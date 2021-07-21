A few years back, you had to manually edit and organize two or more photos to create a beautiful collage. Today, you can use a collage app and instantly remix all your photos into a cool photo collage. Some of the best collage apps also let you add animation, music, video clips or text.

Whether you’re making a family album, working on a project, or want to turn your photos into cards or posters, the following collage apps for Android and iPhone will get you beautiful results.

Best Collage Apps for Android and iPhone

1. Pic Collage (Android, iOS)

Pic Collage is a photo collage app for Android and iOS devices that offers dozens of patterns, backgrounds, templates and grids spanning a variety of genres and categories you can use to create your collage. The app has an intuitive layout so you can create your collage quickly and share it easily on social media sites.

A built-in photo editor is included to help you touch up your photos, apply doodles, effects and picture frames.

The free version of the app comes with ads, but purchasing a subscription removes watermark and ads. The premium version of the app also gives you access to extra features like stickers and layouts.

2. Canva (Android, iOS)

If you want to create professional-looking collages, Canva is an excellent choice. The app offers a wide range of tools, features, and templates and its workflow is quick and easy with consistent results.

The app lets you adjust the photo dimensions to create the collage to share as a Facebook banner or in Instagram Stories.

Once you tap the platform you want, Canva will display several custom layout options with sample text and images. This helps you envision how your photo collage will look and edit them to your liking.

Pick the Photo Collage template you want, add text or graphics on the photos and then download it to your device for sharing.

3. Diptic (iOS)

If you want a photo collage app that offers creative custom layouts, try Diptic.

The app offers a variety of templates that help you tell a better story with your photos. You can adjust the color and size of the frames, cell borders, and fonts among other settings.

Diptic allows you to combine photos, live photos and videos into one template. You can specify video quality, apply various adjustments to your photos, add a song from your iTunes library and save custom layouts for reuse.

You can combine up to nine different photos in a single collage and use more than 200 layouts to create a collage and share it directly on social media.

Diptic is a premium app that costs $2.99. This gives you extra texture packs and layouts, fancy designs like waves, hearts and peace signs and removes the watermarks.

Diptic provides classic and bordered layouts along with animated selections to help you create unique collages.

4. Moldiv (Android, iOS)

Moldiv is a free collage app that gives you the options to perfect your image before loading them onto stylish frames, layouts or magazine covers.

You get access to photo editing tools like crop, exposure, clarity, vibrance or color, and over 180 filters. The app also lets you combine up to 16 photos in a single collage and pick from more than 300 frames.

A Pro Camera is included so you can capture photos and videos.

While Moldiv is free, it comes with intrusive ads and annoying nags to upgrade and is not as user-friendly as similar photo collage apps.

5. PhotoGrid (iOS)

PhotoGrid is one of the best collage apps for iPhone that promises a fun and creative experience while creating collages. The app offers 15 modules that include Snapchat styles, classic collages, Scrapbook, 3D cards and filters that add decorative elements to your photos.

You can pick templates on the app based on their aspect ratio to create photo collages for social media. Once you place your photos on a frame, you can change the background, place stickers or try different shapes as your frames instead of the usual rectangular or square borders.

PhotoGrid allows you to add 15 photos at a time and you can choose from more than 300 grids, over 200 poster templates and over 100 filters and effects to make your collage unique.

The app is free, but it comes with ads. You can upgrade to the Premium version to remove ads and get premium updates.

6. Layout (Android, iOS)

Layout is one of the best collage apps for Instagram, by Instagram. While it may not have as many features as its counterparts, Layout keeps things simple, user-friendly and intuitive.

You can use up to nine photos on 10 different layout styles, frames, borders and editing tools to tweak your design before sharing the collage with others.

Once on Layout, you can select the photos you want to use and they’ll appear in various layout options. You can then rearrange the images, change frame sizes, replace the photos or reorder them using the Mirror or Flip tools.

You can also select Borders to try a new layout, and once you’re done editing, save the collage and share it to Instagram from your device.

Although Layout has limited layouts and lacks multiple customizations like similar apps, it’s free to use, simple to understand and ad-free.

Which is your favorite collage app for Android or iPhone? Tell us about it in a comment.