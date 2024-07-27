Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Google is using artificial intelligence (AI) to help users discover (the right) apps in the Play Store. In a recent blog post, Google announced integrating AI-powered features into the Play Store, starting with “AI-generated app reviews and FAQs.”

Play Store will now use AI to summarize and highlight key features of any application. You can peruse this summary at a glance without reading the entire app details page.

The Play Store AI-generated app review is similar to the AI summaries on Google Search result pages. Google says it will allow users to compare apps and quickly decide the best option.

Google is also bringing “curated spaces” to the Play Store to connect users to specific interests and content. Curated spaces will house apps, games, user voting, and YouTube videos relating to a specific topic/interest.

For instance, a cricket-focused curated space will be available to users in India to explore cricket-related content from relevant apps. Likewise, users in Japan can access comics-related content (live events, free manga chapter previews, etc.) in curated spaces for comics.

Furthermore, the Play Store now has a multi-select filter and a “Collections” widget. Google says the filter will make app/game recommendations more personalized by allowing users to specify their preferences manually. Collections is a home screen widget that highlights content from (installed) applications.

Finally, Google is offering new Play Pass subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Korea, and Japan an 80% discount on their first three subscriptions. The game subscription service will cost new subscribers in these countries $1 monthly for the first three months.

The Play Pass discount/offer is available for three weeks only, starting July 24. Now’s the best time to try Play Pass if you’ve always wanted to.