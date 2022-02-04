Genshin Impact is a relatively new, yet widely popular RPG game. One of the most important functions within it are Wishes, which is a Gacha-style mechanism that grants you random items or characters for every wish. Each reward varies in rarity, and the rarer a reward is, the less likely you are to receive it. So, the more Wishes you have, the better your chances are of obtaining these sought-after items or characters.

So how exactly do you get more Wishes? There are a few different ways, and much of it comes down to the in-game currency that’s used to purchase Wishes. Genshin Impact has a pretty complex currency system, making it harder to obtain certain types of currency for free. However, there are several ways to do it.

Table of Contents

First, we’ll go over how Wishes are bought, and how you can use real-world money to buy Wishes.

The Fastest Way to Get More Wishes

Although Genshin Impact is technically free-to-play, you can make in-game purchases. While you can’t directly buy more Wishes, you can buy some of the currency needed in-game to get Wishes. To do this, you’ll first need to understand the purchase path you’ll need to take with in-game currency.

There are two main types of Wishes: Standard Wishes, and limited-time Event Wishes. Wishes are obtained with Fates, either the Intertwined Fate or Aquaint Fate. You can only obtain Standard Wish rewards with Aquaint Fates, but you can get limited-time Wish rewards with Intertwined Fates.

Fates are bought using Primogems. Furthermore, you can use Genesis Crystals to get more Primogems. You’ll need 160 Primogems per Fate to get you a Wish. It’s recommended that you buy Intertwined Fates, as this allows you to get special characters and items.

Since you can get Acquaint Fates easily in-game for free, it makes sense to buy the harder-to-obtain Intertwined Fates. However, feel free to spend as you see fit.

To start this process, you’ll want to buy some Genesis Crystals. You can do this by going to the Shop in the main menu, then selecting Crystal Top-Up. Then, from the menu select Wish, and go to your Primogems in the top right corner.

Here you can convert your Genesis Crystals into Primogems. Then, you can use these in the Paimon’s Bargain section of the Shop to buy Fates.

How to Get Wishes for Free

If you’re not keen on using real money to get your Wishes, there are plenty of free ways you can obtain Primogems or Fates that you can then get Wishes with. Below are some of the easier methods for getting these rewards in Genshin Impact.

Leveling Up

You will receive free Primogems simply for advancing your Adventure Rank. Even better, certain ranks will sometimes give you Acquaint Fates. This is probably the easiest method as all it requires of you is to play the game and gain experience. However, it does require more time.

Adventurer’s Handbook

Another easy way to get Primogems is through the Adventurer’s Handbook. You get this after you join the Adventurer’s Guild. When you open the handbook and go to the Experience tab, you’ll see chapters with tasks for you to complete. Once a whole chapter has been completed, you’ll get 50 Primogems.

Some of the missions may also reward you with Acquaint Fates, so make sure you pay special attention to those.

Treasure Chests

Pay attention to your surroundings in-game to make sure you open any treasure chests you find. Sometimes, you’ll be able to find Primogems inside them.

There are a few different types of chests, and sometimes you’ll need to defeat surrounding monsters or solve puzzles. Some chests, like Common chests, are easy to find, while Precious or Luxurious-type chests can be much more difficult but may yield more Primogems. So be sure you’re investigating your surroundings well while locating chests.

Battle Pass

At Adventure Rank 20, you’ll unlock the Battle Pass. This allows you to complete certain missions in order to level up your Battle Pass. For every ten levels you gain in your Battle Pass, you’ll receive Aquaint Fates. This can be a great opportunity to earn extra Fates over a period of time.

Game Events

Genshin Impact hosts plenty of events, and if you participate in these you’re bound to earn some Primogems. You can also get both Acquaint and Intertwined Fates through events at times. To check for upcoming events, look on the Genshin Impact website News section. Or, check the email you signed up for Genshin Impact with to see if they sent any newsletters with event info.

The events aren’t usually too difficult, so it’s a great way to get yourself some free Wishes.

Explore

Finally, make sure to simply explore the Genshin Impact world. Finding Statues of the Seven, Domains, and Teleport Waypoints can all net you Primogems. This is especially easy as these are marked on your map, so you can spend some time exploring the world and gaining Primogems in the process.

Getting Wishes in Genshin Impact

You can definitely hold off on buying Wishes in Genshin Impact for a while into the game if you follow the tips above for gaining them for free. Eventually, it’ll be harder to advance unless you do buy Wishes in order to get certain items or characters.

Wishes are one of the most important functions of the game, so understanding how they work is important as you progress. Do you know of more good ways to obtain Wishes in Gershin Impact? Let us know in the comments.