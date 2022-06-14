Do you want an alternative to WhatsApp? Whether you’re looking for a security-focused chat app or unique features that Whatsapp doesn’t have, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Messaging apps proved to be more important than ever during the pandemic, so giving up on them is out of the question. We’ve found the best WhatsApp alternatives for you.

Please note that some of the following chat apps might be restricted in your region. To go around the geoblock you’ll need a VPN. You can use a virtual private network to connect to apps available in other countries the same way you can change your Netflix region.

1. Telegram

Telegram gained in popularity relatively recently, although it has been around since 2013. It was developed in Russia where it quickly became a popular messaging app. Telegram supports text, images, documents, videos, and third-party bots, with or without AI features.

Telegram also has a secret mode that will allow you to send encrypted messages. This “secret chats” option uses the MTProto encryption service. This means that your secret conversation won’t be saved in the cloud.

Telegram works on both Android and iOS operating systems and is available in web browsers as well.

2. Threema

Threema is a messaging app that guarantees security and anonymity for your chats. If you think WhatsApp might have security issues, this app might be perfect for you. Threema encrypts all your data including shared files, status updates, and all messages.

There are no voice and video chats in Threema, although you can send multimedia messages including voice and video. This app doesn’t collect metadata and offers an encrypted backup option. You can connect this app to your phone number or email address so people can find you, but you don’t have to if you prefer to stay anonymous.

The app’s transparent privacy policy is influenced by the fact that Threema is an open-source project. This messaging app is available for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux and it has a web version as well.

3. Skype

Skype has been a popular messaging app for businesses and families for a long time. It’s a classic from Microsoft that can’t go wrong when it comes to video calls and voice chats, and it’s superior for making overseas calls. The sound and video quality are amazing, and it even has an option for group calls and group chats. Plus you can record your Skype calls.

The group call function is what made Skype so famous as a business messaging app. But if you have a big family or a large group of friends, this app can keep you all well connected.

That said, there’s a downside to Skype, and that’s security. Generally, it’s a safe app with reliable encryption, but it has no eavesdropping protection whatsoever.

4. Wire

Wire is another open-source messaging app that was developed in Switzerland. It is a new app that works across multiple messaging platforms, and it supports text and multimedia messages, voice chats, and video calls. Its audio quality is of a high standard and it has a sleek, elegant, and fresh UI design.

Although there were several security flaws discovered in Wire in 2016, since then the developers worked hard to make their app one of the safest messaging apps out there. End-to-end encryption is guaranteed not only for text messages, but also for file sharing, and conferencing. Wire offers additional security features for enterprises and governmental organizations.

5. Facebook Messenger

If you’re searching for a messaging platform that is as popular as WhatsApp, you should consider Facebook Messenger (unless you want to quit Facebook). After all, it has around 1.5 billion users. This app has it all from text, file sharing, video, and audio calls, to group chats and various features such as sending gifs and stickers.

Keep in mind that if you need secure and private messaging, Facebook is not ideal for obvious reasons. The company scans the files and text you send and receive.

Facebook Messenger is available for both Android and iOs, and you can use it through the web version of Facebook. It also has a desktop version that works with Windows, Linux, and macOS.

6. Viber

Viber was developed to provide its users with VoIP services, but the app grew in time and started including voice calls, text messaging, group chats, and synchronized apps for desktop and mobile devices. However, Viber still works only if it’s attached to your phone number.

Viber uses end-to-end encryption just like many other messaging platforms. What makes this app stand out is the AR-powered selfie lenses developed in partnership with Snapchat. You will also be able to make group calls with Viber and use their “Communities” feature.

Viber is free to use but they do sell sticker packs. They also offer a “Viber Out” subscription that will let you make unlimited international calls for $6 a month.

7. Discord

Discord started out as a chat platform for gamers. Now it hosts a variety of servers that will let you engage with people that share your interests. But this mobile and desktop messaging platform also has a DM functionality to send personal messages. Also, if you buy Discord Nitro for $9.99 a month, you will get bigger file uploads, HD screen share and streaming, and better emoji.

