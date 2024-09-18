Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Google TV devices will now display free content from The Roku Channel on the recommendation and search screens. By integrating The Roku Channel into these menus, Google is extending where and how Google TV users access free content.

The Roku Channel debuted on Google TV (and other Android TV devices) last year, providing free access to over 350 channels. Expanding The Roku Channel’s reach benefits all parties involved: Google, Roku, Google TV users, and advertisers.

Unlike Google TV’s free channels, which are geo-restricted to the U.S., The Roku Channel is available to users in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Users outside the U.S. get quicker access to free content via recommendation or search, while The Roku Channel gets more (potential) viewership.

For Google TV, doubling down on free content should help entice new viewers and retain existing users. Finally, since free content on The Roku Channel includes unskippable ads, more viewership translates to broader reach and engagement opportunities for advertisers.

Google joined the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) market in 2023 with 80 channels. Today, users in the United States can access 150 ad-supported channels for free on any Google TV streaming device.

Google TV users must install The Roku Channel to see free channel recommendations and search suggestions. Additionally, they must turn on The Roku Channel services in the Google TV mobile app.

The Roku Channel expansion comes just days after relocating all free built-in channels to a “Google TV Freeplay” section in the Live tab. Initially rumored to debut on the recently launched Google TV Streamer, Freeplay is now available on some Chromecast and Android TV devices.