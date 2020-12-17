Apple makes some of the most powerful smartphones on the market.

However, the glass design makes Apple handsets some of the least sturdy around. Not to mention that Apple smartphones are also expensive to repair, so it’s always a good idea to protect your prized smartphone with a case.

There are protective iPhone cases that offer damage protection, others include battery packs to keep your device charged, and still more double as wallets to hold your cash and credit cards.

If you just picked up an iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max, and you’re looking for a shiny new case, we’ve picked out some of the best cases around to keep your phone safe and on-trend.

Best Cases for iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

1. Totallee Thin iPhone Case (XR/XS/XS Max)

If you’re more worried about scratches and grip than drops, and want a thinner case, the Totallee Thin iPhone case is worth considering. The super thin case adds very little bulk to your iPhone with a good degree of grip.

The Totallee case is made of molded plastic with a distinct design and more precise camera cutout compared to similar cases. It also has a raised lip to protect the camera lens without affecting your photos.

While some thin phone cases tend to fit tightly, making it hard to fit the corners of your iPhone, Totallee’s Thin case is easier to install and snap into place. The main drawback with using thin cases are that they’re more fragile and won’t effectively protect the screen or phone from drop damage.

Totallee Thin case is available for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max with a two-year replacement warranty. The case also comes in a wide range of colors including frosted red, black, navy blue, soft (glossy) clear, and frosted clear.

The Smartish Wallet Slayer is a reliable case that carries your phone and doubles as a wallet for carrying your cash or cards together.

The case has a protective screen film, and a raised bump, that makes it thicker than a standard protective phone case, though it’s not easily noticeable. In addition, the case doesn’t expose your cards like other similar cases. You can push the cards out easily thanks to the small cutout facing the wallet opening.

If you’re planning to use Qi wireless charging, the Smartish Wallet Slayer case may not be ideal because its thickness may prevent the wireless charging function from working properly on some chargers.

Not only that, but Apple warns about placing things between your iPhone and charger. If your cards have RFID chips or magnetic strips, it’s possible to damage them due to the magnetic-induction technology used for wireless charging.

The case comes in a variety of fun colors including Blues on the Green, Black Tie Affair, and Chef’s Special.

3. Speck Presidio Folio

A folio case may be bulkier, but you get added benefits including extra screen protection, wallet features and still get to take advantage of wireless charging.

The Speck Presidio Folio is a slim, one-piece iPhone case with a polycarbonate shell molded with shock-absorbent Impactium rubber for damage protection during a drop. You can also use it to prop up your phone to watch videos hands-free.

Unlike other folio cases, the Speck Presidio Folio’s cover lies flat, and you can fit up to three cards inside. Handy button overlays are included on the case’s spine so you can adjust the volume without opening the case.

You can get the Speck Presidio Folio case for iPhone XS or XS Max in a variety of vibrant colors such as Heathered Black, Slate/Gunmetal/Graphite Grey, Heartrate Red, Heathered Eclipse Blue, Saddle Brown, Heathered/Veronica/Vintage Purple and more.

Note: The Speck Presidio Folio case for iPhone XR is popular so it might be out of stock often.

Image: best-cases-for-iphone-xr-xs-xs-max-quad-lock

If you want to use your phone for fitness purposes or other activities that require special accessories, the Quad Lock case is a great choice.

The phone case has an exterior made from tough but durable thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material for edge-to-edge protection. It also keeps your phone’s screen and ports safe from rain, mud, dust, or impact.

The TPU is fully functional with your phone’s touch screen or buttons. Its crystal clear material allows you to view all your apps on the go, and still use touch screen or Face ID.

You can mount your iPhone on anything as the Quad Lock case locks into a variety of accessories including a tripod, armband, mounts, or clips. The port openings are tailored to provide sufficient room for you to plug in your charger and other accessories without exposing the phone’s body.

The Quad Lock case may prevent wireless charging from working on some Qi chargers, but you can fix that by getting a separate wireless charging head. Plus, it only comes in two colors: Black or Clear.

Note: The Quad Lock case for iPhone XS Max is currently unavailable on Amazon, but you can check out other cases on this list.

5. Smartish Kung Fu Grip (XR, XS, XS Max)

The Kung Fu Grip iPhone case by Smartish is the epitome of a great basic case. The slim, plainly designed, one-piece case is made of TPU, a flexible plastic that offers reliable protection from weather elements and impact.

The case covers more of your phone’s important parts than other cases without affecting how you use the handset. Plus, its back panel has a textured but rubbery grip making it feel secure in your hand, properly sized cutouts, and just enough give for easy installation without being too loose.

In addition, the lip around the screen is tall enough for damage protection, and the port openings are well-sized so they don’t expose too much of your iPhone’s steel frame. The buttons also remain clicky despite the clear TPU material.

The Kung Fu Grip case offers a bonus screen-protector film and comes in various colors such as Blues on the Green, Black Tie Affair, Red Rover Red Rover, Nothin’ to Hide (clear) and various printed designs.

A Case of Taste

With so many iPhones on the market today, finding the best cases for your iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max can be daunting. While case preferences are subjective, our five picks take into account utility, protection, and design to help you find the best option in various styles and categories. If you need a quick buy on a stylish case for your Android phone, take a look at our top picks for protective cases for Android.

Do you have a favorite case for iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max? Tell us about it in the comments.