When you’re learning a new skill or trying to form a new habit, it can be helpful to immerse yourself in a supportive community. Reddit is a treasure trove of communities like that, and it can be a great resource for information and tips on a wide variety of self-improvement topics.

Reddit has thousands of subreddits dedicated to improving yourself in countless ways. To save you some time and effort, we’ve put together a list of the best self-improvement subreddits organized by what it is you’re trying to accomplish.

Table of Contents

Start with the Basics

If you’re making an effort to work on yourself, these four subreddits can help you quickly form new habits.

r/SelfImprovement: This subreddit is packed with strategies you can immediately put into practice. r/Productivity: It only takes a few new habits to consistently get more accomplished at work and in your personal life. r/GetMotivated: Even just scrolling through this subreddit can put you in a better frame of mind. r/GetDisciplined: Are you a procrastinator? This is a great place to ask for advice, share ideas, and discuss practices for improving your self-discipline.

Slow Down Your Brain

You absolutely can train your mind to slow down, and virtually everyone can benefit from learning this skill. Visit these subreddits to learn to be more present in the moment.

r/Meditation: Learn to quiet your mind and become more mentally and emotionally stable. This subreddit has guides on how to begin meditating, descriptions of different kinds of meditation, and a recommended reading list whether you’re a beginner or an experienced practitioner. r/Mindfulness: Learn how to pay attention on purpose and live in the moment. You’ll find memes, quotes, tips, and personal posts about the quest to stay positive and focus on what’s happening around you. r/ZenHabits: This subreddit requires that you practice what it preaches: “You can think a negative thought without sharing it.” Keep your negative thoughts to yourself while you browse images, videos, and discussions about personal growth.

Improve Your Health

It’s hard to focus on anything else if your body isn’t feeling good. These subreddits provide advice and motivation to care for the only body you’re ever going to have.

r/Fitness: This subreddit is packed with resources, including an entire wiki, guides on weight loss and building muscle, and advice on workout routines. r/LoseIt: If it’s weight loss you’re after, this is the subreddit for you. This community will help you find healthy, sustainable ways to lose the fat. r/StopSmoking: Are you a smoker? This subreddit will help motivate you to quit. You’ll be so glad you did. r/StopDrinking: Whether you’re trying to stop drinking alcohol completely or you just want to cut down, this subreddit is full of encouragement. r/Yoga: This community wants to help you get the most out of the group of physical, mental, and spiritual practices called “yoga.” r/Nutrition: When you’re educated about nutrition science, you can make better, more informed choices about what you put in your mouth. r/MentalHealth: Getting healthy isn’t just about your body—your mental health is just as important.

Consider the Alternatives

Remain open to other points of view and ways of approaching the challenges in your life by visiting these subreddits.

r/FoodForThought: This subreddit emphasizes “longform articles and essays that stimulate intellectual discourse.” r/FreeThought: Use principles of logic and science to examine culture, religion, politics, and more so we can all live in a more reasonable and rational society. r/Skeptic: A healthy dose of skepticism can prevent you from falling for scams and misinformation. r/ChangeMyView: When you have an open mindset, you can better understand other perspectives. People post their opinions on this subreddit, and then others offer alternative ways to think about it.

Cut Out the Extra

We’ve all heard that “comparison is the thief of joy.” When you learn to want less, it’s much easier to be satisfied.

r/Minimalism: In short, less is more. r/SimpleLiving: The motto of this subreddit is, “Live Better With Less.” It stresses sustainability and cooperation. r/ZeroWaste: Decrease your environmental impact by following the suggestions posted in r/ZeroWaste. r/Stoicism: You don’t have to completely immerse yourself in the philosophy of stoicism to benefit from the recommendations on this subreddit.

Learn Something New

Learning a new skill or immersing yourself in a new subject are both excellent paths to self-improvement.

r/IWantToLearn: Whether you want to know where to start or you need advice on leveling up, people in this subreddit will give you advice on how to learn whatever it is you’re interested in. r/Ted: Members post links to the best TEDTalks out there. These videos about “ideas worth sharing” are usually under 18 minutes. r/HowTo: You can ask how to do something specific, and other people will give you instructions. Or you can post advice on how to do something you’re good at. From parallel parking to starting a podcast, this subreddit has got you covered. r/OpenEd: You’ll find posts with resources like textbooks, online courses, free lectures and other academic materials.

Improve Your Surroundings

Your immediate environment can have a big impact on your well-being. These subreddits help you take care of the space you occupy.