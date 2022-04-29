Reddit.com might call itself the “front page of the internet,” but for whom? According to a 2021 digital trends report from HootSuite and We Are Social, most Reddit users are male. Only slightly over 37% of Reddit’s approximately 52 million daily users are women.

That might be off-putting for some women. However, we’ve found that if you expand your Reddit reach beyond the default subreddits, you’ll find a subreddit for virtually every community you can imagine, including many that women might find both interesting and supportive.

Table of Contents

What Does “For Women” Mean, Anyway?

As you might imagine, people share many interests and use the internet for the same reasons regardless of gender.

We search for information. We stay in touch with our loved ones. We keep up with the news and learn how to do new things. We watch movies and television, listen to music, and play games. These are our interests regardless of gender.

Having said that, the list below does include subreddits that are expressly for women, in addition to some that we just think a lot of women might like.

TwoX says it’s “a subreddit for both serious and silly content, and intended for women’s perspectives.” Moderators keep an eye on posts ensuring a “respect, equanimity, grace, and relevance” and say that Redditors who display hatred, bigotry, racism, misogyny, misandry, transphobia, or homophobia will earn bans.

TwoX is a very large subreddit with over 13 million subscribers, but some complain that it has become one of the more increasingly negative as it’s gotten bigger.

TrollXChromosomes, “A subreddit for rage comics and other memes with a girly slant,” has a much smaller audience than TwoX—about 823,000 people. Allowable submissions include high-quality gifs, pics, and memes. This sub was created after r/TwoXChromosomes became one of the default subreddits, which led to a heavy influx of men. You’ll find fewer men commenting in r/TrollXChromosomes and many more memes.

Visit one of the most popular subreddits, r/AskReddit, to ask and answer thought-provoking questions. Then check out our 50 Best Subreddits article which has categories for Best Subreddits for Questions and Best Subreddits for Learning from Experts. You can AskScience, AskHistorians, AskCulinary, or get some advice on how to do it yourself. Women like to learn, and Reddit is a great place to do just that.

For many women who started working from home and won’t be returning to the office any time soon, this subreddit isn’t as relevant as it used to be. The same could be said about r/FemaleFashionAdvice. If you’re mostly in virtual meetings, a Zoom mullet is all you need!

Still, many women are not working from home. In any case, no matter how seldom you leave the house, feeling good about your appearance is good for your mental health. This sub will help you make sure you’re in a bra that fits. Then for more self-care, you can check out r/skincareaddiction, r/fancyfollicles, r/streetwear, and r/xxFitness.

You know who likes pics of cute and cuddly things? Women. (And men and nonbinary folks, older adults, kids, animals, and inanimate objects.)

When SproutSocial published demographics for several of the top social media platforms, we were interested to read that men dominate many social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram. Users on TikTok, however, are reported to be 61% female. If you have concerns about privacy and safety on TikTok, you can still find some popular Toks on Reddit.

r/IAmA is a large subreddit with over 21 million members. Ask Me Anything (AMA) posts are crowd-sourced interviews and can be fascinating reads. The admins of this subreddit make sure everyone follows the guidelines. If you see a post you like or a question you’d like the Original Poster (OP) to answer, give them your upvotes. The more women that participate, the better.

According to this Gallup poll from 2019, women are more likely than men to pay the household bills, but less likely to make decisions about savings or investments. However, that’s just among heterosexual couples who are married or living together. Plenty of women live alone or with someone who’s not a man, and you can bet your bottom dollar that they’re thinking about personal finance.

You probably won’t find this shocking, but you know who uses technology? Women! Delve into r/ios, r/android, or indulge your cravings for video games in r/GirlGamers, r/Fortnite, r/CallOfDuty, or r/Sims4.

In a world full of men freaking out about any topic, women are often accused of being the dramatic ones. Little did we know, it’s really the houseplants which are over the top!

This one really has little to do with women, but it’s so funny we’re sneaking it into position #11. It’s a subreddit “for pictures of fabulous fowl who look like serial monogamists.”

“This subreddit was created for girls to request tips and share discoveries to aid others in daily life. A survival guide of ‘life pro-tips’ for the everyday girl.” It’s a super-supportive online community where girls and women are all looking out for each other.

One of the accepted definitions of feminism is “the advocacy of women’s rights based on the equality of the sexes.” This subreddit says they use “the plural form of feminism, feminisms, to realize that feminism is not a monolith.” This is the place to go to have serious, respectful, cooperative conversations about feminism and its intersections.

The last entry on our list is perhaps the most obvious. r/Women says it’s a place to discuss “the lives and stories of all women.” Everyone’s invited regardless of gender, job, or whether or not you have or want kids. Notably, “Trans people and especially trans feminine people are expressly welcome here.”