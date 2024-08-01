Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Meta is rolling out AI Studio for Instagram users in the U.S. to create AI characters and clones of themselves. Users can create two types of AI characters in the Instagram app or AI Studio’s web app.

“Creator AI” allows creators (with professional Instagram accounts) to build an AI extension of themselves to engage their fans. Creators can configure their AIs to recommend products and auto-reply to DMs or story responses. Additionally, creators can train their AI and tweak its tone or expression to sound like them.

Table of Contents

The AI clone will be trained on a creator’s personal information and Instagram content—posts, stories, comments, etc. Likewise, creators can dictate who their AI auto-replies, topics to avoid, links it shares, and more. When customized effectively, a creator’s AI can help them reach more people. It’s unclear when creator AI will be available for non-US users, but we expect a global rollout by Q4 2024.

“AI characters” is the second tool in Meta’s AI Studio. They are conversational chatbots (similar to Snapchat’s My AI) that users can build from scratch or using customizable templates. Anyone on Instagram—not just creators—can build AI characters based on their interests, passion, or specific topics.

Meta calls AI characters a “fun and simple creation” with endless possibilities. They can generate images/memes, play games, compose creative captions, or find recipes. Chatbots can be used privately, shared with close friends, or made available to the public.

Sometime last year, Meta announced testing over 20 AI features to improve user experiences. In Q2 2024, the company added its Meta AI assistant to the search bar across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Meta continues to aggressively integrate artificial intelligence across its apps and devices, and we expect to see more AI-powered features in the year.

Check out the AI Studio Handbook for step-by-step instructions on creating and using AI characters on Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp.