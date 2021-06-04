Games can catch your interest for many different reasons — smooth gameplay, fun combat, or the strategy involved. One aspect of video games though that doesn’t get enough attention is their storylines. There are lots of great games out there whose plots can rival that of even the best feature films.

It’s hard to know if the story’s going to be good until you actually play the game, though. So if you’re looking for a game in this vein, look no further than this list. In this article you’ll find PC games that provide engrossing stories across all types of different genres.

1. Red Dead Redemption 2

In RDR2, you play as outlaw Arthur Morgan, traveling with the Van der Linde gang who are trying to avoid the confines of civilization. The various mischief the gang gets themselves into propels the story and introduces dozens of interesting characters.

This game is also a prequel to the first Red Dead Redemption game, so you don’t need to actually play the first one to understand the story.

If you’re into westerns and open-world type games, Red Dead Redemption 2 delivers. It’s known for being an incredibly detailed game, with lots of quests and goals to complete so you’ll never feel bored.

This game has become a classic since its release, and for good reason. The concept draws upon the true foundations of a classic western, what it means to go against the grain, and the grey areas between good and evil.

2. Firewatch

When Firewatch first came out in 2016, it made waves for its immersive story, mainly told through its well-written dialogue. You’re also bound to feel connected to the characters in this game, and it’ll definitely tug at your heartstrings.

The game takes place in the forests of Wyoming, and you play as a fire lookout named Henry, who took the job in order to get some distance from the troubles in his life. As his stay in the woods continues, mysterious circumstances begin to develop that you’ll need to investigate.

There are many twists and turns, and you’ll probably be drawing up some theories of your own as to what’s happening as you play through the game. Although it’s relatively short, it’s engaging from start to finish and you’ll be glad you experienced it.

3. To The Moon

If you feel like seeing how good you are at holding back tears, To The Moon is your game. It tells the story of two doctors traveling through the memories of a dying old man in order to try and give him his last wish. Just by this description you can probably tell how much of an emotional rollercoaster the game is.

To The Moon gives you the classic RPG adventure-game feel, with a great soundtrack to accompany the plot. You’ll want to play the game from beginning to end once you start, and you likely could in one sitting. As far as the story is concerned, this game is one of the best out there.

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher series have been hailed as some of the best video games of all time, and for good reason. The game is a fantasy-based RPG, and with each quest you complete and decisions you make, you’ll be influencing what ending you receive once you finish the game.

The world and story is based on the mythos of the Slavs, and follows Geralt of Rivia, essentially a monster bounty-hunter. The games are based on the popular book series of the same name.

Besides the innovative story elements, there is also a riveting combat system and classic RPG elements to the game. If you’re into fantasy worlds and adventure games, and also want a great story to go along with it, The Witcher 3 comes highly recommended.

5. Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain follows four different characters, all connected to a serial murderer called the Origami Killer. It’s an interactive, adventure story game where you slowly uncover information on the murders and identity of the killer.

The game was critically acclaimed for its storyline and creative use of the interactive-story genre of games. It’s definitely one of those games where you feel more like you’re watching a movie, but with such a great plot line such as in Heavy Rain this isn’t exactly a bad thing. You’re bound to be on the edge of your seat throughout your time playing this game.

6. Alan Wake

Taking inspiration from influential, mind-bending storytellers such as Stephen King and David Lynch, Alan Wake follows a writer trying to uncover the disappearance of his wife in the small town of Bright Falls.

The couple went out to the town in hopes of breaking Alan’s writer’s block, but things go off the rails as Alice is mysteriously kidnapped and Alan wakes up a week later with no recollection of what took place. If you’re into eerie thriller stories, you’ll love the atmosphere of this game.

Alan Wake was critically acclaimed for its intriguing story and earned a number-one spot on Time’s top 10 video games of 2010. It’s a game that focuses especially on story, and took creators five years to develop and fine-tune.

7. Planescape: Torment

Want to play a game with a story that’s a little more out-there? Planescape: Torment is a great choice. Based on the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse, once you start the game you’re immediately swept into a strange and wonderful dark fantasy world.

You play as a character called the Nameless One, with no memory of who you are. A floating skull then strikes up a conversation with you, helping you to escape the graveyard you’ve woken up in. And the story doesn’t ease up on the absurdity from there as you make your way through the fictional world filled with the undead.

Upon release in 1999, Planescape: Torment was not immediately successful, but since then it has received critical acclaim for its plotline and gameplay. If you’re looking for something nostalgic as well as innovative, Planescape is one of those hidden gems you’ll be glad you played.

8. SOMA

Survival horror games are some of the most popular out there, so why not try one with an immersive story? SOMA is one of the best of these, combining mystery and horror elements to provide a unique gameplay experience.

The story follows Simon Jarrett, who wakes up in an underwater research facility. During the game, the protagonist attempts to uncover the purpose of this facility as well as his own situation in turning up there.

Throughout his journey in this futuristic world, Simon meets robots who believe they are human, and discovers the truth of his identity. The game is a very dark, suspenseful story with both horror and sci-fi elements that make SOMA one of a kind.

The Best Stories in PC Games

No matter what genre of game you enjoy, you should be able to find one with a great plotline to keep you interested. The games listed above are some of the best in this regard, and you’ll likely find yourself wanting to play them as much as possible just to find out how they end.

There’s nothing better than being immersed in a fictional world and well-written story, which you can find in these games in spades.