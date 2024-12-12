YouTube Shorts’ Dream Screen Will Help Creators Generate AI Video Backgrounds

Google announced Dream Screen for YouTube Shorts last year at the 2023 Made on YouTube event. The feature was experimental, available to select creators, and could only generate image backgrounds. YouTube is expanding Dream Screen’s availability to more creators and regions. Additionally, creators can now use Dream Screen to make video backgrounds from text prompts.

Dream Screen is available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Creators in these countries will find the Dream Screen option on the “Green screen” page when creating YouTube Shorts videos.

The tool uses Veo, Google’s “most capable video generation model,” to convert text prompts into immersive AI (image and video) backgrounds. Dream Screen can generate 1080p high-definition videos in several cinematic styles, such as Anime, Vintage, Digital, etc.

Creators only need to enter a text prompt and choose a visual style. Depending on the prompt, Dream Screen will generate multiple concepts that can be used as an image or video background for YouTube Shorts videos. It’s a straightforward and relatively quick process—see this YouTube Help article for step-by-step instructions.

YouTube plans to expand Dream Screen into features that allow creators to “reimagine their [existing] videos.” These features will help creators use AI to recreate existing YouTube or Shorts videos into new content.

Additionally, YouTube is working on allowing creators to generate 6-second-long video clips for Shorts using text prompts. Powered by Veo, YouTube says these clips will be watermarked and labeled AI-generated.

The Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio will also get an AI brainstorming assistant. The tool will help creators curate suggestions and generate video ideas, thumbnails, titles, outlines, etc. When launched, the brainstorming assistant will be accessible everywhere creators can find inspiration on YouTube. For instance, creators could right-click a comment or someone else’s video and “Brainstorm new ideas.”

YouTube didn’t give a specific launch date, but these AI features will roll out next year. We also expect Dream Screen to roll out in more countries and languages in the coming months.