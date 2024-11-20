News

Samsung Announces Digital Key for Audi Vehicles

Sodiq Olanrewaju Sodiq Olanrewaju · November 19, 2024 · 2 min read
Samsung Wallet now supports Digital Keys for select Audi vehicles. The luxury car manufacturer joins the growing list of car brands (BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Subaru) with a Digital Key for Samsung devices.

Powered by advanced Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology, the Digital Key will allow Audi owners to start their cars, lock/unlock doors, and open the trunk from their Galaxy smartphone. The key also works when the user’s phone shuts down or runs out of battery.

    The Samsung Wallet app hosts several features that provide convenience and protect the key from unauthorized access. “Passive entry,” for instance, is a hands-free feature that lets drivers lock, unlock, and start their vehicles without taking their phones out of their pockets.

    With Passive entry, the Digital Key locks the doors when the driver exits the vehicle and unlocks them upon approach. There’s also identity verification and remote lock. If an Audi car owner loses their Samsung phone, they can delete or suspend their Digital Key through Samsung’s Find My Mobile service.

    Although a Digital Key can only have one primary user/device, car owners can share their keys with anyone using compatible Samsung devices. Using or sharing the Digital Key requires a UWB-compatible Samsung phone from the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, or the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series. Compatible devices must also run at least Android 13 or higher versions.

    The Audi Digital Key rollout starts this November for users in the following European countries: Spain, France, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, Digital Key support starts with the Audi A5 series, A6 e-tron series, and Q6 e-tron series.

    Samsung says it’ll align the global rollout of the Digital Key with Audi’s launch schedule for its forthcoming vehicles. Learn more about using the Samsung Wallet Digital Key on the Samsung Support website.

