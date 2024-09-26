Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Gmail app on Android and iOS devices will now display brand logos and checkmarks from verified senders. Last year, Google introduced the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) system as a pilot program for Gmail. BIMI allowed individuals or businesses to replace avatars with verified brand logos and checkmarks.

Previously limited to Gmail on the web, BIMI indicators are rolling out to the Gmail app for Android and iOS. Verified checkmarks and logos add an extra layer of security to Gmail and, according to Google, “help users identify messages from legitimate senders versus impersonators.” These indicators should help reduce spam and increase recipients’ confidence in the legitimacy of an email [source].

When users tap the checkmark, a message confirming that the sender has verified their [domain name] and logo pops up. For Gmail on the web, hovering on the checkmark or brand logo displays the pop-up message.

A sender’s BIMI certificate determines whether they get a validated logo and checkmark—or just a logo. BIMI-verified senders with Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) will carry a checkmark and brand logo. Emails from senders with a Common Mark Certificate (CMC) will only display a validated logo.

BIMI logos and checkmarks will be available in the Gmail mobile app starting September 24. Google says availability might take up to 15 days for some users. Keep Gmail up-to-date and expect verified brand logos and checkmark icons in your inbox.