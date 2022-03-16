Keeping your schedule straight can be a chore, especially if you coordinate with multiple people. This may be the case if you’re trying to keep track of family events, a small business, or project management with team members.

Having an app that lets you share and integrate calendars with multiple other people is a fantastic productivity tool. You can find apps like this on both the iPhone’s App Store and Android’s Google Play store. In this list, we’ve picked the best shared calendar apps—those that are user-friendly and functional. Make group scheduling easier than ever with these apps.

FamCal

This app focuses mainly on keeping family schedules straight and has many features to help with this task. It’s easy to add others to a shared calendar because all members of your family share the same account. You just need to let added members know the password after adding them. Everyone with the password can access the same tools—calendar, daily events, shopping list, to-do list, and notes.

Overall, this app works well and makes planning with your family calendar very simple and hassle-free. The free version has all these features available, but you can upgrade for even more, such as birthday trackers, shared contacts, and the ability to export calendars. This upgrade will also remove the ads of the free version.

FamCal for iOS

FamCal for Android

Tiny Calendar

To share a calendar through this app, you’ll first need to connect to your iOS iCloud calendar or Google calendar and then share with people through that. Afterward, you can all see the same calendar using this app. It’s a great option if you have many calendars on different platforms and want to connect them all in one place, get notifications for your events, and share them with others too. This is a free app and has no ads.

Tiny Calendar for iOS

Tiny Calendar for Android

SimpleCal

SimpleCal works very similarly to Tiny Calendar, as you need to connect either your Apple calendar or Google calendar first to add other members. There are many valuable features in this app, though, such as the ability to change the appearance of your calendar, see the weather, change calendar labels, and more.

The calendar itself has a clean design that makes it easy to see when your and others’ events occur. This is a free app, but you can upgrade to remove the advertisements.

SimpleCal for iOS

GroupCal

GroupCal makes creating multiple shared calendars easy. All you need to do is create a calendar within the app, then send a link through email or choose people from your contact list to add them. This means you can share calendars with multiple different groups—or have purely personal calendars as well as shared ones in one place.

You can open up the Master Calendar to see the events from every calendar you’re a part of in one larger calendar.

GroupCal for iOS

GroupCal for Android

Raft

If you need to share a calendar with just a few people, Raft might be perfect for you. You can create a calendar and share it with your partner or friends, and you can see their calendar events as well.

To add others, all you need to do is search their username or add them from your contacts. You can create plans that those you add can see, and you can exchange messages with them, all within this free app.

Raft for iOS

Calendar

This shared calendar app is very simply designed, making it perfect to use with a group of others for time management. You can create a group by adding others through email or phone contacts.

You can sync up your Google or iOS calendar to import the events you may already have. You can also edit your calendars directly in the app, assign different colors, and create reminders. From the calendar view, it’s effortless to see all the new events of the day at once—either in a list or in an agenda view—to see what time each event is at. It’s a very well-designed app and great for creating a shared calendar. The app is free and provides premium upgrades to get features like different calendar views.

Calendar for iOS

TimeTree

If you value lots of features, TimeTree is an amazing calendar app to try. You can create multiple calendars—personal calendars or those you want to share. You can send event invitations to other people and any calendar by sending a link to those you wish to join.

The calendars are very customizable, and you can tailor them to whatever purposes you need. Having more than one shared calendar with this app is one of the best features most other apps don’t have. It’s also completely free to use all features.

TimeTree for iOS

TimeTree for Android

Cozi

Family planning is made extremely easy with Cozi. It features a calendar you can share among family members, of course, but you can also make lists and even save recipes. You can add members by email and add events for everyone to see on the main calendar.

The list section is a beneficial feature, as you can use it to create shopping lists, keep track of chores, general to-dos, and more. Cozi is a great app for families who need to get organized. The free plan allows you to use the app fully, but by paying to upgrade, you can use the app with no ads and some extra features such as a monthly calendar view and a birthday tracker.

Cozi for iOS

Cozi for Android

Calendars

Calendars is another app that uses your iOS or Google online calendar to create a combined, shared calendar with others. This app is nice if you want to create detailed events for your calendar and combine all your calendars in one place.

For created events, there are many customization options. You can set locations, do color-coding, set a link to video calls to schedule meetings, or add notes. You can also see events in a daily list view, week view, or month view. The app is free to use, but you can upgrade to premium for extra features like weather and special calendars.

Calendars for iOS

Manage Busy Schedules Together With These Apps

No matter who you need to coordinate schedules with, whether it’s coworkers, your family, or just some close friends, there’s a mobile app out there to help you with task management or workflow. Without scheduling tools like these, miscommunication and clashing events can end up causing issues, but now you know there are plenty of shared calendar apps out there to help prevent that.