Discord will allow you to share files with your contact list, but keep in mind that the free version has an upload limit of 8MB. When you initiate a video or a voice call through Discord, you will also have an option to share your screen.

Another bonus is that the app can integrate itself with Spotify, Youtube, Reddit, Xbox Live, Twitch, Steam, Battle.net, Facebook, Twitter, and GitHub. Most of your messaging needs can be covered with Discord.

8. Kik

Kik is a messaging service with a social network vibe to it. It has all the usual features such as text messages, audio, and video chats, GIFs, memes, and stickers. You can also find group chats that have predetermined topics for discussion. Through Kik, you can meet new people, or you can choose to stay in contact only with your old friends.

Kik is a free and fast messaging app that handles group chats amazingly well. The best part is that you don’t need a phone number to use this app, you can log in with your email address. This makes Kik a good choice for the people who don’t feel comfortable sharing their numbers with others.

Kik is available for iPhones, Android devices, and PCs.

9. WeChat

Originally launched in 2011 under the name “Weixin”, the Chinese instant messaging app was renamed WeChat only a year later. WeChat is a social media app that besides regular messaging offers conferencing, gaming, and geotagging features.

That said, WeChat is not that popular outside of China, although anyone can use it. Perhaps it is because, unlike WhatsApp, it allows advertisements. Another issue with this messaging app is that many people raised concerns over data privacy. Third parties can monitor private conversations through this app, including the governments of the USA, Taiwan, and India. It is already known that WeChat censors important socio-political issues in China.

10. Signal

If you’re searching for a safe and trustworthy alternative to WhatsApp, Signal is the answer. All traffic that goes through this app is encrypted. Moreover, the app doesn’t keep records of its users’ logs and uses SSL/TLS protocols.

Signal is all about secure messaging. You can even send self-destructing messages. The only downside is that it will ask you for your phone number to log in, so Signal isn’t ideal if you want to stay anonymous.

Signal has a very user-friendly interface that won’t scare off the most technophobic people. It also has a Chrome plug-in so you can use your PC for messaging. It is a free chat app that is developed by a non-profit organization. It was created by a cryptography expert and WhatsApp co-founder, Brian Acton, who abandoned his relationship with Facebook as he didn’t like the company’s idea of what WhatsApp should be.

11. iMessage

iMessage is a good alternative for WhatsApp, but only for your iPhone, iPad or Mac. You can use it to send SMS messages to all phone numbers, regardless of the app the recipients are using.

Just like many other apps, iMessage supports text, video, and audio messages (but not video and audio calls) as well as group calls, GIFs, and images. In some countries, Apple Pay is available through this app.

As far as security goes, Apple is true to its policy not to allow governments backdoor access to iMessage. Your messages will be safe as long as others don’t have access to your iCloud backups.

12. Slack

Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge, or Slack for short, is a messaging platform specifically designed for work environments. It’s great for groups and teams to communicate without using phone numbers or emails. The older generation will recognize the many IRC-like features this app has, such as private groups, chat rooms or channels, and direct messaging.

The platform underwent a recent redesign that made it very simplistic and user-friendly. You can share files through Slack, but you can also search for content, people, and older conversations. It also supports emojis and GIFs to spice up your conversations and digital watercooler banter.

What makes this messaging platform great even for users outside of the workplace is its availability. Not only does it come in the form of an app for iOS and Android phones, but it can also be downloaded for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It also has a web browser version and you can even install it on your Apple Watch.

13. Wickr Me

With Wickr Me you can synchronize your messages across all of your devices. But the most attractive feature of this messaging app is that you can set the expiration time for all your messages, be it text, images, or videos. And this isn’t the only security feature it has. It also provides localized encryption and a different key for each new message.

In addition to great security features, Wickr Me promises complete anonymity to its users, and removes all metadata from all content sent through the app. With the launch of the desktop version in 2014, Wickr Me became available for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and Linux.

What’s Your Favorite WhatsApp Alternative?

