Streaming Audio Out of Sync? How to Find and Fix the Delay

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A character’s lips move, and their words arrive a beat later. What’s more annoying than that in the middle of a good show? When streaming audio is out of sync, the fix depends on where the delay starts.

Replay one clear moment, then change one thing at a time: the title, the app, the playback device, and the speakers. That tells you whether to report a bad stream, restart an app, or check your soundbar setup. You can do it without guessing at a delay number that may make things worse.

Table of Contents

What Is Audio Sync?

Audio sync means the sound and picture happen together. If you see a door close before you hear it, the sound is late. If you hear it close before you see it, the sound is early.

A delay can come from several places:

One title: A particular movie or episode has a playback problem.

A particular movie or episode has a playback problem. One app: Other apps play normally on the same device.

Other apps play normally on the same device. One device: The problem appears across apps on a TV or streaming box.

The problem appears across apps on a TV or streaming box. One audio output: TV speakers sound fine, but a soundbar, receiver, or wireless speakers do not.

The comparisons below are useful whether you watch on a TV, Apple TV, Windows PC, or Mac. Think of them as following the sound through your setup until you find the slow part.

Prerequisites

The title or stream where you noticed the delay.

A scene with a clear cue, such as someone speaking or a door closing.

Another title in the same app and a second streaming app.

Access to your TV’s built-in speakers or your computer’s built-in speakers, if it has them.

Another playback device, if available, to check whether the problem follows one title.

Your device’s update controls and the TV or soundbar maker’s instructions.

An iPhone if you plan to use Apple TV’s Wireless Audio Sync calibration.

You do not need to install a sync tool. Keep a quick note of what you test and any setting’s original value, so you can undo a change that does not help.

Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Pick One Moment to Replay

Open the affected video and find a short moment with an obvious sound. Spoken words are usually easiest: watch when someone’s mouth opens and listen for the first word. Pause, move playback back a few seconds, and play that moment twice.

Write down whether the sound comes before or after what you see. Use this same moment for later tests. Otherwise, comparing two scenes can feel like comparing two clocks that show different times.

Expected result: You know which way the sound is off, and you have a scene you can replay after each change.

Step 2: Try Another Title and App

In the same app, play a different title with people speaking. Then open a different streaming app on the same device and check another video. Do not change your speakers yet.

If only the first title is affected, try that title on another device if you have one. For example, play it on a laptop after finding the problem on your TV. Netflix’s audio-sync guidance uses these comparisons to narrow down title-specific problems.

Expected result: You can tell whether the delay is limited to one title, one app, or several apps. If the same title is off on two devices while other titles work, keep its name handy for Step 8.

Step 3: Compare Built-In Speakers With the Other Audio Output

Replay your test scene through the TV’s built-in speakers. Then switch back to the soundbar, receiver, or wireless output and replay it again. Use your TV’s Sound or Audio Output menu to choose the speakers; the wording and menu path depend on the manufacturer.

On a computer, disconnect external headphones or speakers, or choose the built-in speakers using Step 5. A soundbar that is late while TV speakers are in sync points you toward the external audio connection or its settings. An HDMI cable, optical cable, or Bluetooth link is part of that path.

Expected result: You know whether changing the audio output removes the delay. If it does, leave the built-in speakers selected while you check the external equipment.

Step 4: Restart and Update the Affected App or Device

If the delay is limited to one app, close it fully, reopen it, and replay the scene. If several apps are affected, restart the playback device. Then check for updates using that device’s Settings or app store update screen.

For a TV or streaming box that needs a power restart, turn it off and disconnect it from power, then reconnect it and test again. For Netflix on a computer, Netflix’s support guidance recommends shutting the computer down, leaving it off for at least 10 seconds, and turning it back on. YouTube’s TV troubleshooting guidance also recommends restarting the app or device and checking for updates.

Expected result: The same scene either plays in sync or remains off. If it remains off, your earlier comparisons tell you which path to check next.

Step 5: Check the Playback Platform

Use the subsection for the device playing the video. Keep the same test scene and audio output selected while you check it.

On Windows

Click Start > Power > Shut down. Wait at least 10 seconds, turn the PC back on, and replay the video.

To compare outputs, click the speaker icon on the taskbar, open the output selector beside the volume control, and choose the PC’s built-in speakers. Replay the scene, then choose your headphones or external speakers and test again. On Windows 11, check for system updates by opening Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates (Windows 10 uses Update & Security instead). Microsoft’s Windows Update guide covers both paths.

Expected result: If built-in speakers work but an external output does not, you have narrowed the problem to that output or connection. No general Windows audio-sync setting is needed for this comparison.

On macOS

Click the Apple menu > Shut Down. Wait at least 10 seconds, start your Mac, and replay the video.

To compare outputs, click the Apple menu > System Settings > Sound > Output. Select your Mac’s built-in speakers, test the scene, then select the external output and test again. To check for macOS updates, open Apple menu > System Settings > General > Software Update, as Apple’s macOS update guide describes.

Expected result: You can tell whether the delay follows an external output. Leave the output that works selected while you inspect the other connection.

On the Web

If you stream in a browser, keep the same browser tab open long enough to note the title and scene, then close the tab and reopen the service. Test the scene again. Open a second title in that service, followed by a video in another service.

