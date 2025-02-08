How to Watch Tour de France Online without Cable in 2025

The Tour de France is one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious cycling events. This year’s Tour de France is the 112th running of the annual men-only cycling race. Teams will cycle through 21 stages entirely within France’s borders (which hasn’t happened since 2020).

Staying by the road to watch participants cycle is free. Many local and international media outlets will also provide free-to-air coverage via cable or digital streaming. This article highlights streaming platforms where you can watch the Tour de France online without cable TV.

Table of Contents

2025 Tour de France: Schedule and Route

This year’s Tour de France will run from July 5 through July 27. There’ll be two rest days and 21 stages—seven flat stages, six hilly stages, six mountain stages, and two individual time trials.

Here’s a rundown of the 2023 Tour de France schedule, route, and stage distance:

Stage(s) Date Route/Course (Start and Finish Cities) Distance (km) 1 Saturday, July 5th Lille Métropole > Lille Métropole 185 2 Sunday, July 6th Lauwin-Planque > Boulogne-sur-Mer 212 3 Monday, July 7th Valenciennes > Dunkerque 178 4 Tuesday, July 8th Amiens Métropole > Rouen 173 5 Wednesday, July 9th Caen > Caen 163 6 Thursday, July 10th Bayeux > Vire Normandie 201 7 Friday, July 11th Saint-Malo > Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan 194 8 Saturday, July 12th Saint-Méen-le-Grand > Laval Espace Mayenne 174 9 Sunday, July 13th Chinon > Châteauroux 170 10 Monday, July 14th Ennezat > Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy 163 – Tuesday, July 15th Toulouse Rest 11 Wednesday, July 16th Toulouse > Toulouse 154 12 Thursday, July 17th Auch > Hautacam 181 13 Friday, July 18th Loudenvielle > Peyragudes 11 14 Saturday, July 19th Pau > Luchon-Superbagnères 183 15 Sunday, July 20th Muret > Carcassonne 169 — Monday, July 21st Montpellier Rest 16 Tuesday, July 22th Montpellier > Mont Ventoux 172 17 Wednesday, July 23rd Bollène > Valence 161 18 Thursday, July 24th Vif > Courchevel Col de la Loze 171 19 Friday, July 25th Albertville > La Plagne 130 20 Saturday, July 26th Nantua > Pontarlier 185 21 Sunday, July 27th Mantes-la-Ville > Paris Champs-Élysées 120

Where to Watch Tour de France Online

Live coverage for the 2025 Tour de France will be available in over 200 countries. Some official broadcasters include Eurosport, bein Sport, NBC, FloBikes, Peacock, ITV, and GlobalCyclingNetwork (GCN).

You can watch the 2023 Tour de France on the streaming platforms below if you don’t have cable TV.

Peacock TV will provide live coverage of all 2025 Tour de France races to Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. The streaming service will also broadcast pre-race shows, post-race highlights, cyclist interviews, stage recaps, and more.

Peacock’s ad-supported Premium plan costs $4.99/month, while the ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $9.99/month.

You can follow live actions from the Tour de France on YouTube TV through the NBC Sports channel. Subscribe to YouTube TV ($72.99/month) or join a family-sharing group to stream the event on your streaming device.

YouTube TV is available on mobile devices (Android/iOS), gaming consoles (PS5/PS4/Xbox), and streaming media players (Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, etc.). Check out the various devices and platforms that support YouTube TV.

FloBikes is an official partner of the Tour de France bicycle race in Canada. Install the FloBikes app on your streaming device and buy a PRO subscription ($29.99/month or $150/annual) to watch the Tour de France online.

You can also stream the Tour de France on FloBikes’ website using Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge.

If you have a fuboTV subscription, you can watch the Tour de France on the NBC channel. All fuboTV plans (starting at $74.99/month) have the NBC channel and a seven-day free trial for new users.

fuboTV is only available in the United States and U.S. territories. Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch the Tour de France on fuboTV outside supported regions.

You can stream all 21 stages of the Tour de France anywhere on NBC with a Hulu Live TV subscription. Hulu’s Live TV plans include access to Disney+ and ESPN+. The ad-supported Live TV subscription goes for $69.99/month, while the ad-free plan costs $82.99/month.

The 2025 Tour de France will be available to Sling TV subscribers on the NBC channel. With a Sling TV “Blue” plan ($45/month), you can watch the Tour de France online on any Sling-supported device. Although Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, new users get a $15 discount on their first subscription.

Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the 2025 Tour de France in Europe. Buy an Eurosport Pass and install the Eurosport Player or Eurosport app on your streaming device. You can also stream Eurosport on your computer using web browsers.

The Eurosport Pass subscription fee will vary depending on your region/country and the subscription length—monthly or annual. Refer to Eurosport’s support website for more information about Eurosport Passes.

ITV will broadcast the 2025 Tour de France on the ITV4 channel in the United Kingdom. You can stream all 21 stages on your phone, computer, and other devices through the iTVX app or website.

You need an ITVX Premium subscription (£5.99/month or £59.99/year) to access the ITV4 channel. First-time subscribers get a 7-day trial to test the service without payment.

GlobalCyclingNetwork (GCN) is one of the best streaming platforms for cycling content—bike races, shows, documentaries, etc. The streaming provider is a broadcast partner for the 2025 Tour de France in Europe.

Buy a GCN+ subscription ($8.99/month or $49.99/annual) to access the Tour de France live stream on GNC. Stream the races via the GCN app on your smartphone, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, or Samsung TV.

You can also watch via supported web browsers—Safari, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox.

Don’t Miss the Action

Peacock TV offers the cheapest plan to watch the 2023 Tour de France online in the United States. Use Eurosport or GNC+ if you’re outside the U.S.

Race highlights, cyclist interviews, and other post-race content will be available on the Tour de France YouTube channel.