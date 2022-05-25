Computers aren’t the only thing with memory leaks. As people age, they tend to become sluggish and forgetful. The human brain needs to work out like any muscle to stay in good shape. Whether you’re taking classes for seniors to learn new skills or playing games on your smartphone, it’s important to keep the brain active.

Self-improvement and mental health are important, so in this article, we will show you the best tools and apps to improve memory for seniors.

Table of Contents

Lumosity is probably the oldest app developed in the brain-training category. It has over 100 million users of various ages. It doesn’t specifically target seniors or older adults, but they are the demographic that benefits the most from it. The app was developed by scientists who took their lab tests and turned them into 40+ fun-to-play games to improve your cognitive skills. These games focus on problem-solving, processing speed, memory, logic, vocabulary, and many other skills.

The unique thing about Lumosity is that the app adapts to its user. It learns your weaknesses and strengths and challenges you appropriately. The games you play are different every day, so Lumosity will keep you challenged and entertained. The app will also track your progress.

Lumosity is free to download, but its premium option will allow you to access a personalized training program for $11.99 per month or $59.99 per year. The app is available for Android and IOS, but the games can also be played in the browser on the Lumosity official website.

This app is named after eidetic memory, the ability to remember things by creating vivid and detailed mental images. Using the technique of spaced repetition, Eidetic will train your brain to recall whatever you want, from faces and names to phone numbers. This app can be a powerful tool for improving memory in seniors and those who have trouble memorizing information.

Eidetic uses three brain teasers: memory, picture, and survival challenges, each with a different number of levels. Each of these challenges will give you only five seconds to memorize things. You don’t have to experience a cognitive decline to enjoy the challenge.

Eidetic is a free app available for both Android and IOS.

Peak is an app available both on iOS and Android that focuses on exercising your memory, focus, mental agility, problem-solving, etc. It contains over 40 short but intense brain games designed to put your brain to work. This app will also allow you to track your progress, discover your limits and push them forward.

The game is unique because it works like a personal trainer with the job of creating a personalized brain training program. The developers understand that each individual is different, and everyone has different goals. The Coach will design new strategies tailored to your needs, and he will keep the games challenging. The role of the Coach is also to motivate you to keep on playing and developing your mental fitness.

Peak was developed by game designers who worked closely with neuroscientists to make this fun, challenging, and completely free brain-training app.

Elevate is another app that strives to improve the critical cognitive skills of seniors. However, this app has no age limit, and everyone can use it to boost their professional productivity, learning abilities, mental sharpness, vocabulary, and mental agility.

This app features more than 40 brain-training games and puzzles that focus on memory, math, precision, and comprehension. You can also measure your performance and track your progress through weak reports. Use these metrics to customize your brain workout and challenge yourself to push your cognitive limits.

Elevate boasts the capability to make its users better readers and writers. The app focuses on written clarity, correct spelling, and punctuation. As a result, elevate can help seniors read faster and understand better.

Elevate’s basic version is a free app for both IOS and Android. You can upgrade to a PRO version at any time. The cost is $4.99 for 1 month or $39.99 for a year.

Another free app designed to train cognitive abilities, Fit Brains Trainer is designed to build a higher IQ. With around 360 games and puzzles, the app targets different brain functions and helps seniors memorize.

This app is entirely designed by neuroscientists who paid special attention to devising the tools to improve the mental aspects of the games. Some of the games you can find within Fit Brains Trainer are also designed to help seniors improve their emotional intelligence.

That doesn’t mean that the mental aspects such as focus, memory, concentration, and other cognitive abilities were put aside. In fact, tracking your data will help you customize and adjust the challenges to your needs and allow you to target the cognitive ability you wish to train.

This app is completely free and available for both IOS and Android.

CogniFit Brain Fitness is an app specially designed to help with memory and concentration in seniors. It was designed with the help of neuroscientists to offer its users a series of learning games such as memory puzzles and various cognitive challenges.

This app is medically recommended for seniors because of the extensive research done during the development of these games. CogniFit Brain uses verified psychometric and psychological tests that can help identify if the user is at risk of cognitive impairments such as memory loss, trouble concentrating, or inability to learn new things.

CogniFit is a free app available for IOS and Android. It has the advantage of a very user-friendly interface explicitly designed so that the elderly can use the app with ease.

NeuroNation is a brain training project available both as an app for iPhone and Android devices and a website. This project originates in Berlin, Germany, and is involved in government-funded research to treat cognitive impairments. Although NeuroNation was started back in 2011, it uses all the latest scientific research to continue developing brain exercises.

The benefits of NeuroNation are various. They range from memory improvement and development of logical thinking to better quality of life and increased thought process. The project also offers personalized training that can be used to prevent or rehabilitate impairments such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

This project is completely free for all users, and its brain training sessions are available in eight different languages, including English, Spanish, and French.

This app is worth your time as it is very functional in helping older adults exercise their brains. By playing the 40 games offered by Mind Games, the seniors will improve their face memory, attention to detail, mental flexibility, and arithmetics.

The games within this app are designed to challenge the users with various cognitive tasks and help them train their processing speed, short-term memory, and overall brain power. The Mind Games will allow you to keep track of your scores, so you always know which areas you need to improve.

The App is available on App Store and Google Play for free. But if you want an unlimited, ad-free version, you will need to purchase Mind Games Pro for $4.99.

Sudoku is a well-known puzzle game loved by many. It’s a classic number game that will train your brain regularly if you play it. Sudoku can help you improve concentration and memory, develop problem-solving skills, enhance your working memory, etc. It is a game that helps reduce anxiety and stress levels and promotes general well-being.

The app version of the Sudoku game offers thousands of puzzles with different difficulty levels, designed for all ages. An online leaderboard makes it possible to track your score and promotes healthy competition. If you or your senior loved one enjoys puzzles, the Sudoku app is a perfect choice.

Sudoku is free both in the App Store and Google Play. There is also a web version for those older adults who are not prone to using mobile phones or tablets.

BrainCurls is a website with a large variety of different games designed to get your brain working. This website has everything from memory games, word games, various puzzles, and logical questions. The website even features a chit-chat game that will help you train face recognition and memory that can help you in future social interactions.

BrainCurls can help develop and maintain skills such as learning, face recognition, concentration, short-term memory, logic, processing speed, and verbal abilities. The games on this website are designed for all ages, but they will train all the skills that seniors need in their day-to-day lives.

BrainCurls is a straightforward website that the elderly would find easy to use. All the games it offers are fun, brain-building, and completely free of charge.