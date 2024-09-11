Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Samsung is broadening support for its latest and most advanced One UI version to more regions. Users with compatible Samsung devices in the United States, Europe, and India have confirmed receiving the One UI 6.1.1 update.

One UI 6.1.1 brings Galaxy AI features like Sketch to Image, Note Assist, Interpreter, Portrait Studio, Chat Assist, Suggested Replies, and Composer. Samsung says the features provide greater intelligence and convenience to “elevate every mobile experience for users.”

The update is about 2.8 GB but surpasses 3 GB for some users. We suspect factors like device model, region, available features, and security patch level to be responsible for the varying sizes.

One UI 6.1.1 is now available on the Galaxy S24 series in the U.S., India, and many European countries. Samsung says the update will roll out to the S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series in these regions starting September 12.

Note that Samsung labels the One UI 6.1.1 as version “6.1.1” only on tablets and foldable devices like the Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series. Conversely, it appears as “One UI version: 6.1” on the Galaxy S24, S23, and S23 FE. So, don’t get confused if the update still says “One UI 6.1” on your device.

It’s also worth noting that the availability of some Galaxy AI and One UI 6.1.1 features may vary by region, country, language, or network carrier. Users with compatible Samsung devices will find the One UI 6.1.1 update in Settings > Software update > Download and Install.