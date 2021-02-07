Most people rely on their smartphones or tablets as primary devices to capture photos and videos.

The stock camera app on the average Android smartphone delivers is usually optimized for your hardware so as to deliver good image quality. This is why you can quickly shoot and share images instantly to keep your Instagram or Snapchat stories up to date.

However, the pre-installed camera app doesn’t always take the best kind of pictures or provide the ultimate photography features to deliver the shots you desire.

Fortunately, there are third-party apps that can pack a punch with creative extras like photo filters and specialized tools that can help you achieve a lot more with your phone photography.

Best Camera Apps for Android

Here’s a list of the best camera apps for Android that can take your image capture to a whole new level.

Instagram is one of the leading photo-sharing social networks but it’s also one of the most popular photo apps.

Whether you want to update your Instagram Stories with the perfect shot or let your followers know what you’re up to, the app offers a host of filters and creative tools to control the look and feel of your pictures.

You can capture, edit and post photos without leaving the app or worrying about trying to take your photo and then importing it later.

Instagram is free to install, easy to use, and has lots of free effects including beautifying filters, quirky stickers, campaign slogans or Boomerang video. You can also cross-post to other social networks including Facebook or Twitter, and use hashtags to participate with the various communities on the platform.

If you don’t want to share your photo, you can save it back to your camera roll for use later or to share on other services.

ProCam X turns your phone into a professional camera with a layout that switches from a simple auto mode to a feature-filled manual mode full of DSLR-like camera controls.

Some of its powerful features include a built-in intervalometer to help you shoot long exposures and stop motion. You can also shoot in time-lapse video and slow-mo, and use a range of exposure and focus controls to capture the best photos.

If you want to record video, ProCam X lets you do that in high resolution. The app’s sliding controls with haptic feedback are easy to use and add to the experience, and the focus peaking helps you keep an eye on your photo’s sharpest areas.

You can also activate shadow clipping to get the best exposure. However, in tricky conditions, you can use automatic exposure bracketing to take exposed shots in three different ways with one tap of the shutter release.

Other tools you can use to bring your mobile photography to the next level include external microphone support, real-time photo filter, geotagging for photos with compass directions, and manual focus like DSLR cameras.

ProCam X isn’t free, but for $4.99 you get more bang for your buck with all the pro-level features you get.

Open Camera is a full-featured camera app for Android that offers different photo modes, optional grids, exposure compensation and lock to give you complete control over your cameras.

You can toggle night mode, noise reduction, and shoot in RAW to make your photos extra flexible. Plus, you can access a whole slew of other helpful tools including ISO, shutter controls, voice triggers or countdown timers for taking the perfect snapshot.

As an open source camera app, Open Camera is constantly being developed to add more features. You can use the app in place of or alongside your default camera app, and allow it to handle the most important parts of your images.

Open Camera also provides an overlay grid to help you implement the rule of thirds and balance photo dimensions.

If you want a more focused photography experience, VSCO offers a platform for you to express your creativity through pictures and videos.

The app offers powerful tools to help you get inspiration for your snapshots such as a video editor with 10 presets, contrast and saturation tools so your photos can pop.

To add texture to your photos you can use the Grain and Fade effects, which also allow you to mimic analog film effects. You can also crop and skew images to adjust or play around with perspectives, and then use Recipes to save and recreate your favorite edits.

One of the unique tools that VSCO offers is the Montage, which allows you to tell video stories and make moving collages by layering images, videos and shapes. Montage is useful for illustrating moods, celebrating moments, or experimenting with media files you already have.

VSCO also has a unique processing technology with a wide range of photo altering tools and presets that promise dazzling, film-like results. Plus, you can turn mundane photos into stunning images with a simple tap of your phone’s screen.

Once you’re done editing images, you can share them across popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or share it to the VSCO Journal.

If you’re a selfie enthusiast, Cymera Camera will help you spruce up your self-portraits. The camera app lets you apply drawings and handwritten messages to your images just as Photo Editor and Snapchat do.

You get more than 100 different filters to enhance your selfies, and other tools to edit away undesirable blemishes such as pimples and blotchy skin. In terms of camera controls, Cymera Camera provides brightness controls, tap-to-auto-focus and pinch-to-zoom, a shot timer, anti-shake and touch shooting for the best shot settings.

The app even offers a standard mix of filters and stickers, as well as stretch tools to doctor your images if you want to look taller or curvier.

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom is a powerful camera app and photo editor that’s ideal for advanced photographers. The app allows you to capture and edit stunning images simply using easy image editing tools such as filters and sliders.

You can apply photo filters, retouch high resolution images, or edit raw photos and breathe life into your images wherever you are. Plus, you can compare different photo versions and pick one to show off your best work.

Other features that make Lightroom a worthy companion include the selective adjustments to control images, healing brush to remove anything, and local hue adjustments to elevate your photos.

You can also import watermarks, edit faster with photo presets, and enjoy more control with Professional and HDR capture modes. Adobe Lightroom also offers the power of AI (artificial intelligence) to help you organize your photos based on the people or objects in them.

The camera app backs up all your originals and edits to the cloud so you can access them anytime, wherever you are.

Whether you’re a beginner or pro photographer, Pixtica will give you everything you need in a professional third-party camera app.

The app is feature-packed with a ton of camera controls and shooting features like white balance, aperture, live filters, photo editor, and lots of camera modes so you never miss a moment again.

Pixtica is designed to be fast and intuitive for photography lovers, creative minds and filmmakers making it a pleasure to capture and edit photos and videos.

The app’s easy-to-use design allows you to unleash your creative potential and fine tune details like focus, shutter speed and ISO using manual controls.

On top of that, you get a grab bag of extras including a document scanner, GIF recorder, and Tiny Planet, which uses an advanced stereographic projection algorithm to create little planets with live previews.

Pixtica also allows you to edit memes, scan using a QR/barcode scanner, have fun with ready-to-share photo collages using the Photobooth, and access all your creations in a well-organized gallery.

Take Share-Worthy Photos

Cameras are getting better and better these days. However, if the built-in camera app in your Android device doesn’t deliver your desired results, a third-party camera app can help you get more from the camera in a range of situations.

Any of these seven apps provide camera controls, shooting modes and filter effects that give you the flexibility to capture and edit your photos or videos to your liking.

Did your favorite camera app for Android make the list? If not, tell us about it in the comments.