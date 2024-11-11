Google Launches Vids, an AI Video Tool for Workspace Users

Announced back in April, Google is finally rolling out Vids—its video creation tool—to the Workspace ecosystem. With Google Vids, Workspace users can create videos from scratch or using pre-existing templates. You can use Vids to record voiceovers and videos of yourself or your screen (or both, simultaneously). Vids also has an AI-powered “Help me create” feature that uses Gemini, Google’s AI model, to help users create videos.

All that’s required is providing Vids a written prompt with as much information/content as possible and attaching relevant documents. For instance, you could instruct Gemini to create a pitch video using information from a business plan document in Google Docs.

Using your prompt, Gemini can create a storyboard, suggest scenes, and generate scripts for video and audio voiceovers. The generated video will contain stock media (videos, images, music, sound effects, stickers, or GIFs) and AI-generated images. You can swap the content of the Gemini-generated Vids with your preferred media.

Introducing Google Vids

Google says users can create videos in their local languages, but some features (Templates, “Help me create,” etc.) are currently available in English.

Although only users with access to Workspace Labs can create videos on Google Vids, anyone with a Google account can view and collaborate on a video. Additionally, creating and editing videos in Google Vids is only available on desktops via compatible web browsers. Users with mobile devices can only view content made in Google Vids. Google recommends the latest Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge versions—some features don’t work in Safari.

Videos created in Google Vids cannot be longer than 10 minutes. Google says the time limit is to maximize viewer engagement. Also, you can only create horizontal videos because, according to Google, Vids is currently optimized for desktop use. Hence, Vids may not be the best platform for creating videos for mobile audiences. Visit the Google Vids Help Center for more information and tutorials on using the video creation app.