For a suspected Netflix title problem, open Netflix’s public audio-sync help page and compare your results with its title-specific guidance.

Expected result: You know whether the issue stays with one web title or service, or appears more broadly on the computer.

On Apple TV

Open Settings > System > Restart, then replay the scene. To check for system updates, open Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software and install an available update. Test the same title again after Apple TV restarts.

Expected result: You have ruled out a temporary Apple TV glitch and can move on to its relevant audio controls if the delay remains.

Step 6: Use a Sync Control Only If It Fits Your Setup

First, check your note from Step 1. If sound is early, a documented audio delay control may help by holding sound back. If sound is already late, adding more audio delay moves it farther behind the picture.

For a TV or soundbar, find its exact model in the maker’s support site or manual. Look for its documented audio sync or delay control and follow that model’s menu path. Note the original value, adjust one small step, and replay your test scene. If it does not improve, restore the original value. Control names and available settings vary by manufacturer; Roku’s sound-sync guidance is a useful reference for Roku devices, but it is not a menu map for every TV.

If the delay appears only with a soundbar or receiver, also check that its HDMI or optical plugs are seated firmly. If you have a spare compatible HDMI cable or optical cable, swap it and replay the scene before buying anything. A new cable is worth considering only if the swap changes the result.

Expected result: A relevant adjustment improves the scene, or you restore the original setting and have a clearer case for equipment support.

Step 7: Try the Apple TV Controls That Match Your Problem

For an echo between wired and wireless speakers (Apple TV 4K): On Apple TV 4K, open Settings > Video and Audio > Calibration > Wireless Audio Sync. Have an iPhone ready, hold it near the TV or receiver speakers, and follow the onscreen instructions. Apple’s calibration guide in the Apple TV 4K User Guide describes this wired and wireless speaker test.

Expected result: Apple TV completes calibration. Replay the scene using the speaker combination that produced the echo.

For Netflix audio that remains out of sync on Apple TV 4K: Note the current format first. Then follow Netflix’s Apple TV audio-format test: open Settings > Video and Audio > Audio Format, turn on Change Format, then select New Format. Test Dolby Digital 5.1 with the same Netflix scene. If it remains off, test Stereo. Restore your previous format if neither helps. Apple’s audio-format guide and Netflix’s audio-sync guidance describe this Apple TV 4K-specific test; Apple TV HD does not have this Audio Format menu.

Expected result: One format fixes the Netflix delay, or you return to the original format with no lasting change.

Step 8: Report a Title Fault or Contact Equipment Support

If one Netflix title remains out of sync, other titles play normally, and the problem follows that title to another device, open Netflix in a web browser. Go to your account’s Viewing Activity, find the title, select Report a Problem, follow the prompts, and select Report Problem. Include the title or episode and what you observed. Netflix’s support guidance explains this reporting route.

If several apps are affected only when you use a soundbar, receiver, or wireless output, contact that equipment maker’s support. Give them the model numbers, how the devices are connected, whether sound is early or late, and the results of the TV-speaker comparison. Those details beat “the voices seem weird” by a mile.

Expected result: A title-specific fault reaches the streaming service, or equipment support has enough detail to suggest a fix for your exact setup.

Configuration: Which Setting Should You Change?

What you found Setting or action to consider What it does Sound is early through a TV or soundbar The model’s documented audio sync or delay control Holds sound back; record the starting value and test small changes. Sound is late only through an external output Connection and supported audio-format checks Helps find where the extra wait starts. More audio delay will not help late sound. Wired and wireless Apple TV speakers echo Wireless Audio Sync Uses an iPhone to calibrate that speaker combination. Netflix is out of sync on Apple TV Netflix’s Audio Format test Checks whether a different format works with your connected equipment. Restore the old choice if it does not. One title fails across devices Report a Problem for that title Gives the streaming service the specific fault to investigate.

Change one setting at a time and replay the same scene. Otherwise, you may fix the delay without knowing which change did it (or make a new problem harder to trace).

Tips and Troubleshooting

Problem: The delay seems to change during one video.

Pause the video, then resume playback.

Move back to your clear test scene and check it again.

Close and reopen the app if the delay returns.

Problem: TV speakers are fine, but the soundbar is late.

Confirm the difference using the same scene and title.

Reseat the HDMI or optical connections at both ends.

Check the soundbar and TV manuals for supported audio formats and sync controls. Follow only the paths documented for your models.

Problem: Sound comes before the picture.

Check whether it happens through both TV speakers and the soundbar.

If your model has a documented audio delay control, write down its original value.

Make one small adjustment and replay the scene. Restore the original value if the timing gets worse.

Problem: Only one app is affected.

Close and reopen that app.

Check for an app update on the playback device.

Restart the device and compare another title in the same app. If only one title still fails, report that title.

Tip: Keep your test simple. A short line of dialogue is better than a busy action scene. It’s much easier to spot when a word and a mouth do not match.

Wrapping Up

The quickest fix starts with finding where the delay follows you: one title, one app, one device, or one speaker connection. In my view, that five-minute comparison is far less frustrating than trying random sync numbers.