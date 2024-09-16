Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Most phone apps rely on an internet connection to work. When you’re out of Wi-Fi range, mobile data keeps these apps running. However, various factors—such as technical glitches, corrupt network settings, and SIM card problems—can result in mobile data not working.

In this troubleshooting guide, you’ll learn how to restore mobile data on Android and iOS. You’ll begin with quick fixes like toggling Airplane Mode and restarting your phone, and then focus on advanced techniques involving the APN settings, carrier settings, and the system software.

Table of Contents

Why Your Mobile Data Isn’t Working?

If your iPhone or Android apps aren’t working over mobile data or you can’t connect your desktop to your phone’s hotspot, here are the reasons why:

Technical issues : Your phone’s software or firmware can randomly glitch and prevent the device from connecting to your network provider.



: Your phone’s software or firmware can randomly glitch and prevent the device from connecting to your network provider. Service outages : Your carrier could be experiencing a system failure in your area.



: Your carrier could be experiencing a system failure in your area. Data plan limits : If you’re on a data plan or have tripped the limits of any data-saving features on your phone, you might have reached your quota.



: If you’re on a data plan or have tripped the limits of any data-saving features on your phone, you might have reached your quota. Incorrect APN settings : Your carrier’s instructions for connecting to cellular data—a.k.a. the APN (Access Point Name) settings—could be incorrect.



: Your carrier’s instructions for connecting to cellular data—a.k.a. the APN (Access Point Name) settings—could be incorrect. SIM card errors : A loosely seated or damaged SIM card might cause communication problems with your mobile carrier.



: A loosely seated or damaged SIM card might cause communication problems with your mobile carrier. Corrupt network settings : Your phone’s network configuration could be corrupted, preventing it from establishing a cellular data connection.



Common Issues with Apps and Mobile Data

Mobile data issues can be isolated to an app or a set of apps. Here’s why:

Permission issues : Unlike Wi-Fi, apps require specific permissions to work over mobile data. Reviewing your phone’s cellular settings helps you identify if that’s the issue.



: Unlike Wi-Fi, apps require specific permissions to work over mobile data. Reviewing your phone’s cellular settings helps you identify if that’s the issue. Outdated apps : Old versions of apps can struggle with connectivity due to technical and compatibility errors. Installing the latest app updates can prevent that.



: Old versions of apps can struggle with connectivity due to technical and compatibility errors. Installing the latest app updates can prevent that. Background data usage : Another factor to consider is background data usage. Pausing any hefty downloads or disabling automatic updates over cellular data can free up the bandwidth.



: Another factor to consider is background data usage. Pausing any hefty downloads or disabling automatic updates over cellular data can free up the bandwidth. Cache corruption : Apps cache data—like images—to speed things up, but you might also experience loading issues if this data corrupts. The solution is to clear the cache data when that happens.



Why Can’t Messenger Connect with Mobile Data?

Facebook Messenger—and other messaging apps—may sometimes have trouble connecting to mobile data on your phone. Likely reasons include permission issues, conflicts with newer system software versions, and cache corruption.

Enable Data Permissions for Messenger

Facebook Messenger won’t work without Wi-Fi if it does not have permission to use cellular data.

To enable data permissions for Messenger on Android:

Open the Settings app.

Go to Apps > Messenger .

Tap Mobile data usage and activate the switches next to Background data and Unrestricted data usage .



To enable data permissions for Messenger on the iPhone:

Open the Settings app.

Tap Cellular .

Under Cellular Data , locate Messenger and enable the switch next to it.



Update Facebook Messenger

New updates to Messenger could contain fixes for known bugs impacting connectivity, so check for and install them next.

To update Facebook Messenger to its latest version:

Open the Play Store or App Store.

Search for Messenger and visit its store page.

If there’s an update, tap Update .



Clear the Messenger App Cache

If Messenger continues to malfunction over cellular data, try clearing its cache. Android makes the process pretty straightforward, but the only way to do that on an iPhone is to offload and reinstall the app.

To clear the app cache in Messenger on Android:

Open the Settings app and go to Apps > Messenger .

Tap Storage & cache .

Tap Clear cache .



To clear the app cache in Messenger on iPhone:

Open the Settings app and go to General > iPhone Storage > Messenger .

Tap Offload App and wait for a few seconds.

Tap Reinstall App .



How to Fix Mobile Data Not Working?

If mobile data is not working across all the apps on your phone, run through the checklist below to rule out minor connectivity issues. If the problem persists, work on the troubleshooting steps that follow.

Activate mobile data : Go to Settings > Network & internet > [Carrier name] (Android) or Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data (iPhone) and make sure that cellular data is active.



