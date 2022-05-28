Reaching your goals may sometimes feel just out of reach, especially when you haven’t set tangible markers to know exactly what it is you want in life and when you’ve gotten there. This is an issue that vision boards can help solve.

Vision boards are where you compile images or quotes that align with the goals you want to reach. Taking time to create a vision board and refer to it when inspiration is needed can be a huge motivational push.

Table of Contents

If you don’t want to take the time to assemble a physical vision board, there are actually lots of mobile apps out there where you can easily make a digital, online vision board.

These apps for iPhone, iPad, or Android devices allow you to find pictures, create affirmation statements aligning with your goals, and more great features to make a dream board. So check out our choices for the best apps to create a vision board and get started on your long-term goals!

1. Vision Board

This app provides simple vision board functionality while still packing in great features. To use this app, you can set pictures for each different goal category, as well as set a deadline to complete the goal and caption for the image. You can upload anything from your camera roll as the images.

If you want even more features, you can sign up for the premium version of the app which costs $2.99 weekly, $5.99 monthly, or $29.99 annually. When you upgrade the app, you can create unlimited vision boards, remove ads, create custom affirmations, and customize your board themes.

Vision Board for iOS

Vision Board for Android

2. Why Vision Board

When you first open the Why Vision Board app, it will guide you through creating your first vision board by selecting photos and writing your goal affirmations. You can add as many pictures as you want, as well as any affirmations. Once you’ve created your board, you can scroll through it in three different views: images and affirmations, only images, and only affirmations.

You can edit your board as well by changing the title, adding more images or life goals, and options to set reminders or shuffle your board. The app also tracks how many days in a row and how many days total you look at your vision board. The best part is that it’s all free.

Why Vision Board for iOS

3. Horizons

This app is packed full of features for you to create multiple vision boards for different areas of your dream life. The app will show you how to create your first board, and from there you can add more pictures or text as you wish. You’ll also see some inspiring quotes added in by the app.

On the main screen, you can see each one of your boards, and select from two different views. The vision boards themselves can be viewed in four views. Each vision board also includes a journal so you can write down notes. You can also upgrade the app, which is a one-time payment of $4.99, to get unlimited vision boards and unlimited photo and text uploads.

Horizons for iOS

4. Sparkello

Sparkello is a great app if you’re not exactly sure what you want to make a vision board for. The app has a section where you can search through goal inspiration to follow. The app also has somewhat of a social media element as you can comment on ideas and read or create posts. To create your board, you can add what the app calls Dreams to write your goal and choose a picture.

If you want more social networking elements and need inspiration for your own goals, Sparkello is a great free app to try.

Sparkello for iOS

Sparkello for Android

5. Perfectly Happy

Perfectly Happy is an app that’s jam-packed with features to help you reach your goals and trust the process. First, you can create a vision board-video by choosing images from the app or your own photos, writing goals and affirmations, and adding music. Besides this, you can also access an affirmations and motivational quotes section to help yourself think positively. There’s also a section for journaling, with both a gratitude and mood journal.

You can only create one vision board video with the free version, but you can upgrade for $10.99 a month or $58.99 a year to create unlimited vision boards, access hundreds of affirmations, and use the gratitude journal.

Perfectly Happy for iOS

Perfectly Happy for Android

6. Dreamer

Dreamer is designed beautifully to make your vision boards work for you. When you create one, you can decide the layout of the images, add captions to images, and note goals that you have completed. A great feature of the user-friendly Dreamer app is the ability to add specific steps you can take to reach each goal and notifications. This can help make lofty dreams feel less out of reach.

Also included in the app is a journal, and an affirmations creator. You can get even more features in the app by upgrading to premium including unlimited vision boards and a vast image library. You can pay a one-time fee of $15.99 to get lifetime access, or subscribe for $4.99 a month with a 7-day trial period.

Dreamer for iOS

7. Visuapp

This app is a great way to create a vision board and goal-setting system that you can refer to often. You can add any pictures you want, add a filter if you wish, and write your affirmation as a caption on the photo. You can tap on the eye icon to have a slideshow play of your vision board. You can also go into the settings to change the music being played, including music off your phone.

Not all of the app features are free. You can buy each separate feature as in-app purchases, the gratitude journal being $1.99 and the Feng-Shui board being $2.99. Other than that, all the other features are free to use.

Visuapp for iOS

Visuapp for Android

Reach Your Goals With These Apps

Vision boards are powerful tools for creating and pursuing goals, because the things we see each day tend to become what we think about the most. And using digital vision boards as opposed to traditional vision boards, you’ll always have them on you to look at whenever you feel like it. These best vision board apps are perfect for doing just that.

Do you enjoy using vision boards for your goals? Let us know in the comments.