pinterest Save Extension is installed and switched on. If it still fails, select Remove for Pinterest Save Extension. Reinstall it from the Chrome Web Store, sign in to Pinterest, and try again.

Verify: In a regular Chrome window, try the Save Extension on a page you want to save. A successful save confirms that page and action worked in this test; the Pinterest website loading by itself does not.

Error Messages: What They Usually Mean

Message or behavior What it tells you Next step “This site can’t be reached” Chrome could not open the site. The message alone does not identify the cause. Test another website and another browser, then check the connection. “ERR_INTERNET_DISCONNECTED” Typically indicates the device may be offline or the connection is unavailable. Reconnect Wi-Fi or check your wired connection. “ERR_CONNECTION_TIMED_OUT” Typically means Chrome did not receive a response within the expected time. Retry once, then compare another browser and check the Pinterest status page. Repeated sign-in prompt Your Pinterest session may not be sticking. Remove only Pinterest site data, then sign in again. Blank Pin images with working menus The page loaded, but image content did not. Test another connection and check extensions one at a time. Save Extension does nothing in Incognito Pinterest’s guidance indicates its browser button may not be supported in Incognito. Use a regular Chrome window.

Chrome’s exact wording can vary depending on the type of connection error. Treat the message as a clue, not a full diagnosis.

Platform-Specific Checks

On Windows

Select the network icon on the taskbar and confirm your PC is connected to Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

Open another website in Chrome. If it also fails, fix the connection before changing Pinterest settings.

If you use a Windows proxy, open Settings > Network & internet > Proxy and check whether an unexpected proxy is active. If the proxy is required by work or school, ask its administrator before changing it.

On macOS

Select the Wi-Fi icon in the menu bar and confirm your Mac is connected.

Open another website in Chrome. If it also fails, check the connection first.

If you use a proxy, open System Settings > Network, select your connection, and look for Proxies under its details. Menu labels can vary by macOS version. Check with your network administrator before changing a required setting.

On the Web: Compare Pinterest Outside Chrome

Open Pinterest in a regular Firefox or Microsoft Edge window.

Try the same action that failed in Chrome: load the feed, sign in, or open a Pin.

If it works there, return to Chrome’s update, extension, JavaScript, and Pinterest site data checks. If it fails there too, check your connection and Pinterest’s current service status.

Configuration Mistakes to Check

Setting Check this Why it matters Chrome window Use a regular window for Save Extension tests. Pinterest’s guidance indicates its browser button may not work in Incognito. JavaScript Check Settings > Privacy and security > Site settings > JavaScript (labels may vary by build). Pinterest recommends enabling JavaScript when troubleshooting its Save Extension. Extensions Toggle and test them individually in Manage extensions. Turning everything off at once won’t show which extension caused the issue. Site data Search for and remove Pinterest entries only. This gives Pinterest a fresh session but signs you out. VPN or proxy Check whether its connection is working as expected. A temporary routing problem can affect access to Pinterest.

When to Stop Troubleshooting and Get Help

If Pinterest fails in several browsers or on several devices, or your account still cannot sign in after the checks above, stop changing Chrome settings. Check the Pinterest status page for a current service issue; a normal status does not rule out a problem with your account or connection. For a persistent account or website problem, contact Pinterest through its Help Center. For a browser button problem, start with Pinterest’s Save Extension guidance.

Gather these details first:

What fails: the website, sign-in, images, or Save Extension

The exact error message, if there is one

When the issue began and whether it happens every time

Your Windows or macOS version and the Chrome version shown under About Google Chrome

Whether Pinterest works in another browser or on another device

Which steps you tried and what changed

A screenshot of a stable error or blank page can help. Avoid sharing passwords, sign-in codes, or private account details.

Prevention Tips

Keep Chrome current: Let its update check run and relaunch when prompted.

Let its update check run and relaunch when prompted. Review new extensions: If Pinterest breaks right after you add one, test that extension first.

If Pinterest breaks right after you add one, test that extension first. Keep your sign-in method handy: Clearing Pinterest site data can help a stubborn login loop, but it signs you out.

Clearing Pinterest site data can help a stubborn login loop, but it signs you out. Use a regular window to save: It’s the right place to test the Pinterest Save Extension.

Wrapping Up

Once you know whether Pinterest’s site, sign-in, images, or Save Extension is failing, the next step is much clearer. My advice: start with another browser and the reversible Chrome checks, then remove Pinterest site data only if you’re ready to sign in again.

Step Action Applies To 1 Compare another browser and check your connection Website, login, images 2 Update Chrome and test extensions individually Website, images 3 Check JavaScript and Pinterest site data Page features, login 4 Use a regular window; reinstall if needed Save Extension

Applies to desktop Chrome on Windows and macOS.