Firefox is already the second most popular browser after Google Chrome in terms of usage. Some like Firefox for its enhanced privacy features. Although the main reasons for choosing Firefox remains the ability to customize this browser and make it into anything you want. You can do this by installing various Firefox add-ons and extensions.

There are dozens of add-ons that you can install in Firefox to improve your user experience. You can add them right in your browser tab or search the Firefox add-ons gallery for them.

To help you make better use of your Firefox browser, here are the best Firefox add-ons and extensions to install.

Best Firefox Add-ons for Privacy & Security

The most essential add-ons that we recommend installing before you begin using Firefox are the ones that help you improve your security and protect your privacy online. They’ll help you block intrusive ads, keep your browsing private, as well as prevent websites from tracking your online activity.

CyberGhost VPN Free Proxy is a free VPN extension that you can install on Firefox to add an extra layer of protection to your browser’s security. CyberGhost will hide your location and IP address, help you avoid trackers when browsing, and block any malware and security threats that might come your way.

CyberGhost VPN Firefox extension is free to use and is available worldwide, including countries with internet censorship.

Privacy Badger will help you keep your browsing private and safe by inspecting the websites that want to track your online activity and blocking their web trackers.

The extension automatically learns which trackers to block based on their behavior without crashing the website you’re visiting. Install and enable Privacy Badger to keep tracking companies away from your personal data.

Facebook Container is an extension by Mozilla Firefox that will separate your Facebook use from the rest of your online activity and make it harder for Facebook to track your visits to their and other websites using tracking cookies.

Bear in mind that the extension cannot remove any data that Facebook already has on you. The good news is, you can download and delete your data from Facebook manually at any time.

Best Firefox Add-ons To Improve Productivity

Are you looking to increase your productivity? Firefox offers quite a few add-ons that will help you remove distractions and focus on your tasks better. Here are the best productivity extensions to make your browsing more efficient.

The best extension to remove unnecessary distractions on the web is an ad blocker. Adblock Plus is a free Firefox add-on that you can use to block ads and malware sites, as well as disable tracking cookies. Adblock Plus is very customizable, so you can choose the type of content you want to block.

For example, you can opt to disable social media buttons on websites to completely remove the temptation of spending time on social networks.

Closing an important tab by accident can be very annoying. It’s even more so when you’re racing against a deadline and can’t afford to waste time searching through the browsing history for the right tab.

Undo Close Tab is a Firefox add-on that allows you to instantly open a recently closed tab. In fact, you can choose from a list of the 25 recently closed tabs at any time. With Undo Close Tabs you don’t need to worry about saving tabs in your browser all the time.

Are you familiar with the pomodoro time-management technique? It’s about breaking your work sessions into 25-minute long intervals separated by short breaks. It’s a proven time management technique that helps you to stay focused on the task at hand and get work done faster.

Tomato Clock is basically a customizable timer that allows you to set your own work intervals and breaks in between them. You’ll receive a notification accompanied by a sound when your session is over. Tomato Clock also keeps the stats that you can use to track your progress.

Dark Reader is a must have extension for night owls and for fans of dark mode. Dark Reader allows you to browse every website in dark mode, which is not just a fresh look but also helps reduce eye strain in low-light conditions. You can use the automatic mode, or adjust the brightness, contrast, and other parameters to your liking.

Best Firefox Add-ons For Everyday Use

The ultimate goal of add-ons and extensions is to improve your day-to-day online experience, as well as simplify certain tasks. The following extensions are shortcuts to the information you’re already accessing on a daily basis. Installing them will save you time and effort that you can then spend on something that matters.

You write stuff every day, even if you don’t notice it. We all write emails, messages, and more. Grammarly is a writing assistant that helps you by providing real-time suggestions on how to improve your grammar, tone, and style. It’s not just a spell checker. Once installed, Grammarly will teach you to write better and get your message across with more clarity and confidence.

If you like to have access to the current weather forecast in your area at all times, Weather Extension is the add-on you need. It automatically detects your location and displays your current weather hourly, as well as a 5-day forecast. You can customize the look of the app, use it to simultaneously display the weather in different locations, and even set up weather alerts.

Amazon Assistant for Firefox is Amazon’s official extension integrated into your browser to help you find the products you’re looking for quicker and price compare on Amazon. You can track the products from your wish list and receive notifications when they become available or if there’s a price drop.

Take Your Browsing to the Next Level

Firefox is already a great browser that’s infamous for its privacy and security features and ease of use. However, the best thing about Firefox is the ability to customize it with various extensions and plugins. Pick the best Firefox add-ons you like and make Firefox safer, faster, and more efficient.

What Firefox extensions do you use? Did we forget to mention any useful add-ons? Share your Firefox experience with us in the comments below.