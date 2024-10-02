Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Pixel Buds Web Companion App, previously limited to Chromebook, is now available for Windows and Mac computers. Computers running macOS Sonoma 14 or Windows 11 (or newer version) can access the app in any web browser. Accessible via mypixelbuds.google.com, the web app requires a Google account and an internet connection.

The Pixel Buds web app for Mac, PC, and Chromebook have the same features. Users can check their Pixel Buds’ battery status and install firmware updates in the web app. Other controls like multipoint connectivity, volume balance, conversation detection, equalizer, and active noise cancellation are also available.

Desktop support for the web app means Pixel Buds users no longer need Google devices (Android smartphone or Chromebook) to manage their earbuds. Enhanced desktop controls could also be the unique selling point that wins potential customers who were initially hesitant about the Pixel Buds.

If you have the Pixel Buds, connect it to your Mac or PC and visit mypixelbuds.google.com in any web browser. The companion app has instructions on setting up Pixel Buds and troubleshooting connectivity issues.