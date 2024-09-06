Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Some Galaxy Z Fold6 users report having the paint on their foldable phone come off, which is disappointing for a $1,900 flagship device. However, what many thought to be a manufacturing flaw is, according to Samsung, due to interference from third-party products.

The issue is specific to the Navy and Black color variants, with the inner and outer corners being the commonly peeled areas. In Samsung’s words, “improperly grounded third-party chargers” caused the paint-peeling issue.

Apparently, holding the Galaxy Z Fold6 (or any Galaxy phone) while it charges at high speed with incompatible accessories can damage the device’s paint.

The power leak from substandard chargers messes up the anodization used in coating Galaxy devices. Anodization is the electrochemical process that gives metal surfaces a decorative and corrosion-resistant finish.

Samsung notes that third-party chargers from reputable companies won’t cause peeling. However, it recommends using authentic Samsung-branded chargers designed to work with specific device models.

Interestingly, Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) massagers can also cause paint peeling on Galaxy devices. EMS devices send electrical currents to the muscles through the skin. When powered through a Galaxy phone, leakage current from EMS massagers can weaken the phone’s paint and cause it to peel—especially when holding the phone while using the massager.

When using an EMS messenger, Samsung recommends putting your phone away so it doesn’t touch any part of the body. That prevents the leakage current from the EMS massager from weakening or peeling the phone’s paint.

Official chargers may cost more than third-party alternatives, but they’re worth the investment. Genuine charging accessories for Galaxy phones are available on Samsung’s website and in Samsung Service Centers.