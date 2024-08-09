Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Garmin is rolling out premium (read: paid) apps and watch faces to the Connect IQ Store. These integrations follow the recent addition of YouTube Music to the app store a few weeks back. Now, Garmin is introducing premium content to let third-party developers monetize innovative apps and watch faces provided to customers.

GoPro Camera Control is one of the new premium apps in the Connect IQ Store marketplace. The app (available for USD 5.99) lets users control a GoPro from compatible Garmin smartwatches.

Users can take pictures, start/stop video recordings, adjust presets, and switch modes on a GoPro all from their wrist. The camera app uses Bluetooth to link GoPro cameras and Garmin watches.

Three NASA-inspired space-themed watch faces (Moonwalker, Ad Astra, and All-Day Astronaut) are now available in the Connect IQ Store. The watch faces feature a collection of images and customizable themes. Premium watch faces from Porsche, Disney, and TaylorMade were also introduced—and Garmin promises more additions in the future.

The new watch faces are available for $4.99, Garmin’s recommended retail price for premium watch faces. Last but not least, the Connect IQ Store now supports Garmin Pay, the contactless payment solution for Garmin Watches. Users can purchase premium apps and watch faces from their Garmin Pay wallet.