Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Instagram has doubled the number of items shareable in a carousel post. Before now, users could only share a maximum of ten slides/frames. In the latest Instagram app version, the content limit for carousel posts is now 20.

The Meta-owned social media platform keeps improving the carousel post format to make them more engaging. Recently, music for carousel posts rolled out globally. Now, users can share ten more frames in individual or collaborative carousel posts.

Table of Contents

Instagram is also reportedly testing the option to allow comments on specific frames within a carousel post. So, expect to see changes in the comments sections of carousel posts in the near future.

According to the unconfirmed report, people will be able to mention a specific photo or video in a comment. Here’s what frame-specific mentions on a carousel post will look like:

Instagram is also reportedly testing text overlay and frame-specific formatting. In the meantime, make the most of the expanded carousel limit by sharing more photo dumps, before-and-afters, mini-blogs, or memes with your audience.

The new carousel frame will be available to all Instagram users, but the rollout is starting in the United States. If you’re still restricted to ten frames, update your Instagram app and wait until the feature is available in your region.