: Go to > > (Android) or > > (iPhone) and make sure that cellular data is active. Toggle Airplane Mode : Open the Control Center or Quick Settings pane, tap the Airplane Mode icon , then tap it again to refresh your phone’s networking hardware.



: Open the Control Center or Quick Settings pane, tap the , then tap it again to refresh your phone’s networking hardware. Restart your phone : A system reboot clears glitches in the software and firmware—press the Power and Volume Up buttons and tap Restart (Android) or go to Settings > General > Shut Down (iPhone).



: A system reboot clears glitches in the software and firmware—press the and buttons and tap (Android) or go to > > (iPhone). Disable Wi-Fi : Your phone might connect to a distant Wi-Fi hotspot and interfere with mobile data. Turn off Wi-Fi via the Control Center or Quick Settings pane and see if that helps.



: Your phone might connect to a distant Wi-Fi hotspot and interfere with mobile data. Turn off Wi-Fi via the Control Center or Quick Settings pane and see if that helps. Improve signal strength : A weak signal can disrupt mobile data. If your signal meter is low, move to an area with better connectivity. Hint—if you’re inside a building, try going outside.



: A weak signal can disrupt mobile data. If your signal meter is low, move to an area with better connectivity. Hint—if you’re inside a building, try going outside. Check for outages : Outages can happen. Check your carrier’s social media handles for updates, or sign into your carrier account to see if there’s a network outage warning in your local area.



: Outages can happen. Check your carrier’s social media handles for updates, or sign into your carrier account to see if there’s a network outage warning in your local area. Check for data limits and billing issues : Visit your carrier’s account and check for data limits or problems with your billing information.



Note: The Android-based instructions below are from a Google Pixel running stock Android 14. Check our Samsung mobile data troubleshooting guide for device-specific instructions if you use a Samsung phone.

Reset the APN Settings

Your phone’s APN settings are what connects the device to your carrier’s cellular network. Roll them back to their defaults to undo any changes that could be causing issues.

To reset the APN phone settings on Android:

Open the Settings app and tap Network & internet .

Tap the Gear icon next to your carrier network and choose Access Point Names .

Tap the More icon on the top right and select Reset to default .



To reset the APN settings on the iPhone:

Open the Settings app and tap Cellular .

Tap Cellular Data Network .

Tap Reset Settings .



Update Carrier Settings

Outdated carrier settings on iOS devices can cause problems with mobile data. Check if there’s a pending update that could fix the issue.

To perform a carrier settings update on iPhone:

Open the Settings app and go to General > About .

Scroll down to the section displaying your carrier details.

Wait for at least one minute—tap Update if you receive a notification about an update.



Check the SIM Card

If your phone completely fails to connect to your carrier, take out the SIM card, inspect it for damage, and put it back in correctly.

Use a SIM ejector tool to remove the SIM tray.

Take out the SIM and check its metal connectors—contact your carrier for a replacement if you notice any deep scratches.

Place the SIM on the tray, align the notch with the cutout, and reinsert it.

Reset Network Settings

Resetting your phone’s networking configuration restores any corrupt cellular settings to factory defaults. You won’t lose data during the process except for any saved Wi-Fi networks and passwords.

To factory reset the network settings on Android:

Open the Settings app.

Go to System > Reset options .

Tap Reset Mobile Network Settings .



To factory reset the network settings on the iPhone:

Open the Settings app.

Go to General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset .

Tap Reset Network Settings .



Update the System Software

Running an outdated version of Android and iOS can cause all sorts of issues, including problems connecting to mobile data. Install any pending system software updates and check if that makes a difference.

To update the system software on Android:

Open the Settings app.

Go to System > Software updates > System update .

Tap Install now if there’s a pending update.



To update the system software on the iPhone:

Open the Settings app.

Go to General > Software Update .

Tap Update Now to install available updates.



Check Cellular Data Limits

On Android, check for any limits on cellular data usage by the system software. To do that:

Open the Settings app, go to Apps > Internet , and tap the Gear icon next to your carrier’s name.

Tap Data warning & limit .

Disable any data limits or increase them.



Factory Reset Mobile Device

Factory resetting your phone can resolve deep underlying issues preventing it from using cellular data. However, unlike a network settings reset, the process will erase all data—create a backup so you can restore everything afterward.

To restore your Android system software:

Open the Settings app.

Go to System > Reset options .

Tap Erase all data (factory reset) .



To restore your iPhone’s system software:

Open the Settings app.

Go to General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset .

Tap Reset All Settings .



Conclusion

In most cases, quick fixes like toggling Airplane Mode or a system reboot can quickly get mobile data working again. If those fail, move on to more advanced troubleshooting measures, such as resetting your APN settings, updating the system software, or factory resetting the device. If the problem persists, your only option is to contact your carrier’s customer support service for help.