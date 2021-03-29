You can use free calling apps to make calls and send texts, but they don’t compare to seeing your loved ones’ faces virtually. While most iPhone users can quickly hop on a FaceTime video call, it’s not the same for Android users. There’s no FaceTime for Android, meaning you’d have to find other apps to make video calls that include Android and iPhone users.

Thankfully, there are a handful of cross-platform video-chat apps that you can use to connect with family and friends in this social distancing era. Many of the FaceTime alternatives for Android on our list offer video chat and instant messaging as well as numerous other features.

Zoom Cloud Meetings (iOS, Android)

Zoom is one of the most popular video conferencing apps to use for personal or professional meetings. The app is easy to use, offers a generous free account and is available for Android and iPhone users.

A desktop version is available, which is ideal for business meetings and offers features including annotations and screen sharing.

You can host a one-on-one meeting with a friend, a webinar for up to 10,000 participants or create breakout rooms to host different group meetings simultaneously.

The free version of the app is ideal for one-on-one video chats, but if you add three participants you’re limited to a 40-minute call. Upgrading to premium versions removes the time limit and you can add more participants.

Just don’t forget to lock down your meetings with a password so that you can stop Zoom-bombers from filling your video chat with spam or other inappropriate content.

Skype (iOS, Android)

Skype is also ideal for business and personal video calls between Android and iPhone users. Like Zoom, it’s also easy to use and has features that allow you to share your screen, host up to 50 participants, and record Skype calls.

The Microsoft-owned app costs nothing at the outset and works across various platforms. You can also use Skype to call landlines and cell numbers, send text messages, throw photos, videos, your location and other files into conversations.

The Basic Skype account allows you to make unlimited video chats with one person or a group at no cost.

Facebook Messenger (iOS, Android)

With at least two billion people using Facebook, the Messenger app provides a convenient way to make video calls between Android and iPhone users. It’s a perfect alternative to FaceTime on Android.

The built-in video chat feature allows you to make calls for free over a WiFi connection, use Snapchat-life filters, doodle your videos and send private, email-like messages to friends.

Messenger is easy to use and you can reach as many of your contacts and friends through it. You can even watch movies and TV shows together using the Watch Together feature.

Like Skype, you can video chat with up to 50 people on Messenger at the same time. This is a bigger number than FaceTime’s maximum of 32 people.

WhatsApp (iOS, Android)

WhatsApp is popular because it’s easy to join with your phone number and your loved ones are probably already using it.

The cross-platform video calling solution offers end-to-end encryption and supports video chats with up to 50 people by leveraging Messenger’s Rooms feature. You can make voice calls, share documents, photos, audio files, and your location.

Google Duo (iOS, Android)

Google Duo comes standard on the most Android devices.

The app is easy to use on your web browser or your computer and mobile device. Besides chatting with up to 32 people in a group video call, you can leave a video message if the person you’re calling doesn’t pick up.

Duo is simple, reliable and offers high quality video calls so you can hang out with loved ones without interruptions. You can also join calls or share your video calls with just a link, doodle on video calls, take photos of your video call, add AR effects to your video call, or create fun masks in Family Mode.

You can also use the Knock Knock feature to turn on your caller’s camera before answering the call and see who’s calling. However, this feature only works with those already in your contact list, but you can still disable it if you don’t like it.

Discord (iOS, Android)

Discord is a free app originally created with gamers in mind to help them socialize and communicate virtually.

The app comes with texting, voice and video chatting features that anyone can use to chat or play games with others. You can also use the Go Live built-in streaming service to stream screen content to a group of up to 25 users.

Discord works with web browsers, but you can download the mobile app and make one-on-one or group video calls.

If you want more exclusivity and safe spaces to hang out with loved ones, Discord is worth considering.

Viber (iOS, Android)

Viber isn’t especially popular like the other apps we’ve listed above, but it’s still a great messaging app.

The app offers a simple-to-use interface, good cross-platform support and you can use it for text, voice and seamless video calls for up to 20 people per call.

Plus, you can use the Viber Out function to call or text real phone numbers. A built-in community feature is included if you want to hang out with like-minded people and discuss topics based on your interests.

Viber also offers end-to-end encryption for your chats and calls, Secret Chats that let you set self-destructing messages and chat extensions to spice up your conversations.

The main drawbacks with Viber are that it’s not popular like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger so you may not find all your contacts there. Plus, it doesn’t offer the most modern feeling design and you’ll have to pay to use the Viber Out feature.

Stay Connected, Remotely

When you can’t get together with loved ones or colleagues in person, there are countless video calling apps designed to keep you connected. However, not all such apps allow you to connect with users on other operating systems.

Whether you want to catch up with your bestie or hold a business meeting with clients, any of these seven video calling apps let you video call someone on an Android phone from an iPhone.

What’s your favorite video calling app for Android and iPhone? Do you know of any other alternatives to FaceTime for Android? Share with us in a comment.