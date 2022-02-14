Whether you are a newbie dabbling in cryptocurrency or a veteran crypto investor, Coinbase is a name you are probably familiar with. Founded in 2012, Coinbase has cemented itself as the default cryptocurrency exchange for the US, boasting a trading volume in excess of $300 billion in the previous quarter alone.

But if you’re looking to get started with a Coinbase account yourself, you must first decide which version of the trading platform you wish to use. Coinbase Pro is a significantly modified version of the more simplified Coinbase experience, offering advanced features usually found on exchanges like Binance.

Table of Contents

This begs the question: Do you even need the Pro version? What exactly is the difference between Coinbase and Coinbase Pro? And most importantly of all – which one is the best?

Coinbase vs. Coinbase Pro: An Overview

While there are many mobile apps for buying stocks, the same couldn’t be said about cryptos. At launch, Coinbase was mostly targeted at beginners to the world of cryptocurrency, and that is a quality that still rings true. Where most Bitcoin exchanges were a nightmare to use, Coinbase allowed users to buy BTC using their bank accounts and credit cards, or fiat currencies as it is called in crypto circles.

With time, however, the platform and its audience have matured in many ways. Coinbase facilitates crypto trading in many trading pairs using USD, opening up the market to hobbyists and serious investors alike. As such, there was a need for a more advanced trading platform.

Coinbase Pro is that advanced crypto exchange. With lower fees and powerful trading options like limit orders and stop orders, it is a brokerage geared for advanced traders who want to trade in digital assets more frequently. For example, if you are looking to mine and sell crypto yourself, you need better margins to be profitable.

There is no de-facto best Coinbase platform; each cryptocurrency exchange has its own benefits and issues. While the standard platform is user-friendly and lets people purchase crypto with a debit card, the Pro version of the Coinbase wallet is more powerful and charges lower trading fees.

What Makes Coinbase So Good

To the uninitiated, Coinbase is one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Available as a website or a mobile app on Android or iOS, the platform allows any user to buy and sell cryptocurrency using fiat currencies like USD or EUR.

Not only is the application secured using two-factor authentication, but the FDIC mandated insurance policy also protects your investments from fraud or theft. Coinbase doesn’t give users access to their private keys though, instead offering password-managed accounts.

Coinbase charges a percentage of each sale as a transaction fee, with an additional charge levied for credit card purchases. The higher fees dissuade large-scale investors from Coinbase, though it makes little difference to the casual user. And if fees are a concern, there is always Coinbase Pro.

The Advantages of Coinbase Pro

For proper crypto trading using the toolset and features available in the stock market, you should switch to Coinbase Pro. Formerly known as GDAX, Coinbase Pro offers the complete functionality you expect from a crypto exchange, such as the ability to trade in crypto pairs or track their portfolios.

The crypto platform also offers a more developed UI, with advanced charting functions to better understand the market. Coinbase Pro fees are also much lower than the standard app, though there is still no flat fee pricing scheme.

Instead, the fee structure follows the maker-taker module. If you are adding liquidity to the order book, you have to pay the maker fee, but if you are fulfilling a listed trade, you pay the taker fee. The low fees on both ensure that Coinbase Pro is one of the most competitive cryptocurrency brokerages in the USA and Europe.

You can even use the Coinbase Pro API to set up automated trading or portfolio tracking. Earlier, Coinbase Pro also offered margin trading via USDC pairs, but the feature was later disabled due to regulatory concerns.

Which Crypto Exchange Is the Best for You?

Both Coinbase and Coinbase Pro perform the basic function of cryptocurrency exchange: buy Bitcoin and other cryptos like Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) using a variety of payment methods, from the usual options like a debit card and credit card to things like a wire transfer or ACH transfer as well. The differences come in based on their features and user interface.

Coinbase is great for beginners in the world of crypto. You don’t have to settle for just the blockchain database technology but can also start speculating in crypto as an asset. Its ease of use allows even complete newbies to start investing in cryptocurrency, using fiat currencies U.S. dollars or GBP instead of BTC trading pairs. Security features like two-step verification and FDIC insurance protect you against fraud seen in some lesser-known digital wallets.

Coinbase Pro, on the other hand, offers a great platform for serious crypto traders. The lower transaction fees make it worthwhile to buy and sell cryptocurrency more frequently and in larger volumes. The advanced features like limit orders and stop orders help the platform hold up against exchanges like Binance.

So if you are new to cryptocurrencies and are just looking to get your feet wet, choose Coinbase. But if you are a veteran of cryptocurrency trading and want an exchange that doesn’t hold your hand, Coinbase Pro is just the platform for you.