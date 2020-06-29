AliExpress is a popular online shopping site that sells products at much cheaper prices than your typical branded stores. AliExpress is owned by a Chinese retail giant called Alibaba, and its main purpose is to challenge online stores like Amazon and eBay internationally.

Even though AliExpress is one of the most visited online shopping websites in the world, many users still don’t trust this platform. If you’re also wondering if Aliexpress is safe to buy from, read our review of the site and see if it dispels your concerns.

What Is AliExpress & How It Works

AliExpress is an online shopping platform that sells a wide range of items, including clothes, beauty products, electronics, jewelry, furniture and more. The majority of products on the site come from Chinese manufacturers. You won’t find any branded items on the platform. AliExpress also doesn’t sell ebooks or any kind of software.

AliExpress ships the items worldwide and is open to users from anywhere around the world. You can use the site in any of the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Spanish, Brazilian (Portuguese), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Japanese, Hebrew, Thai, and Korean.

How To Use AliExpress

You can shop on AliExpress via the official website or the smartphone app (Download for: iOS, Android).

Before you start using the platform, you need to create a free account. To sign up, follow these steps:

Open Aliexpress via browser or the smartphone app.

Under the Sign in menu, choose Join or Join Free.

Fill in the sign up form with your email address and password and click Create Account. Alternatively, you can sign up with your Google, Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media account.

After you create your account, AliExpress will ask you to fill in your profile. The details you’ll need to provide include your first and last name, gender, birthdate, nationality, the shopping categories that interest you, and what other online stores you shop at.

Once you fill in your AliExpress profile, you can begin shopping. You can browse the items by categories from the menu on the left side of the site, or type the product name into the search bar at the top of the window.

To buy an item, go to the product’s page. Select the right size, color, and delivery option. Then click Buy Now to finish the purchase or Add to Cart to continue shopping.

Is It Safe To Buy From AliExpress?

Once you start browsing on AliExpress, you’ll see that a lot of items cost less than if you were buying domestically. That raises questions and doubts among buyers. Many people wonder: Is AliExpress safe to buy from at all?

Generally, AliExpress is a safe and legit platform to buy from. When you buy an item on the platform, you have options to contact the seller, receive a tracking number, track your goods, and then get a full refund on items that arrive damaged, late, or don’t arrive at all.

However, when shopping on AliExpress you need to be smart. While one reason the products they sell are cheap is that you’re buying directly from a manufacturer, another reason is that some of the items are counterfeit (fake).

To avoid disappointment, make sure to check the reviews from other buyers, as well as the seller’s rating on the site before buying something from AliExpress.

Tips And Tricks For Using AliExpress

AliExpress can save you a lot of money and help you find the best deals online. Like with any e-commerce platform, you need to be a smart shopper. Here are a few tips to make your first AliExpress experience go flawless.

Research The Product And The Seller

When you decide on the product you want to buy, make sure to visit the section with online reviews from other users who bought the item before. To take it even further, go to the seller’s (or store’s) page and check their rating on the site.

Avoid buying products from sellers that have reviews saying they previously didn’t deliver the items or the items delivered didn’t match the description on the site.

Avoid Buying Branded Goods

Generally, if you’re buying any non-Chinese products on AliExpress, there’s a big chance of them being counterfeit. Only buy branded items on the site if you don’t mind them not being authentic.

Don’t Confirm Delivery Before Checking Your Order

On the tracking page of your order there’s an option to Confirm Order Received. Don’t press that button before actually receiving your items and checking them for problems. Otherwise it’ll be more difficult to open a dispute and get a refund from the seller afterwards.

Plan Ahead For Long Shipping

One pleasant surprise on AliExpress is that the majority of sellers offer free shipping. However, if you pay attention to the shipping details, you’ll see that the delivery sometimes takes up to 60 days.

If you need your items to arrive quicker, choose one of the paid shipping options instead. Or simply plan ahead for long deliveries. Order your items in advance and you won’t have to pay extra.

Worry Free Online Shopping

Even though they help you save money and effort, sites like Wish or AliExpress often raise safety concerns among the potential buyers. Products manufactured in China in general have a reputation for poor quality. However, if you’re willing to take a risk, you may receive a well made item for just a snippet of what you’d have paid for it in a store back home.

Have you ever bought something from AliExpress? Were you happy with the goods you bought? Share your AliExpress experience with us in the comments below and help others decide whether AliExpress is safe.