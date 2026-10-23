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Following several communities about the same hobby can leave you bouncing between pages just to catch up. A Reddit Custom Feed puts their posts together in one place, like making a playlist for a particular interest.

This guide shows you how to create a feed, add communities, and find it in the Reddit app on iOS and Android devices. You’ll also get the documented paths for current Reddit.com and Old Reddit, where the same feature has a different name.

Table of Contents

What Is a Reddit Custom Feed?

A Custom Feed is a collection of Reddit communities whose posts you can browse together. It’s handy when you want one place for, say, your cooking communities and another for your gaming communities.

Combined posts: Browse posts from the communities you add to a feed.

Browse posts from the communities you add to a feed. Your choice of communities: Build each feed around an interest.

Build each feed around an interest. Visibility options: Reddit describes feeds as having private and public options, but the official Custom Feed help page does not currently document where that control appears or what the default setting is. Check your own feed’s settings before sharing.

Reddit describes feeds as having private and public options, but the official Custom Feed help page does not currently document where that control appears or what the default setting is. Check your own feed’s settings before sharing. An older name: Old Reddit calls Custom Feeds multireddits.

Reddit’s Custom Feed help page documents the creation paths below.

Prerequisites

A Reddit account you can sign in to.

On Windows or macOS, a desktop browser for Reddit.com or Old Reddit.

On an iOS or Android device, the official Reddit app (Reddit publishes documented workflows for both platforms).

At least one community you want to add. Pick a second one if you want to see the feed bring posts together right away.

Step-by-Step Guide

On Windows

1. Open your desktop browser. Launch the browser you normally use from the Windows desktop or taskbar.

Expected result: Your browser is ready for you to visit Reddit.com. Continue with the On Reddit.com steps below.

On macOS

2. Open your desktop browser. Launch the browser you normally use from the Dock or Applications folder.

Expected result: Your browser is ready for you to visit Reddit.com. Continue with the On Reddit.com steps below.

On Reddit.com

These browser steps are the same on Windows and macOS. Reddit’s documented starting point is a community page.

3. Open the first community. Go to Reddit.com, sign in, and open a community you want in your feed.

Expected result: You’re viewing that community’s page.

4. Open the community menu. In the Community Details box, click the overflow menu in its upper-right corner.

Expected result: A menu opens with Add To Custom Feed.

5. Start a new feed. Click Add To Custom Feed, then Create A Custom Feed.

Expected result: A dialog asks you to name the feed.

6. Name and create the feed. Type a name you’ll recognize later, such as “Weekend Cooking,” and click Create.

Expected result: Your new feed is available to select. There’s one more click to add the community you started from.

7. Add the first community. Select the feed you just created, then click update. This is the easy-to-miss part: Reddit’s desktop instructions treat creating the feed and adding the community as separate actions.

Expected result: The selected community is added to your feed.

8. Add another community. Open that community’s page and repeat Community Details overflow menu > Add To Custom Feed. Select your existing feed and click update.

Expected result: The second community is added to the same feed. Repeat this step for other communities you want to group with it.

On iPhone

9. Open the official Reddit app. Tap Reddit on your iPhone, sign in, and go to the app’s home screen.

Expected result: You can see the app’s upper-left menu icon.

10. Find Custom Feeds. Tap the upper-left menu icon, or swipe right, then scroll down past your joined communities and tap Custom Feeds. Reddit documents this location in its app community guide.

Expected result: The Custom Feeds section opens.

11. Create and fill the feed. Use the create option in Custom Feeds, enter a name, then search for and add the communities you want. Follow the prompts shown in your app to finish; Reddit’s published instructions do not specify the final button’s exact label or position.

Expected result: The new feed appears in Custom Feeds with the communities you added.

12. Find it again. From the home screen, open the upper-left menu, scroll to Custom Feeds, and tap your feed.

Expected result: Your feed opens so you can browse its posts.

On Android

13. Open the official Reddit app. Tap Reddit on your Android device, sign in, and go to the app’s home screen.

Expected result: You can see the app’s upper-left menu icon.

14. Find Custom Feeds. Tap the upper-left menu icon, or swipe right, then scroll down past your joined communities and tap Custom Feeds.

Expected result: The Custom Feeds section opens.

15. Create and fill the feed. Use the create option in Custom Feeds, give your feed a name, then search for and add communities. Follow the prompts shown in your app to finish.

Expected result: Your feed appears in Custom Feeds with the communities you selected.

16. Find it again. From the home screen, open the upper-left menu, scroll to Custom Feeds, and tap your feed.

Expected result: Your feed opens.

On Old Reddit

Old Reddit uses the word multireddit for this feature, so its menus won’t match the current Reddit.com instructions.

17. Open Old Reddit. In a desktop browser, visit Old Reddit and sign in.

Expected result: You’re on the Old Reddit home page.

18. Open the multireddits menu. Click the thin gray bar at the left edge of the page.

Expected result: The multireddits area appears with a create option.

19. Create your multireddit. Click create, enter a name, and click Create.

Expected result: Old Reddit opens the new multireddit page.

20. Add communities. On that page, use the community search to find and add the communities you want.

Expected result: The multireddit contains your selected communities. For more communities, return to that page and use its community search again.

Configuration: Private or Public?

Reddit describes Custom Feeds as having private and public visibility options. However, the official Custom Feed instructions do not currently identify where that control appears, its exact label, or what the default setting is. Before sharing a feed with anyone, check the visibility controls shown on your feed in your version of Reddit rather than assuming which option is active.

Tips and Troubleshooting

Problem: I can’t find Custom Feeds in the Reddit app.

Return to the app’s home screen.

Tap the upper-left menu icon or swipe right.

Scroll below your joined communities and tap Custom Feeds.

Problem: I created a feed on desktop, but the first community isn’t in it.

Return to that community’s page.

Open the Community Details overflow menu and choose Add To Custom Feed .

overflow menu and choose . Select the feed and click update. Creating the feed alone does not complete Reddit’s documented desktop add-community step.

Problem: A second community is missing.

Open the second community’s page on Reddit.com.

Choose Community Details overflow menu > Add To Custom Feed .

overflow menu > . Select your existing feed and click update.

Problem: The desktop instructions don’t match what I see.

Check whether you’re on current Reddit.com or Old Reddit.

On Old Reddit, go to its home page and open the thin gray bar on the left. Look for multireddits and create there.

Tip: Give feeds clear names: A name tied to the topic makes the right feed easier to spot when you return to Custom Feeds in the app.

Wrapping Up

Once you’ve added a couple of communities, a Custom Feed gives that interest its own place to browse. The desktop update click is a little fussy, but it’s the step that makes the setup work.