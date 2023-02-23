How to Make a Potion of Weakness in Minecraft

Minecraft potions have many in-game uses, and there are many different potions and potion effects in Minecraft. One of these is the Potion of Weakness, which has one beneficial effect: It can be used to cure zombie villagers and convert them into normal villagers.

This tutorial will tell you everything you need to know to make a Potion of Weakness and how to turn them into splash and lingering potions.

Table of Contents

Minecraft Potions: What Does a Potion of Weakness Do?

Potions are one of the late-game features in Minecraft, allowing you to buff yourself or weaken enemies without needing mods.

Potions like the Potion of Healing, Potion of Swiftness, Potion of Slow Falling, or Potion of Fire Resistance can be literal lifesavers in combat. Potions such as Potion of Night Vision, Potion of Water Breathing, and Potion of Invisibility allow players to be more stealthy and explore further, and the Potion of Poison, Potion of Slowness, and Potion of Weakness can be used offensively.

A Potion of Weakness is similar to this last group of potions. On its own, there’s not really any reason to brew a Potion of Weakness. Consuming a Potion of Weakness will decrease your attack damage, making you do less damage with melee weapons.

However, the throwable splash variant of a Potion of Weakness is much more useful. You can use the Splash Potion of Weakness to weaken mob attacks or cure zombie villagers.

Items Required to Make a Potion of Weakness

To create a Potion of Weakness, you’ll need several items, including:

A crafting table and brewing stand

Nether wart

Fermented spider eye

Gunpowder (optional)

Dragon’s Breath (optional)

Crafting Table

You’ll need to craft one if you haven’t got a crafting table yet. Put any wood in your crafting menu to get 4 wood planks. Put a wooden plank in each slot of the crafting menu to make a crafting table. Place your crafting table down so that you can use it.

Brewing Stand

You will need a brewing stand to brew your potion. To do this, you’ll need to find a Nether Fortress to obtain a blaze rod and some blaze powder for fuel.

If you are playing the bedrock edition (Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Android, iOS or some PCs) you will also need 3 cobblestone blocks, blackstone blocks, or cobbled deepslate blocks.

Java Edition (PC only) players can use any 3 stone-tier blocks. In the crafting table, place the three stone blocks across the middle row and the blaze rod in the middle of the top slot of the middle column. Finally, place your brewing stand so that you can use it.

Water Bottles

Unlike other potions, the Potion of Weakness uses a water bottle base instead of an Awkward Potion brewed from nether wart. You’ll need some water bottles. Next, dig up some sand and put it in a furnace to make glass. Then, on a crafting table, put the glass in a V formation to make the bottles. Right-click any water source with your glass bottles to make water bottles.

Gunpowder

You will need gunpowder to transform your effect potions into splash potions. To obtain gunpowder, go out at night and fight creepers.

Fermented Spider Eye

You’ll need to obtain brown mushrooms. These can spawn anywhere that is dark. Look in caves or dark oak forest biomes.

You’ll also need sugar. Find some sugarcane on dirt or sand next to water sources, usually riverbanks. Go to your crafting table and place one sugar cane into the crafting menu to make sugar.

You will also need spider eyes. Go out at night and find spiders to retrieve some.

Finally, put one sugar, spider eye, and brown mushroom anywhere in the crafting menu to make fermented spider eye.

How to Make a Potion of Weakness in Minecraft

Open the brewing stand menu and place your blaze powder in the top box on the left. Put your water bottles in the three lower slots. Finally, place the fermented spider eye in the remaining spot at the top. Once the brewing process is complete, you will have three Potions of Weakness to turn into splash potions.

How to Make a Splash Potion of Weakness in Minecraft

To turn your Potions of Weakness into splash potions, simply place them into the three bottom slots of the brewing stand menu. Put gunpowder into the top slot and you will receive three Splash Potions of Weakness.

How to Make a Lingering Potion of Weakness in Minecraft

Lingering potions leave a cloud wherever you throw them so that anyone who walks through them will be affected.

To make a Lingering Potion of Weakness, you’ll require one dragon’s breath, which can only be obtained when fighting the Ender Dragon. When fighting the Dragon, use a glass bottle to collect the purple particles left behind after it uses the breath attack. Put the Splash Potion of Weakness into any of the bottom spots of the brewing stand and the Dragon’s Breath in the top slot.

It’s Curing Time

You should now know how to craft a potion of weakness in Minecraft. Throw the splash potion variant on zombie villagers to cure them or (if you’re playing Minecraft with friends) throw the lingering potion during battle to weaken any enemy that has the misfortune to walk through it.