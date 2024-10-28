Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

After several months of development, Samsung is releasing the stable version of the Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch. The update is already rolling out to One UI Watch Beta program participants, while users who weren’t Beta testers will receive it in the coming weeks.

According to the release note (shared by some Reddit users), Samsung will no longer release any Beta version of the One UI 6 Watch. Samsung also urges Beta participants to install the stable version as it’s terminating support for Beta builds. The One UI 6 Watch is 136.33 MB and includes the October 1 security patch.

Table of Contents

One UI 6 Watch brings new Samsung Health functionalities, Galaxy AI-powered sleep analysis, improved navigation/gesture controls, more power-saving options, upgraded system font, and other exciting features to compatible Galaxy Watches.

Samsung’s newest flagship watches—the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra—launched with One UI 6 Watch out-of-the-box. Devices eligible for this update include the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Watch FE.

One UI 6 Watch Beta program was exclusive to the United States and Korea. Hence, we expect the update to be available in these markets in the first weeks before rolling out to other regions. You should get a notification to install One UI 6 Watch when it becomes available for your device or region. Alternatively, check for the update manually—see Samsung’s tutorial on updating Galaxy Watches.